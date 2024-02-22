EnerGeo Alliance’s new board members set to “energize policies, people, and perceptions” following the mandate of the new strategic plan

Houston, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, EnerGeo Alliance successfully concluded its 53rd Annual Membership Meeting where members elected new directors and officers.

The officers elected to one-year terms (2024-2025) are: Andrea Lovatini (Director, Exploration Data and Geosolutions, slb), Chairman (2nd year); Rune Olav Pedersen (President & CEO, PGS), Vice Chairman (2nd year); Carel Hooijkaas (EVP, TGS), Past Chairman (2nd year); Marshall Herring (Independent CPA), Treasurer; Tana Pool (TGS), Legal Secretary; Nikki Martin (EnerGeo Alliance), President & CEO.

Andrea Lovatini (Director, Exploration Data and Geosolutions, slb) and Irene Waage Basili (CEO, Shearwater) have been elected directors for 2-year terms (2024-2026).

The slate of directors for 2024 – 2025 is: Luo Junchao (BGP Inc., CNCP), Dechun Lin (CGG), Joe Dryer (Fairfield Geotechnologies); Rune Olav Pedersen (PGS); Tony Bowman (PXGEO); Forrest Burkholder (SAExploration); Alan Hopping (Searcher); Irene Waage Basili (Shearwater); Andrea Lovatini (slb); Carel Hooijkaas (TGS); Elaine Mattos (PGS) – Ex Officio, Americas Chair; Nick David (Shearwater) – Ex Officio, Asia-Pacific Chair; Knut Barstad (TGS) – Ex Officio, EAME Chair; Tristan Allen (slb) – Ex Officio, GDLC Chair; Graeham Mackenzie (CGG) – Ex Officio, HSSE Chair, and Tana Pool (TGS) – Ex Officio, Legal Chair.

The virtual EnerGeo Alliance Annual Membership Meeting featured keynote speakers Dr. Vijaya Ramachandran, Director for Energy and Development at The Breakthrough Institute and Cameron Grebe, IOPER (International Offshore Petroleum Environment Regulators) Chair.

Industry executives Irene Waage Basili (CEO, Shearwater) and Andy Drummond (EVP, Exploration & Development, Woodside Energy) shared their perspectives on the industry’s future.

Nikki Martin, EnerGeo President & CEO, and Andrea Lovatini, EnerGeo Chairman, officially presented the EnerGeo Strategic Plan 2024-2029, “Energizing Policies, People and Perceptions.”

“I am pleased to announce our directors, officers, and committee leadership for the year, as their guidance and expertise will be fundamental in ensuring that EnerGeo continues to create and deliver value to our members. In this time of accelerated evolution of the energy landscape, the energy geoscience industry plays an increasingly critical role by enabling the development and delivery of the energy needed to address the growing global demand. Through the EnerGeo Strategic Plan for the upcoming years, we will continue to support our members and advance their voices by progressing policies, prioritizing people, and pivoting perceptions. Together, we are Making Energy Possible, and we are proud to be part of this journey with our members,” said Nikki Martin, EnerGeo Alliance President and CEO.

About EnerGeo Alliance

Founded in 1971, EnerGeo Alliance is the global trade alliance for the energy geoscience industry, the intersection where earth science and energy meet. We represent the geoscience companies, innovators, and energy developers that use earth science to discover, develop, and deliver energy to our world. Together, we are Making Energy Possible.

CONTACT: Michela Fumagalli EnerGeo Alliance 17135843391 [email protected]