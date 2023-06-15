Survey of more than 1,000 consumers demonstrates concerns over permanent synthetic mesh and highlights a strong desire for shared decision-making and surgeon expertise in innovative, more natural options

MALVERN, Pa., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELA Bio, Inc . (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced results from a consumer survey on consumer awareness, preferences, and doctor expectations regarding hernia repair options.

The survey, which was conducted in May 2023, included 1,152 consumers and found a significant preference for more natural hernia repair options, particularly among those who have previously had a repair using permanent synthetic mesh. The majority of respondents also expressed a reliance on primary care physicians and healthcare professionals for guidance, emphasizing the importance of shared decision-making.

Highlights from the survey include:

Consumers Are Concerned About Permanent Synthetic Mesh

77.1% of consumers who had a permanent plastic mesh repair would prefer a more natural repair option for subsequent hernias requiring surgery.

57% of consumers without a hernia expressed a preference for a more natural repair option due to concerns about permanent plastic materials in their bodies.

There Is a High Desire for Shared Decision-Making

86.6% of all respondents believe in shared decision-making with their doctor, and 69.8% trust that their medical provider will educate them on all available options.

79.2% of consumers stated they would seek alternative options if their doctor or hospital did not offer a natural repair option.

Consumers Expect Most Advanced and Innovative Solutions

94.7% of all respondents considered it important or very important for their doctor or surgeon to be current with the top innovations in medical care.

72.0% of respondents who have had a hernia repair expected their surgeon to use the most innovative and advanced materials.

82% of consumers who have not had a hernia expected their surgeon to be aware of and use the most advanced hernia repair materials available.

“The results of this survey support TELA Bio’s mission and the core design principles of OviTex® Reinforced Tissue Matrix,” said Paul Talmo, Chief Strategic Officer at TELA Bio. “In observance of Hernia Awareness Month, these survey findings demonstrate consumer desire for more natural repair options as well as the opportunity to have a stronger voice in their healthcare decisions. While permanent synthetic mesh is still used for most hernia repairs, many surgeons are also looking for advancements that provide durability while reducing the amount of permanent foreign bodies.”

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

About OviTex

OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix is intended for use as a surgical mesh to reinforce and/or repair soft tissue where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of hernias and/or abdominal wall defects that require the use of reinforcing or bridging material to obtain the desired surgical outcome. Do not use OviTex in patients known to be sensitive to materials of ovine (sheep) origin. For prescription use only. For additional important safety information, please see the OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix Instructions for Use.

