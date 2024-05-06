The Show Features Peter Goldstein, Co-Hosting the monthly “IPOMarket” Segment and Author of “The Entrepreneur’s IPO”

1). Labor Relations Firm – Greer Consulting, Inc.’s (GCI) interview with Jason Greer, Founder/CEO.

2). New to The Street’s “Game Changers“ with TV Host Ana Berry talking with Jorge Olson, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) and Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, Illumination Brands, Inc .

3). Digital Marketing- Banzai International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) interview with Joe Davy , Founder, Chairman and CEO.

4). Real Estate – La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) interviews with Joe La Rosa , Founder and CEO , and Peter Goldstein , CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC ., the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund, and Author: “The Entrepreneur’s IPO”

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®).

Episode 572

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Jason Greer, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Greer Consulting, Inc. (“GCI”). As a top 5% employment labor relations consulting firm, Greer Consulting, Inc. works with companies and organizations to address workplace challenges. Employee relations with employers can become a toxic workplace environment, and Jason and his team work to create proactive results, resolving issues to improve the overall workplace culture. Employers seek GCI services , especially if employees threaten to join a union. Known as the “Employee Whisperer,” Jason has successfully put himself in the middle of employer/employee negotiations to find the best possible solutions to improve workplaces with long-term goals. Greer Consulting, Inc. has around 22 consultants deployed to an employer seeking to resolve problems to improve clients’ relationships with employees. Greer will sit with employees, listen to concerns, make assessments , and then present recommendations to a company’s executive management team for long-term comprehensive solutions that improve workplace environments. Jason is seeing more and more technology sector companies seeking his firm’s help to avoid employees who might want to become unionized. CGI looks for win-win solutions for employers and employees, whereas happily working together greatly improves ongoing operational operations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Greer Consulting, Inc . – https://hiregci.com/ .

Jorge Olson, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Hem p acco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) and Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, Illumination Brands, Inc. (“Illumination”), are with TV Host Ana Berry on New to The Street’s “Game Changers” segment. Hempacco is leading the revolution to disrupt the nearly $1 trillion tobacco industry with innovative hemp and CBD products. Jorge breaks down the potential merger deal between HPCO and Illumination , where the entities would bring their unique smokable and beverage brands to market as one entity. Upon completing the definitive agreement of the merger, Hempacco will no longer be just a Hemp/CBD smokable company. The merged entities expect to retain Illumination Brands’ corporate name, and it will have two divisions; the largest will be the beverage division, followed by the smokable products division. Brad talks about celebrity endorsement brands and the success of Hempacco’s Snoop Dogg hemp-derived product lines . Brad informs viewers that many excited consumers and retailers are happy to learn that Illumination is reestablishing its Xing Tea product . Once together as one entity, they are “Game Changers,” combining the operational strengths of both companies’ product lines, gaining more access to existing market segments, and fostering a business environment to develop future product innovations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc .- https://hempaccoinc.com/ & Illumination Brands, Inc. – https://illuminationbrands.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange studio, talks about Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) (“Banzai”) with Joe Davy , Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Banzai is a marketing technology company that produces data-driving sales/marketing solutions for clients in the USA, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Joe Davy explains that the Company’s mission is to provide unique turn-key marketing solutions for its clients to assist them in meeting sales goals. Banzai believes direct customer engagement with real people can effectively and efficiently outperform AI marketing platforms. Joe sees that customers want to engage with others in real time, either personally or virtually. With Banzai International, Inc.’s product platforms, “Boost,” “Demio ,” and “Reach,” clients can effectively engage their customers, creating unique market-driven campaigns that result in higher sales. Forbes magazine rated “Demio” the No. 1 webinar platform for marketing. Every industry has more competition than ever, and Banzai’s digital marketing technology platforms focus on “Engagement Marketing,” giving its customers unique and effective sales and marketing solutions. Throughout 2024, Banzai will seek potential acquisition targets that will be accretive to the Company’s current operations to increase BNZI’s sales upwardly and faster. Current clients using Banzai’s data management solutions manage and connect with buyers, offering real-time products and services. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) (“Banzai”) – https://www.banzai.io/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King is at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with Joe La Rosa , the Founder and CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC), and Peter Goldstein, the CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund and Author: “The Entrepreneur’s IPO.” La Rosa Holdings Corp. has five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments as a holding Company. Peter Goldstein starts the segment with his business history, with 35 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. Many entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized businesses believe they are too small to become publicly traded entities. Peter explains the misnomer, the need to be the next “Unicorn,” is not an accurate perception for micro and small cap entities to become public and access to the equity markets. His book: “The Entrepreneur’s IPO,” thoroughly explains and educates entrepreneurs interested in going public. Joe La Rosa talks about LRHC and its business model that can assist realtors with creating multiple revenue streams. Many traditional real-estate offices have complex revenue share models with time limitations and aggregate sales numbers before sharing can commence. La Rosa Realty has an immediate turn-key revenue share model with no restrictions, wait periods or sales requirements. A single agent can take immediate advantage of LRHC’s revenue share program. Using the Company’s AI platform, JAEME, encouraged agents to embrace AI technology to be more efficient and effective in their real-estate professions. Joe wants his professionals not to be afraid of AI but to use it to be more productive and successful. La Rosa Holdings Corp. is averaging about two real-estate agency acquisitions per month and expects further growth. LRHC went public in October 2023 , and its shares now trade on the Nasdaq Exchange, symbol LRHC. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit La Rosa Holdings Corp .- https://larosaholdings.com/ .

New to The Street airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment with Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment’s topic is a cybersecurity data breach at a major US collections agency . Hackers stole over two million account records with names, social security numbers, and other private details. Alain believes the hackers most likely entered the collection agent’s server through email. Typically, hackers get into an employer’s email account and then wait and watch emails until they can find a weakness or codes to get into a company’s database. Many organizations and businesses still use old legacy technology platforms that are vulnerable to cybersecurity issues. The best option is to have a secure email platform. Sekur Private Data Ltd’s- SekurMail with SekurSend/SekurReply is a subscription-based closed-loop encrypted email platform that can significantly reduce the chances of being a hacking victim. Combining SekurMail with the Company’s SekurVPN service has end-users appearing in Switzerland, masking a subscriber’s internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws, and it owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, which gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its subscriptions or bundled services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack” segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC):

La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments . In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa’s business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management – https://larosaholdings.com/ .

About Peter Goldstein :

Peter Goldstein is a seasoned entrepreneur, capital markets expert, and investor with over 35 years of diverse international business experience. Throughout his career, he’s held pivotal roles, including CEO, chairman, investment banker, founder, board member, investor, and advisor to public, private, and emerging growth companies. Peter’s achievements span capital markets, specializing in equity financing, strategic planning, and transaction structuring. These include numerous successful IPOs, M&A, uplisting, reverse merger transactions, private placements, and crowdfunding campaigns . He’s the founder of Exchange Listing, LLC , dedicated to facilitating growth companies’ listings on esteemed exchanges like NASDAQ and the NYSE, and Emmis Capital , a specialized boutique fund investing in global small and microcap pre-IPO growth companies – https://exchangelistingllc.com/ & https://emmiscap.com/ .

About Greer Consulting, Inc . (“GCI”):

Greer Consulting, Inc. (“GCI”) is a labor relations and diversity management consulting firm that works with client organizations and leaders to address challenges and solve problems caused by the complexities in the workforce. GCI has over 30 years of business leadership experience that is leveraged through collaborations with its client partners to develop solutions to the dilemmas that organizations face in today’s marketplace. While leaning on both GCI’s experiences with past clients and the unique needs of the client at hand, each receives the full benefit of GCI’s brand, whose authenticity is born out of our emphasis on creating, restoring, and maintaining harmony in the workplace. GCI created a successful approach to labor relations and workforce diversity management. The GCI team-building approach advocates addressing problems that typically lead to dissatisfaction by strengthening the bond between employers and their employees to maximize a culture of management excellence – https://hiregci.com/ .

About Illumination Brands, Inc.

Illumination Brands, Inc . is a vertically integrated distribution and brand incubation company with cGMP bottling & manufacturing, offering multiple product categories, bottling & manufacturing, e-commerce sales, and wholesale distribution. The Company focuses on creating points of sales for consumer products while acquiring, creating, and incubating brands owned by the Company and other companies. Illumination brands work to build a growing and profitable company. Its goal is to meet the needs of consumers better than its competitors to deliver shareholder value – https://illuminationbrands.com/ .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco’s operational segments include smokables and hemp rolling paper manufacturing, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg joint venture of hemp-derived products, “Dogg Lbs.” Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Banzai International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) (“Banzai”):

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) (“Banzai”) is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others – www.banzai.io .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street.” Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://newtothestreet.com/ .

