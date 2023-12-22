With Martin O’Malley’s appointment to Social Security leadership, opportunity exists to expedite and improve SSDI process for millions of former workers with disabilities

Belleville, Illinois, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newly appointed Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Martin O’Malley will encounter an urgent situation with the Social Security disability claims backlog of more than 1 million claims, according to Allsup, a nationwide representation services provider that has helped more than 375,000 people receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits over nearly four decades.

This week’s confirmation of former Maryland Governor O’Malley arrives at a pivotal moment, as the SSA faces increasing scrutiny with recent Congressional hearings on their progress in addressing disability workloads and overpayments, as well as information technology challenges.

“The Senate’s confirmation of Governor O’Malley as Social Security Commissioner is a significant step in addressing the administrative hurdles facing the agency,” said Steve Perrigo, Allsup Vice President. “We are optimistic about his leadership, especially in dealing with the extensive backlog of SSDI applications. With nearly 40 years of serving the public in close coordination with the SSA and the SSDI program, Allsup is well-prepared to engage with the Commissioner and agency in working to address workload obstacles and enhance the services vital to Americans relying on essential programs such as SSDI and the Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program.”

With extensive experience in SSDI representation, technological innovation, and government benefits coordination, Allsup has become an indispensable resource for applicants navigating long wait times and complex application procedures. This current environment for disability applicants underscores the necessity for innovative solutions like empower by Allsup®, an online platform that streamlines the application process and provides the SSA with expertly completed disability claims on behalf of applicants, similar to tax software that facilitates the IRS tax-filing process.

It currently takes more than 200 days for Social Security to process initial applications, while the agency has reported it was unable to reduce processing times to its goal of 164 days in fiscal year 2023. Allsup emphasizes the need for SSA improvements in applying technology to streamline the initial eligibility and application process for claimants, as well as the importance for comprehensive adoption of e-signature processes to help expedite SSA workloads. The integration of technology-based tools could significantly reduce delays by streamlining documentation and verification steps, thereby providing faster, more efficient service for those applying for SSDI benefits.

Allsup and Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network, utilize technology and expertise in these programs to empower individuals with disabilities. These areas include:

Expert Representation : Allsup offers specialized representation for SSDI applicants, minimizing errors and improving chances of approval while shortening wait times. With its emphasis on detailed, accurate claims completion, Allsup has achieved more claims approved at the application level than other SSDI representatives.

: Allsup offers specialized representation for SSDI applicants, minimizing errors and improving chances of approval while shortening wait times. With its emphasis on detailed, accurate claims completion, Allsup has achieved more claims approved at the application level than other SSDI representatives. Navigating Complexity: With an in-depth understanding of the SSDI process, Allsup assists applicants through the system’s intricate and complex appeals process, with expert claims review and assistance at all levels of the process. In addition, veterans can benefit with VA-Accredited Claims Agents through the Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services® in receiving VA disability compensation.

With an in-depth understanding of the SSDI process, Allsup assists applicants through the system’s intricate and complex appeals process, with expert claims review and assistance at all levels of the process. In addition, veterans can benefit with VA-Accredited Claims Agents through the Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services® in receiving VA disability compensation. Comprehensive Support : From the Social Security disability claims process through eventual return to work, Allsup and AES provide comprehensive disability services to former workers who have paid for this federal insurance coverage through their FICA payroll taxes. Allsup services now include financial solutions to help with near-term urgent needs during the SSA wait through its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions℠.

: From the Social Security disability claims process through eventual return to work, Allsup and AES provide comprehensive disability services to former workers who have paid for this federal insurance coverage through their FICA payroll taxes. Allsup services now include financial solutions to help with near-term urgent needs during the SSA wait through its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions℠. Integrating Return To Work: SSDI claimants also receive education and knowledgeable assistance with exploring and signing up for Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES, which is SSA-authorized to help beneficiaries, assigns dedicated case managers to claimants when they are in a place to explore TTW participation. This free program is designed to help recovering or stabilizing SSDI beneficiaries re-enter the workforce without immediately losing their benefits. AES is committed to empowering individuals with disabilities, offering them avenues for financial independence and meaningful employment.

Steve Perrigo, Vice President of Allsup

