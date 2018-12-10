New share for trading, CAG Group AB (publ) (460/18)

At the request of CAG Group AB (publ), 556297-2504, CAG Group AB‘s shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Premier as from December 12, 2018.
The company has 5,443,713 shares as per today’s date.
|Short name:
|CAG
|Maximum number of shares to be listed:
|6,520,939
|ISIN code:
|SE0011923341
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|164724
|ADT Value:
|4,000,000 SEK
|Company Registration Number:
|556297-2504
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table/230
|MIC code:
|FNSE
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|2000
|Industrials
|2700
|Industrial goods&services
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638019.
