New share for trading, Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (319/17)

At the request of Tre Kronor Property Investment AB, 559106-4760, Tre Kronor Property Investment AB’s shares will be traded on First North as from November 10, 2017.

Short name: 3KR Number of shares to be listed: 3,555,000 ISIN code: SE0010169516 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 145914 ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK Company Registration Number: 559106-4760 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: Other Equities MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK



Classification

Code Name 8000 Financials 8600 Real Estate



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.