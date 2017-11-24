Referring to the press release published by Ixat Intressenter AB on November 16, 2017, the company will change name to Cabonline Group Holding AB.
As of November 27, 2017, the following bond loan issued by Ixat Intressenter AB will therefore change short name and trading code.
|ISIN-code
|New short name
|New trading code
|SE0009997075
|CABONLINE 001
|CABONLINE_001
For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected].
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- New short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Ixat Intressenter AB (780/17) - November 24, 2017
- Resolutions of the Shareholders’ Meeting of Latvenergo AS - November 24, 2017
- Introduction of Market Model for Fixed Income Derivatives - November 24, 2017