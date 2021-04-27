New Specialty License Plate Supports the Athletes of Special Olympics Florida

Breaking News
Tag Funds Programs Helping People with Intellectual Disabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Special Olympics Florida announced this week that its all-new specialty license plate is now available for vehicle owners statewide.

“The redesigned plate sports the Special Olympics Florida logo on the center of the tag, underscored by the words ‘BE A FAN.’ The striking new look is done in red, black, and white. Special Olympics Florida has offered a specialty tag since 1994,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO, Sherry Wheelock.
  
“Our new license plate is a great way for Floridians to show their support for our amazing athletes and their families,” said Wheelock. “It’s also a substantial source of funding for the programs and services we provide those athletes.”
  
Vehicle owners can order a plate when they renew their Florida registration at their local tax collector’s office. The specialty plate costs just $15 more than a standard plate.
  
Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and health services to about 60,000 people with intellectual disabilities around the state. Our mission is to help our athletes live richer, fuller lives, while ensuring that society offers them every opportunity to reach their potential.
  
Special Olympics Florida serves athletes of all economic, demographic, religious, and social backgrounds. Athletes and their families are never charged a fee, and activities and programs exist for all ability levels. 

About Special Olympics Florida
Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities.  To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.

