NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s business TV show New to The Street announces signing a six-month media agreement with Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: WHSI). The agreement calls for New to The Street to produce, direct, air, and distribute media content on television and digital outlets.

New to The Street will feature Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. on its syndicated television platforms, Newsmax and the FOX Business Network, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com .

The New to The Street’s social media team and television network partners will re-share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about WHSI’s corporate progress and products.

New to the Street’s TV Host Jane King will interview key corporate representatives about Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.’s cutting-edge mobile health (mHealth) products and services. Viewers will hear about the Company’s iHelp Max and iHelpCloud Platform products which are part of Wearable Health Solution’s “Personal Emergency Response System” products and services.

Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman/CEO of Wearable Health Solutions, Inc., states, “The New to The Street media platform allows WHSI to educate viewers about the Company’s rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth wearable tech products and services. Our cutting-edge technology installed in iHelp saves lives with a built-in 2-way microphone and real-time GPS tracking that immediately assists those in a medical emergency. I look forward to sharing with viewers how our products work.”

New to The Street expects each televised airing and social media posting to bring attention to Wearable Health Solutions’ technologically advanced innovations in its medical emergency response system products and services.

Vince Caruso, the Creator/Producer of New to The Street, states, “Anyone with elderly parents or loved ones with medical limitations always have concerns about possible medical emergencies. Upcoming interviews can inform viewers about Wearable Health Solutions products available to reach emergency responders when needed in case of an unexpected medical emergency. I look forward to having management on the show to explain the Company’s products and successful current innovations in the medical alert response industry.”

The New to The Street’s broadcasted interviews about Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: WHSI) will air on its syndicated platforms, Newsmax, Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg , as a sponsored program; dates and times on upcoming airings “To be Announced.”

About Wearable Health Solutions, Inc . (OTCPink: WHSI):

Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: WHSI) provides innovative wearable healthcare devices, services, and technology that promotes safety, independence, and well-being for seniors and their caregivers. With a focus on improving the quality of life for the aging population, WHSI is dedicated to developing and distributing wearable devices that empower seniors to maintain their independence while staying connected to their support network – https://wearablehealthsolutions.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACTS:

FMW Media Contacts:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

Wearable Health Solutions (WHSI)

1-949- 270-7460

info@wearablehealthsolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/355227fc-309f-41e3-b708-f1ea910e293c