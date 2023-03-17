www.newtothestreet.com

New to The Street Airs its Televised Corporate Interviews on Newsmax TV and The FOX Business Network, Episodes 449 and 450 Episodes 449 and 450: 1).Health in Tech 2). Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA) 3). Deviate Digital Agency 4).The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'(OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) 5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®). www.newtothestreet.com

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New to The Street , an FMW Media production, will air its corporate interviews, episodes 449 and 450, on Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network .

The Following Corporate interviews will air on Newsmax TV, episode 449, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 450, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

1). Health Insurance – Health in Tech’s interview with Tim Johnson, CEO.

2). E-commerce/ Digital Marketing – Society Pass Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA) interview with Dennis Nguyen, Founder/CEO/Chairman.

3). Digital Marketing Solutions– Deviate Agency’s interview with Jonas Muthoni, Founder/CEO.

4). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) HumiSoil Product Commercial .

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Tim Johnson, CEO of Health in Tech , sits with New to Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio to discuss the Company. As a disruptive innovator in the health insurance industry, Heath in Tech provides technological-based self-funded health insurance solutions for the needs of small businesses. Most businesses in the US have under 100 employees who need comprehensive insurance coverage. Many small businesses have few options for good insurance coverage at costs that can be sustainable. Tim informs viewers as an insuretech Company, he and his team are constantly looking for improvements in cost-effective insurance for small entities. In the Fall of 2022, the Company launched “eDIYBS” (Do it Yourself Benefits System) , a web-based software platform that gives a real-time health insurance quote. Insurance brokers, carriers, and other healthcare insurance professionals can log on to the system and shop for the best possible healthcare coverage. A legacy insurance system can take up to 2 weeks or longer for a small business owner to receive a quote; eDIYBS provides quotes within minutes. Approximately $3.5T is spent yearly in the US on health care, and Health in Tech looks for innovations to reduce health coverage costs. The Company has a team of executives with years of experience in the health insurance industry ready to assist small business owners and their healthcare brokers with the best and cheapest insurance. Health In Tech eDIYBS platform continues to see more brokers and carriers signing up. Tim welcomes employers, insurance carriers, and brokers to sign up through the Company’s website, www.healthintech.com . The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 449, March 18, 2023, 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 450, March 20, 2023, 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Health in Tech – www.healthintech.com .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street TV airs Dennis Nguyen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Society Pass Incorporated. (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA) interview with TV Host Jane King. Society Pass is a leading Southeast Asia e-commerce and fintech Company with several business verticals. Dennis tells viewers that 2022 was an excellent year for the Company, with more acquisitions and higher revenue growth from its 6- business verticals – loyalty awards, lifestyle, telecom, travel, food/beverage, and digital media ads. In March 2022, Southeast Asia lifted its Covid restrictions, and SOPA’s travel subsidiary NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based online travel agency, has seen upward solid growth. Dennis and the travel industry call it “Revenge Travel,” where people want to go somewhere after being on lockdown during the Covid crisis. NusasTrip’s revenues are up monthly, and travel bookings remain strong. NusaTrip has access to over 500 airlines and over 200,000 hotels to assist customers in bookings. Dennis states that the Company continues to execute its business plan outlined to investors at the time of the Company’s IPO. The number of employees has grown from forty-five (45) in 2021 to about two hundred fifty (250) in 2022, and SOPA expects to employ about five hundred (500) in 2023. Women play a significant role in SOPA’s growth and success, with over 50% of its personnel being women. SOPA will soon file its US SEC 2022 Annual Report on FORM 10K , providing operational and financial disclosures. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 449, March 18, 2023, 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 450, March 20, 2023, 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass Incorporated – https://thesocietypass.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King interviews Jonas Muthoni, CEO/Founder of Deviate Agency (Deviate). From the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio, Jonas explains Deviate’s business model and how it assists with many clients in different industries. Many businesses overlook the importance of using the many available digital marketing channels. Jonas and his team explore other digital marketing ideas with clients putting together a comprehensive strategy and creating an effective business plan to achieve maximum digital content exposure for clients’ goods/services. Deviate differs from competitors because they partner with clients, using strategies and ideas to get the best social media coverage and digital marketing exposure. With its technology platform, Deviate can provide digital matrix information so a client can see data results. Those results can assist in adjusting methods to get the best possible outcomes for brand awareness and sales generations. Jonas and his team’s optimization strategies, website designs /developments, paid ads, and professional social media marketing tools can grow a client’s e-commerce footprint for years. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 449, March 18, 2023, 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 450, March 20, 2023, 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Deviate Agency – https://deviateagency.com/ .

New to The Street airs The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) HumiSoil Product Commercial. The onset of modern agricultural methods with the innovation of synthetic fertilizers is destroying soil’s natural components. Soil has lost the ability to maintain nutrients and water from the overused non-organic fertilizers. Humus is the main compound of soil, the energy of the ground, which is like a battery storing much-needed nutrients and water for the growth of crops. A depletion of a soil’s energy reduces crop yields. The soil cannot regenerate or recharge without humus for future crop yields. A sustainable solution is SGTM’s HumiSoil product which uses less water, no fertilizer requirements, and can yield 100% organic vegetables, fruits, and flowers. The product rebuilds soil hydration on a cellular level and keeps CO2 from being released into the atmosphere, creating an organic soil composition that feels and smells very earthy. HumiSoil has a “Zero-Carbon” footprint and works in any climate, soil, and atmospheric conditions as a sustainable organic product. The Earth has a population of about 8 billion people, and sustainability will be the key to future generations’ access to sustainable agricultural products to ensure healthy and robust food sources. HumiSoil is now available for gardeners and farmers. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship, and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can produce and sell HumiSoil in the USA / Caribbean markets. The HumiSoil product commercial will air on Newsmax TV, episode 449, March 18, 2023, 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 450, March 20, 2023, 10:30 PM PT. Viewers can learn more at The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

New to The Street re-airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about several cybersecurity breaches at GoDaddy . The cPanel access, an open-source code platform used by coders and programmers at GoDaddy, is the possible source of numerous hacks. Hackers accessed the cPanel and installed malware redirecting hosted domains and email accounts. GoDaddy’s customers experienced many business disruptions from these cyberattacks. Sekur.com can offer a business and individuals a secure and private e-communication platform. SekurMail , with its SekurSend/SekurReply options, protect both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. Sekur, a closed-loop encrypted military platform, operates on its wholly owned servers in Switzerland and offers a security solution unavailable on those free, open-source Big Tech platforms. A business can migrate its domain onto the Sekur services platform. SekurMail is $7.00 for individuals and $10.00 for a business email, and with PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions , good for 5-years on uninterrupted subscriptions. With Sekur’s enhanced security features, end-users can greatly minimize a possible cybercriminals attack. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . The interview re-airs on Newsmax TV as episode 449, March 18, 2023, 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network as episode 450, March 20, 2023, 10:30 PM PT. What is your privacy worth?

About Health in Tech :

Health in Tech is the industry-leading insurtech Company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine everything one needs to know about risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making all processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Clients can get a quote for small and medium-sized groups from weeks to minutes. Health in Tech provides all the insurance information available within seconds, delivering clients an all-encompassing “Cradle to Grave” solution. Its technology platform provides immediate access to actionable data and tools, giving efficient and accurate information on health insurance options – www.healthintech.com .

About Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA):

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech, and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the Southeast Asia (SEA) population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating six interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalized experience for customers in the purchase journey and transform the entire SEA retail value chain. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in the Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines – https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About Deviate Design Agency :

Deviate Design Agency is a specialized team with one of the most robust branding, digital marketing, and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. The Agency corner the market with exclusively learned skill sets known by only a few in the marketing world. Its experts deliver some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises to today’s up-and-coming startup businesses. Deviate Design Agency’s seasoned professional marketing, advertising, design, and web experts provide a full spectrum of marketing services, from massive social media presence and strategic planning to designing and developing ads, websites, and print collateral that perform. With all their information, Deviate Design knows what the marketplace responds to and can quickly create a financial lift for their clientele. They seek to get to know their clients and build long-term working relationships – https://deviateagency.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM’s agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM’s livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations – https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b6ecfd5-9208-4602-bba6-1fec9692831c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/274e2030-1cef-4763-a99b-c20ea64f0dec