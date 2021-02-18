New self-improvement book describes what self-care really means: taking care of one’s whole self, head to toe and the in between

WYOMING, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christy Primmer, author of “Primetime Success” and “Exposed: Diary of a Self-Care Junkie,” is back in the publishing scene with another self-improvement book that seeks to transform women and help create the life they desire.

“Confessions of a Self-Care Junkie: A Woman’s Journey to Loving Herself and Living Free” (published by Balboa Press) presents a new age perspective on what it really means to “love yourself inside out.” It talks about the power in reclaiming one’s power, getting clear on who they are and what they want, and then making it happen all by taking better care of themselves spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, sexually and financially. In this book, the author shares her own journey of self-discovery — describes how she went from living on the sidelines to center stage of her own life. Every confession highlights an area of both struggle and growth while teaching the importance of self-care from six different angles.

“It talks about everyday life — thoughts, feelings, choices, habits and behavior,” Primmer describes. “I pull from personal experience and education and include a lot of journal prompts in each chapter so the reader walks away with practical strategies to make shifts happen. I want them to feel empowered, inspired, ready to take action. I want them to recognize how worthy they are to live the life they want — free from people pleasing and self-sabotage.”

“Confessions of a Self-Care Junkie: A Woman’s Journey to Loving Herself and Living Free” will appeal to women who believe in the power of personal development. It is for women who are looking to feel better, release past hurt, upgrade their mindset and create the life and relationships they desire. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/780156-confessions-of-a-self-care-junkie.

“Confessions of a Self-Care Junkie: A Woman’s Journey to Loving Herself and Living Free”

By Christy Primmer

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 224 pages | ISBN 9781982260132

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 224 pages | ISBN 9781982260118

E-Book | 224 pages | ISBN 9781982260125

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Christy Primmer, B.A., R.S.S.W., registered counselor and success coach, is teaching ambitious women how to stand in their fierce feminine power becoming confident to create the life and business they desire using self-care and law of attraction. Primmer is the president of her company Primetime Consulting Services Inc. that provides services and products that educate and empower women to get back in the driver’s seat of their own lives. Bringing more than a decade of experience, Primmer specializes in mindset and is the queen of inner game transformation. She is the author of “Primetime Success,” “EXPOSED: Diary of a Self-Care Junkie,” and host of the TV show “Women Who Lead.” Primmer has also been featured on numerous podcasts and in Authority Magazine.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

