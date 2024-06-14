New to The Street Announces Episode 577, Six Corporate Interviews, Airing as a Sponsored Program on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET Episode 577: 1). Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) 2). La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) 3). Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) & Onyx Digital Assets at JP Morgan 4). Performance Golf 5). Geojam (CRYPTO: JAM) ($JAM) 6). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®) – newtothestreet.com

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street , a national business TV show, announces episode 577, airing on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

“As we approach the conclusion of our 15th year at New to The Street, I am both inspired by our ongoing growth and recognition within the media landscape, and excited to cover Onyx by JP Morgan Chase, which is pioneering a significant transformation in the financial services industry,” says Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street.

New to The Street’s 577th episode line-up features the following six (6) Corporate interviews:

1). Two-Wheel Electric Vehicle (EV) – Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited’s (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) interview with Swin Chatsuwan, Chief Executive Officer.

2). Real Estate – La Rosa Holdings Corp’s. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) interviews with Joe La Rosa , Founder and CEO, and José Couverte, Team Leader & Talent Acquisition Advisor .

3). “The Business of Blockchain” sponsored by Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR), interview with Keerthi Moudgal , Head of Product for Onyx Digital Assets at JP Morgan .

4). Golfing Online Platform – Performance Golf’s interview with Brixton Albert, Founder and CEO.

5). Blockchain Social Media Ecosystem – Geojam’s (CRYPTO: JAM) ($JAM) interview with Sarah Figueroa, Co-Founder/CEO and Sam Krichevsky, Co-Founder/COO.

6). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai , CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 577

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Swin Chatsuwan, Chief Executive Officer of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) (“Zapp EV”) (“Company”), about the Company’s first product, the i300 electric urban motorcycle, and its competitive positioning in the approximately $130 billion global powered two-wheeler total addressable market. A team of motorcycle experts with years of experience in the automotive industry leads Zapp EV. Together, they saw an opportunity with electrification in the two-wheeler sector. They designed the i300 as a high-performance, technologically advanced , easy-to-ride electric two-wheeler that combines superbike specifications in a step-through form. Swin highlights for viewers that the i300 has introduced what they believe is the two-wheeler sector’s first significant innovation in the last 50 years, which will set the standard for potentially the next 50 years. Consumers in emerging markets, including Southeast Asia and India, are some of the biggest buyers of two-wheelers. The forecast demand for two-wheelers is to increase, and the i300 is well-positioned as an award-winning and patented design that people want. The i300, with its form and functionality combined with social media marketing, continues to increase consumer desirability for the EV 2-wheeler. The design benefits Zapp EV and the environment, as the low-component architecture lowers cost, reduces materials, and streamlines assembly to make the process more sustainable. The Company expects to continue to grow its global market share within the 2-wheeler EV industry, creating an exciting value proposition for the Company’s shareholders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited – https://zappev.com/ .

Joe La Rosa, Founder and CEO, and José Couverte, Team Leader & Talent Acquisition Advisor of La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) (“La Rosa”) (“Company”) are at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. La Rosa Holdings Corp. is significantly disrupting the legacy business model in the real estate industry. With a proprietary technology platform incorporating AI, the Company can offer real-estate agents a choice in pay-out models, such as revenue-share or annual fee base. Because La Rosa Realty is agent-centric, offering agents 100% commissions and multiple revenue streams. Joe talks about meeting José, and immediately, they realize the existing synergies. José built and attracted around 14,000 agents for another company. José explains his vision for future ongoing successes at La Rosa while utilizing its AI technology platform. Even though La Rosa didn’t innovate the 100% commission idea, La Rosa is doing it better while disrupting competing real-estate agencies and offering agents choices and multiple revenue streams. La Rosa Holdings Corp. has a work culture centered on its people; this is why La Rosa Holdings Corp. is a growing leader in the real estate industry sector. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit La Rosa Holdings Corp. – https://larosaholdings.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) (“Bitdeer”) sponsors New to The Street’s “The Business of Blockchain” segment. TV Host Nisa Amoils and Keerthi Moudgal, Head of Product for Onyx Digital Assets (ODA) at JP Morgan , discuss “Tokenization of Assets.” Even though JP Morgan’s CEO, Jamie Diamond, is against Bitcoin, he is for developing unique blockchain financial products. Keerthi informs viewers that since 2015, JP Morgan has committed itself to looking at the advantages of blockchain technology in improving financial services and transactions. The ODA tokenization platform can potentially change legacy financial transactions, allowing for innovations, accessibility, and transactional ease. Keerthi sees a strong opportunity ahead with blockchain integration for tangible assets and those transactions associated with the tokenization of assets. JP Morgan, a leader in the financial industry, believes blockchain technology can evolutionarily change the historical ways of doing financial banking and other financial services.

New to The Street’s TV Host Remy Blaire, from the New York Stock Exchange Studio , interviews Sarah Figueroa, Co-Founder/CEO, and Sam Krichevsky, Co-Founder/COO of Geojam (CRYPTO: JAM) ($JAM ) (“Company”), a decentralized social media platform. As an AI-driven, decentralized ecosystem app ( iOS & Android ), Geojam’s platform design democratizes social influence and content sharing. Geojam’s token, JAM , empowers end-users who can create and control content ownership with complete transparency, accessibility, and security. The ecosystem’s AI machine learning allows end-users to earn JAM tokens through smart contracts, contests, and other unique campaigns and interactions. Sarah and Sam met at a music concert and collaborated on making “Experiences” into a business model. Geojam became a cryptocurrency-decentralized, democratized platform that allows anyone and any industry the power and ownership of content creation and sharing. The JAM token can unlock “Experiences” and allows full access to products, events, services, and others. Celebrities and music performers are on the platform, and singer and Hollywood star Mariah Carey is an advisor to the Company and a large shareholder. Geojam just launched its newest app, “Talent Portal,” a secure and transparent way to connect and transact with talent. End-users connect their crypto wallets, and transactions occur on the platform using the JAM token. Sarah and Sam see AI integrated with cryptocurrency as a new evolution to the $215B social media industry. With celebrity endorsements, end-user participation, and interactions, Geojam continues to grow its AI cryptocurrency and decentralize the social media ecosystem while driving change and positively impacting others. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Geojam – https://www.geojam.xyz/.

Brixton Albert, Founder and CEO of Performance Golf (“Performance”), talks about the Company with TV Host Jane King from New to The Street’s New York Stock Exchange Studio . Performance Golf is an interactive online platform that helps golfers get better faster. The subscription platform allows players access to some of the world’s best golf instructors, who can offer direct online coaching or tutorial videos. Performance through digital courses, training ads, specialized golf clubs , and AI can provide a one-stop place to improve a golfer’s gameplay. Brixton says slicing the ball is about 90% of golfers’ problems. The “One Shot Slice Fix” is one of the platform’s most popular digital products subscribers seek. The second most popular product is the “Single Strike Sequence,” which provides instructions on better ball contact. The SF1 Driver golf club has built-in 5-unique features that can assist in a remedy for slicing. The Performance Golf app’s AI technology can evaluate a swing problem from the video and send back a swing-fix AI-generated video with the suggested corrections for improvement. With many online resources, YouTube videos, and golfing publications, information overloading doesn’t provide a single-source solution like Performance offers on its platform. Golf is the sport that makes the golfer’s game worse without proper practice and coaching. The platform has some of the best golfing coaches in the world and one-on-one coaching ; otherwise, in-person lessons for the average golfer are unavailable. Hank Haney, Martin Chuck , David Leadbetter , and other recognized coaches are available on the platform. Anyone learning to play golf or looking to improve their overall golf games can become a subscriber by going to the Company’s website – Performance Golf . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Performance Golf – https://www.performancegolf.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai , CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent hospital network, Ascension Health, shut down due to a significant cybersecurity hack. Anna met a woman who needed a cancer screening test, and the hospital could not provide the medical test because the whole network chain was offline due to the hack. Medical records are valuable data for hackers, and Alain states that 91% of hacking is from a compromised email address. Hackers access an email platform by phishing or from a business-compromised email address. They then monitor email communication until they can access the technology platform. They might watch emails for weeks, collecting sensitive data long before committing data theft. Sekur offers businesses, individuals, and governmental entities affordable encrypted solutions to fend off possible email compromises. Sekur’s newest cybersecurity solution, SekurRelay, is an email technology feature that allows enterprises and governments to format SekurMail’s SekurSend feature with specific roles/functions. Individuals, businesses, and governments can subscribe and utilize a full suite of Sekur solutions to minimize possible cybersecurity issues. Sekur owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn’t use 3rd party platforms, never asks for phone numbers, and keeps one’s internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions, and the discount is available for Sekur solution bundles and will remain active for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack” segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn . Privacy has arrived!

