SAN JOSE, Calif., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Skin Tattoo Removal is proud to announce the addition of two new Duality laser machines to their tattoo removal services.

New Skin Tattoo Removal has been operating at one location in San Jose, California, and is excited to announce their expansion to a secondary location. New Skin is a non-profit organization that provides low-cost laser tattoo removal services for individuals seeking a lifestyle change, job promotion, military enrollment, and overall peace of mind lifestyle. They also offer complimentary services to remove any gang or cancer-related tattoos. The team at New Skin Tattoo Removal understands that tattoo removal can be a sensitive and personal experience, and they strive to provide a supportive and caring environment for all clients. With the addition of the Astanza Duality laser machines, New Skin will be able to provide laser tattoo removal to even more people at an affordable price.

New Skin Tattoo Removal will be operating one of their new Duality lasers out of MARS Ink Tattoo Studio , a premier tattoo shop in San Jose, California. The new location offers a wide range of services, including complete laser tattoo removal, tattoo fading, and cover-up preparation. The staff at New Skin are certified to operate Q-switched Nd:YAG laser technology, designed to remove tattoos quickly and with minimal discomfort.

“We are thrilled to expand our services at MARS Ink Tattoo Studio,” said Adam King, owner of New Skin Tattoo Removal. “Everyone deserves a second chance, and we are confident that this expansion will help us reach the milestone of 10,000 clients served.”

About New Skin Tattoo Removal

New Skin Tattoo Removal is a trusted and reliable source for tattoo removal services in San Jose, California, and surrounding areas. With a focus on safety, effectiveness, and client satisfaction, they are dedicated to providing the best laser tattoo removal treatments for their clients. Whether you’re looking to remove a tattoo or lighten it for a cover-up, New Skin has the expertise and technology to help you achieve your goals.

If you are interested in the transformational work happening at New Skin Tattoo Removal, call them at (408) 899-9695 or visit their website at https://www.newskintr.org/ . To reach their new pop-up location, call them at (408) 508-9130 or visit MARS Ink’s website at https://www.marsinktattoo.com/ . Follow New Skin on Instagram or Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience , which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.