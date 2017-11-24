New short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Ixat Intressenter AB (780/17)

Referring to the press release published by Ixat Intressenter AB on November 16, 2017, the company will change name to Cabonline Group Holding AB.

As of November 27, 2017, the following bond loan issued by Ixat Intressenter AB will therefore change short name and trading code.

ISIN-code New short name New trading code SE0009997075 CABONLINE 001 CABONLINE_001

For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected].