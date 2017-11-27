New share for trading, Sivers IMA Holding AB (347/17)

At the request of Sivers IMA Holding AB (publ), 556383-9348, Sivers IMA Holding AB’s shares will be traded on First North as from November 30, 2017.
|Short name:
|SIVE
|Maximum number of shares to be listed:
|93,083,326
|ISIN code:
|SE0003917798
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|146655
|ADT Value:
|4000000
|Company Registration Number:
|556383-9348
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|Other Equities
|MIC code:
|FNSE
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|2000
|Industrials
|2700
|Industrial Goods & Services
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0) 8 463 80 00.
