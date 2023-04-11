ANEUVO’s Exastim® Technology is non-invasive and programmable

Los Angeles, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first patient was enrolled in a new nationwide study at the Neuro Recovery Clinic at Marquette University to investigate whether non-invasive spinal cord stimulation will give patients significantly more use of their upper body, including their arms, hands, and fingers. The ASPIRE™ clinical trial will test ExaStim® Therapy to test whether non-invasive spinal cord neuromodulation therapy can increase the quality of life for people living with a spinal cord injury.

ANEUVO® also has a partnership with Neuroworx of Salt Lake City, which enrolled its first patient in the ASPIRE study last month. And three additional clinics are poised to welcome their first patients in the ASPIRE study next month. TRYAbility, Mt. Sinai Hospital, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Harvard) will be among the first of up to 14 sites across the U.S. participating in the ANEUVO ASPIRE Clinical Trial.

“Making life better for people living with spinal cord injuries is the motivating force behind ANEUVO’s work. To partner with many of the nation’s leading spinal cord injury research and rehabilitation facilities to bring patients hope and the latest advances in spinal therapies is another step in realizing our mission,” said Katie Velez, VP of Global Marketing and Strategy for ANEUVO.

ASPIRE stands for Assessing non-invasive spinal Stimulation and PT/OT for motor Improvement Response with ExaStim. The study is a randomized, prospective, multicenter clinical study designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the ExaStim neuromodulation system. ANEUVO developed ExaStim Therapy to treat chronic injuries and conditions not curable through traditional pharmaceutical approaches.

The ExaStim neuromodulation system is a transcutaneous stimulation device, meaning nothing penetrates the skin. It uses electric impulses to stimulate the spinal cord to send messages to the patient’s upper body. And because it uses multiple electrodes, patients can choose customized programs to help improve their ability to do daily activities like cooking a meal or brushing their teeth. ExaStim has received an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for treating paralysis due to spinal cord injuries, and this technology has shown potential promising improvement over current therapies.

To be eligible for this study, participants must:

Be 22 years of age or older

Have a traumatic, chronic spinal cord injury between levels C2 and T2

Have limited function of upper extremities

Commit to participating in a 13-week study, and be willing to comply with study instructions, agree to make all office and therapy appointments, and complete the entire course of the study.

For more information about this study, visit aneuvo.com/aspire-study. Patients interested in participating in the study can also complete an online pre-screening questionnaire at https://trials.climb.care/aspire or visit www.clinicaltrials.gov and type ASPIRE in the search field.

About Marquette Neuro Recovery Clinic

The Marquette University Neuro Recovery Clinic opened its doors in 2019 and is the only clinic of its kind in the region. The NRC aims to provide excellent neurological rehabilitation and promote fitness focused on nervous system recovery, optimal function, and lifelong wellness driven by clinical specialists, state-of-the-art technology, and evidence-based practice.

About Neuroworx

Neuroworx is a nonprofit outpatient facility founded in 2004. Its mission is to promote the rehabilitation of adults and children affected by paralysis due to spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other neurological conditions and to create and support the finest, comprehensive, community-based outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy facility in the Salt Lake City region.

About TRYAbility

TRYAbility is a dedicated Neuro-focused rehabilitation facility in the Chicago area that specializes in treating Spinal Cord Injuries, providing intensive Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy. Its mission is to bring inspiration and innovation to every person with a neurological impairment via education, advocacy, and excellence in patient care.

About Mt. Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital, founded in 1852, is one of the oldest and largest teaching hospitals in the United States. Mount Sinai is proud to be a national spinal cord injury rehabilitation leader. Its clinical care and research excellence are one of 14 programs nationwide identified as a Model System for Spinal Cord Injury.

About Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Harvard)

The Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital is the official teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Spaulding’s Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation centers offer coordinated, compassionate care and the support of clinicians dedicated to pioneering improved spinal cord therapies.

About ANEUVO

ANEUVO is a platform and therapy development company revolutionizing bioelectronic medicine. Our commitment is to continuously innovate neuromodulation therapies that restore functional independence, improve quality of life, and create a healthier and more equitable world for people living with chronic diseases and conditions.

