New Smart Meter using Adesto®’s Memory and Communications Technologies Begins Pilot Program in Africa and Middle East

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, announced that its Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) and Power Line Communications chips are designed into a new G3-PLC smart meter that is now in pilot production targeting utility providers in Tunisia, Egypt, and other countries. The new meter is available from SIAME (La Société Industrielle d’Appareillage et de Matériels Electriques), Tunisia’s leading energy metering company. It was developed by SIAME in collaboration with Adesto and [email protected] (Innov-Alliance-Tech), a Tunisian provider of engineering services.

The new smart meter leverages Adesto’s configurable, power-efficient G3-PLC Certified SM2400 Power Line Communications (PLC) modem, as well as Adesto’s Quad SPI flash memory, in a custom module designed by SIAME with software created by [email protected] The new meter is based on G3-PLC, a worldwide smart metering standard designed to facilitate highly reliable, long-range communication over the existing powerline grid, essentially making the power grid ‘smart’.

“Quality is part of our company’s DNA, and we look for partners whose products bring the highest quality solutions,” said Monji Jelassi, CEO of SIAME. “Adesto’s SM2400 PLC devices have proven superior performance in providing reliable communication over power lines in challenging communication channel conditions, making them the ideal modem solution for Tunisia’s first smart electric meters. We are delighted to partner with Adesto and [email protected] as we prepare to roll out the first deployments of this important milestone.”

According to a March 2018 report from market intelligence firm Northeast Group, LLC, smart grid infrastructure development is accelerating in the Middle East and the North Africa region, growing at an anticipated CAGR of 27% from 2018 to 2027. Countries in these regions are expected to invest $17.6 billion over the next decade in smart metering, distribution automation, battery storage and other smart grid infrastructure market segments.

“Across our product lines, Adesto has a strong footprint in smart grid and metering solutions, and we’re excited about the growth opportunity in the emerging Africa and Middle East regions,” said Janet Wang, vice president of business development at Adesto. “Our work with SIAME and [email protected] demonstrates our commitment to supply innovative and reliable products to support the exacting specifications needed for smart grid deployment.”

“[email protected] is focused on helping our customers and partners enhance their engineering and business development capabilities and expand their geographical presence in key emerging markets,” said Mondher Makni, CEO of [email protected] “The collaboration with SIAME and Adesto is a great example of that. Adesto’s engineers worked closely with the [email protected] and SIAME teams throughout the design and certification process, and their support was key to efficient development of the meter. We look forward to continued cooperation as we bring Tunisia’s new smart meters to market.”

To learn more about Adesto’s Quad SPI flash memories, visit https://www.adestotech.com/products/dual-quad-spi-memory . To learn more about Adesto’s SM24xx devices, visit http://www.adestotech.com/products/power-line-communications .

See the Smart Meter at European Utility Week

SIAME will highlight the new smart meter in its stand #G140 at European Utility Week , being held in Paris, November 12-14, 2019.

About SIAME

The Industrial Company of Electrical Equipment and Materials “SIAME” was created in 1976 by the Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG) with a focus on manufacturing electric meters. Privatized in 1999, SIAME has embarked on a strategy of continuous growth and has continued to consolidate its leading position in the electrical equipment and electromechanical equipment industry. SIAME is considered today as one of the pioneers of the electrical equipment industry in Tunisia, Africa and the Middle East. Certified ISO 9001, 14001, and ISO TS 16449, SIAME offers high quality products, meeting the most demanding international standards while controlling its environmental impact. Visit http://www.siame.com.tn .

About [email protected]

[email protected] (Innov-Alliance-Tech), is a subsidiary of IPS group, a leading industrial group in North Africa. The company provides engineering services in innovative technologies in the areas of Clean and Renewable Energies, Multimedia and Telecommunication, Internet of Things and Biomedical. [email protected] offers to its customers and partners engineering consultancy, expertise and technical assistance services based on latest innovative technologies, helping them enhance their business development capabilities and expand their geographical presence in key emerging markets. For more information, visit http://ia-tech.net/en .

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com .

Adesto and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

