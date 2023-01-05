New to The Street and CarPro Feature Ford Motor Company’s All-Electric F-150 Pick-up Truck From the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building, Ford’s Mr.Turnbull explains the significance of the Car and how it evolved into a primer product offering. With so many technological advancements, pick-up can power your home/business during power outages. Ford is quickly ramping up annual production capacity to 150,000 Lightning trucks per year by the end of 2023 – https://www.ford.com/, https://www.carpro.com/ & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street business show, in conjunction with CarPro , announces filming a TV segment featuring Ford Motor Company, Inc.’s (NYSE: F) F-150 Lightning all-electric pick-up truck.

Ford F-150 Lightning Marketing Manager Jasen Turnbull talks with New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King and CarPro Automotive Reporter Laura Reynolds to explain Ford’s technological innovations in developing its all-electric pick-up truck. With an excellent battery range and great 0-60 mph acceleration, the truck provides a driving experience like no other in the marketplace. The Lightning has a large payload and towing capacities. Because of consumer excitement for the 2022 model, Ford is entirely sold-out. Retail orders for the 2023 model year can be made through local Ford dealerships and on ford.com.

The retail cost is around $56,000.00 for an F-150 Lightning Pro , an entry-level model for commercial and business customers.

From the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building, Ford’s Turnbull explains the significance of the Car and how it evolved into a primer product offering. With so many technological advancements, pick-up can power your home/business during power outages. Ford is quickly ramping up annual production capacity to 150,000 Lightning trucks per year by the end of 2023.

“The F-150 Lightning truck is full of firsts and being one of the first vehicles on New to The Street just adds to the list,” said Jasen Turnbull, F-150 Lightning Marketing Manager.

For 119 years, the Ford Motor Company has historically been an innovator in automotive advancement. The Company develops safety, fuel efficiencies, and vehicle design platforms with price-point consumers can afford to own. The F-150 Lightning is another brilliant example of Ford’s commitment to the automotive industry, creating a phenomenal all-electric truck for daily driving and off-road conditions.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street with CarPro, states, “What an exciting interview done with Jasen on the F-150 Lightning. The filming was at the NYSE stock exchange building, and the new 2023 was available on-set. Having Ford Motor Company show off their F-150 Lightning on the show is a proud moment for us at New to The Street and CarPro. Our viewers will get a first-hand look at the beautiful pick-up truck, loaded with all short of fantastic features. I thank Ford for this opportunity to use our syndicated/sponsored TV liner platform to talk about their incredible all-electric F-150 Lightning.”

The F-150 Lightning pick-up truck introduction and interview on New to The Street with CarPro will air in January 2023, with exact dates and times “To Be Announced.”

About Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F):

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world where everyone is free to move and pursue their dreams. The Company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars, Lincoln luxury vehicles, and connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the Company, its products, and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com .

About CarPro :

CarPro is a recognized authority in the automotive industry. Since 2001, CarPro creates and distributes consumer-focused educational content about the rapidly changing retail automotive industry – www.carpro.com .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

“New to The Street” Business Development Office.

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3b8a883-045b-4279-a1c2-d2a055dd3b4f