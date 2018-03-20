New share for trading, Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ) (81/18)

At the request of Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ), 556771-3465, Green Landscaping Holding AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from March 23, 2018.
The company has 33,818,400 shares as per today’s date.
|Short name:
|GREEN
|Number of shares to be listed:
|35,498,909
|ISIN code:
|SE0010985028
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|153197
|ADT Value:
|4000000
|Company Registration Number:
|556771-3465
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table/230
|MIC code:
|FNSE
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|2000
|Industrials
|2300
|Construction & Materials
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto Securities AB. For further information, please call Pareto Securities AB on +46 8 402 50 00.
