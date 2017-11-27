New share for trading, Sivers IMA Holding AB (347/17)

At the request of Sivers IMA Holding AB (publ), 556383-9348, Sivers IMA Holding AB’s shares will be traded on First North as from November 30, 2017.

Short name: SIVE Maximum number of shares to be listed: 93,083,326 ISIN code: SE0003917798 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 146655 ADT Value: 4000000 Company Registration Number: 556383-9348 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: Other Equities MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK



Classification

Code Name 2000 Industrials 2700 Industrial Goods & Services

