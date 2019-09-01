New Saudi anti-corruption chief to target public servants

The new head of Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption commission said he plans to go after graft by ordinary government employees, following a high-profile campaign two years ago that netted princes, ministers and top businessmen.
