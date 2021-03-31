Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Staten Island Ferries to Provide Efficient, Near-Zero Emissions Passenger Service

New Staten Island Ferries to Provide Efficient, Near-Zero Emissions Passenger Service

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Newest Generation of Diesel to Power Three New Vessels

Washington, DC, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The announcement of three new Ollis Class passenger ferries connecting Staten Island with Manhattan brings the latest in efficient and clean public transportation options to New Yorkers, as these vessels are powered by the fourth and newest generation of advanced technology diesel engines, according to the Diesel Technology Forum (DTF).

“Reliable, efficient and affordable service is the primary mission of every public transportation agency.  The New York City Department of Transportation is making smart technology investments ensuring that the new vessels meet their power, performance and reliability that are required for this workhorse fleet.  The newest generation of diesel technology achieving near-zero emissions delivers on all accounts, while also generating significant clean air benefits for passengers and terminal communities,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the DTF, an educational association representing diesel engine, vehicle, equipment manufacturers and fuel suppliers.  

Diesel technology powers the overwhelming majority of passenger ferries, both large and small, according to the most recent census of ferry operators compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation. These new vessels in New York are capable of moving 4,500 passengers.

“The engines going into service for NYCDOT are fourth generation advanced diesel engines – ‘Tier 4’ – that achieve near-zero emissions, manufactured by industry leader Electro-Motive Diesel, and will generate significant clean air benefits for New York City residents.  Recent research concludes that relative to older engines developed before emission controls were required, the new technology engines can reduce emissions equivalent to taking nearly 50,000 cars off the road for a year,” said Schaeffer.

“Engine and equipment makers are building on the clean air benefits of the latest Tier 4 engine technology with complementary solutions such as hybrids and renewable fuel use that can further reduce the carbon footprint of ferry operations.”  The Red and White fleet operator of ferries in service across the country, introduced the first diesel electric hybrid ferry, the Enhydra, in 2018 to reduce emissions and save fuel.  The Enhydra was named Boat of the Year by Workboat Magazine, coupling advanced technology diesel engines developed by engine leader MTU with battery backup capabilities to cut fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent. 

Diesel engines old and new are capable of operating on advanced biofuels including renewable diesel fuel and blends of biodiesel and have been shown to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly.  According to recent data published by the California Air Resources Board, the use of biodiesel and renewable diesel fuel has eliminated the most greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and mobile sources in California, exceeding that reduced by ethanol and the electrification of cars, trucks and buses.  In 2018, all passenger ferry operators in the San Francisco Bay Area announced their switch to operate using 100 percent renewable diesel fuel to eliminate 22,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

“New York City made a wise investment in proven, efficient and reliable vessel power for the Staten Island Ferry that ensures outstanding service life and measurable and immediate clean air benefits for residents and passengers alike,” said Schaeffer.

View this release online here.

# # #

 

About the Diesel Technology Forum
The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology.  Forum members are leaders in clean diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean-diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner diesel fuel and emissions-control systems.  For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

Connect with Us
For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @DieselTechForum, or YouTube @DieselTechForum and connect with us on LinkedIn.  Get it all by subscribing to our newsletter Diesel Direct for a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more direct to your inbox. 

CONTACT: Allen Schaeffer
Diesel Technology Forum
3015149046
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.