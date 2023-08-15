Scoular Sustainability Team

Omaha, Nebraska, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scoular today announced its new team that will both drive the company’s corporate sustainability strategy and provide expertise to help customers meet their sustainability goals.

The five-member sustainability team partners with the company’s businesses to provide sustainability solutions for Scoular’s global grain, feed, and food customers, as well as its producers.

“Scoular’s team possesses expertise and experience in creating innovative sustainability solutions,” said Jennifer Deitloff, Scoular Vice President, Senior Associate General Counsel and Chief Diversity Officer and leader of the company’s sustainability efforts. “Our company, customers and partners will benefit from their knowledge and passion.”

Meet the sustainability team:

Kate Pitschka , Corporate Sustainability Manager: Kate brings over 10 years of experience with sustainability strategy and programs, most recently as the Director, Supply Chain Sustainability at ConAgra Brands.

, Corporate Sustainability Manager: Kate brings over 10 years of experience with sustainability strategy and programs, most recently as the Director, Supply Chain Sustainability at ConAgra Brands. Beth Stebbins , Customer Sustainability Manager: Beth was most recently the Sustainability Manager for Grain Millers where she led their sustainability program, working with customers on multiple initiatives.

, Customer Sustainability Manager: Beth was most recently the Sustainability Manager for Grain Millers where she led their sustainability program, working with customers on multiple initiatives. Dan Harr, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Manage r: Dan has deep DEI experience, including implementing strategic initiatives and scalable ERG programs.

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Manage Dan has deep DEI experience, including implementing strategic initiatives and scalable ERG programs. Lauren Rogers, Sustainability Analyst: Lauren most recently worked as a Sustainability Specialist at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, focusing on business waste diversion programs.

Sustainability Analyst: Lauren most recently worked as a Sustainability Specialist at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, focusing on business waste diversion programs. Amy Wiechmann, Community Engagement Manager: Amy brings over 10 years of experience in marketing for international consumer-focused companies and is a community volunteer and leader.

In addition, Brian Ellis, who has extensive experience working in regenerative ag with producers, partners closely with the sustainability team as a member of Scoular’s producer strategy team.

In 2020, Scoular announced its five-year sustainability strategy and its five sustainability pillars:

Reducing Scoular’s carbon footprint.

Fostering responsible product sourcing.

Engaging in Scoular’s communities.

Promoting diversity and inclusion.

Upholding workplace health and safety.

About Scoular

Scoular is an employee-owned, over $10B agribusiness leading the way since 1892. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. Employing 1,400 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements. Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, ranks 48th on the Forbes list of America’s largest private companies.

Attachment

Scoular

CONTACT: Melissa Matczak Scoular 402-344-1325 MMatczak@scoular.com