New share for trading, Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (319/17)

At the request of Tre Kronor Property Investment AB, 559106-4760, Tre Kronor Property Investment AB’s shares will be traded on First North as from November 10, 2017.
|Short name:
|3KR
|Number of shares to be listed:
|3,555,000
|ISIN code:
|SE0010169516
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|145914
|ADT Value:
|4,000,000 SEK
|Company Registration Number:
|559106-4760
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|Other Equities
|MIC code:
|FNSE
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|8000
|Financials
|8600
|Real Estate
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.
