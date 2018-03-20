New share for trading, Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ) (81/18)

At the request of Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ), 556771-3465, Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from March 23, 2018.

The company has 33,818,400 shares as per today’s date.

Short name: GREEN Number of shares to be listed: 35,498,909 ISIN code: SE0010985028 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 153197 ADT Value: 4000000 Company Registration Number: 556771-3465 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK

Classification

Code Name 2000 Industrials 2300 Construction & Materials

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto Securities AB. For further information, please call Pareto Securities AB on +46 8 402 50 00.