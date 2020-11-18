Breaking News
New self-help offers a guide to transform from a life of fear to a life of love

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Patti Henry, MEd, LPC, announces the release of ‘Two Lifetimes: From Fear to Love’

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is possible for each person to live two lifetimes on this planet: the first is full of fear, pain and suffering; the second is full of love, joy and peace. In her latest publication, “Two Lifetimes: From Fear to Love” (published by Balboa Press), Patti Henry, MEd, LPC, shares helpful insights to guide readers in the shift from the first lifetime into the second.

 

“Today’s society is hurting. We are busy, disconnected, lonely, and starving to belong at a deeper level than a text message,” the author observes. This brilliant book touches that depth, that longing to be loved, and shows the reader how to heal and be more fully alive.

 

“Two Lifetimes: From Fear to Love” is all about moving out of being run by the wounded emotional child self to being run by the authentic empowered adult self. It is about learning to conquer one’s fears — whatever they may be — and finding the pathway to a better life where love, joy and peace reside.

 

The book is available for purchase at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/813960-two-lifetimes.

 

“Two Lifetimes: From Fear to Love”

By Patti Henry, MEd, LPC

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 298 pages | ISBN 9781982257149

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 298 pages | ISBN 9781982257132

E-Book | 298 pages | ISBN 9781982257156

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Patti Henry, MEd, LPC, is a psychotherapist who has been in private practice for over 32 years. She began her practice working in women’s programs hoping to empower women. When she did couples’ sessions with them, however, she noticed how desperately men needed healing, too. Henry believes the world cannot heal without healing men. She has spent her lifetime working toward that end.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

