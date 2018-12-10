New share for trading, CAG Group AB (publ) (460/18)

At the request of CAG Group AB (publ), 556297-2504, CAG Group AB‘s shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Premier as from December 12, 2018.

The company has 5,443,713 shares as per today’s date.

Short name: CAG Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,520,939 ISIN code: SE0011923341 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 164724 ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK Company Registration Number: 556297-2504 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK



Classification

Code Name 2000 Industrials 2700 Industrial goods&services



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638019.