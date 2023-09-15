New to The Street Announces Episodes 510 and 511 Six Corporate Interviews, airings on Newsmax and FOX Business Network, Broadcastings Begin Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET Shows 510/511 features the following: 1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) 2). SimpleMD 3). Kohler Tax Associates 4). Lahontan Gold Corps (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) 5).The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) 6). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

New to The Street airs on three major cable networks.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street announces their corporate interviews for episodes 510 and 511 that will air on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network.

New to The Street airs on Newsmax, Episode 510, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, Episode 511, on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Six Corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical – Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) interview with Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, and CEO.

2). Weight Loss Solutions – SimpleMD’s interviews with Dr. Ari Stoffer, MD , Founder and CEO.

3). Tax-Free Retirement – Kohler Tax Associates’ interview with Mark Kohler, M.PR.A., CPA, JD , and Founder.

4). Gold/Silver Mining – Lahontan Gold Corp.’s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) interview with Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director.

5). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

6). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Dr. Seth Lederman, MD, CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) (“Tonix”), talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about the Company’s progress on a treatment for Long-Covid. Dr. Lederman tells viewers that data from its FDA Phase 2 proof-of-concept PREVAIL study of TNX-102 SL shows top-line results in combating fatigue. Millions of Americans are experiencing fatigue issues from their COVID-19 infections. The Company needs more studies to bring the product to market once it obtains regulatory guidelines. US FDA and Health and Human Services (HHS) are looking into regulatory fast-track options, which are a must to bring products like TNXP’s TNX-102 SL Long-Covid to market sooner, helping many overcome the fatigue onsets. Once FDA-approved, many patients with fatigue associated with Long-COVID will benefit from a comprehensive treatment. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company that aims to improve health by innovating vaccines and therapies. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King and Co-Host David T. Fagan, President of Top Talent Agency, interview Dr. Ari Stoffer, MD , Founder and CEO of SimpleMD ®. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Dr. Stoffer talks about the class of drugs in the marketplace that treat obesity issues. Ozempic and Wegovy are drugs with a 20-year track record in treating those with diabetes. A secondary result became apparent when treating people with diabetes with these drugs – weight loss. Medical professionals are now using these drugs to help those with weight issues. Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic, is now one of the largest companies in Europe due to the demand for the drug for weight management treatments and solutions. Dr. Stoffer explains that diets fail people, not people failing because of a diet. Scientific evidence shows that weight issues are biological and need a biological treatment. Ozempic and similar drugs are safe solutions for obtaining optimal weight. SimpleMD® can assist those looking for a comprehensive weight management program and platform under the supervision of highly trained medical professionals. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Simple MD – https://simplemd.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, TV Host Jane King from New to The Street, and Co-Host David T. Fagan, President of Top Talent Agency, talk with Mark Kohler, M.PR.A., CPA, JD and Founder of Kohler Tax Associates . The Biden Administration is considering lowering the maximum amounts one can contribute to Roth IRA accounts. Regardless of the pending changes, Mark explains the importance and the numerous benefits of funding a Roth IRA. With tax-free contributions and family surviving rights, a Roth IRA is a great way to store and grow wealth, especially for the self-employed. Many tax advisors, including Mark, believe that the US Social Security system will continue to have financial shortcomings, and people need to look for financial security solutions beyond social security. As a corporate CFO/Director at Directed IRA, Mark explains more about self-direct Roth IRAs and how anyone can easily set one up at Directed IRA. Self-direct Roth IRA account holders with Direct IRA can invest in anything they choose. Mark is an Author and YouTube Media and PodCast Host offering tax advice to millions. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Kohler Tax Associates – https://markjkohler.com/ .

Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF), is on the show talking to New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. From the Company’s Gold mining site in Nevada, Kimberly explains the Company’s junior mining business. LGCXF’s Santa Fe property is the Company’s flagship holding, a past gold producer, and management expects to get the open-pit gold mining operations going once again. The Company’s holdings are in Mineral County, Nevada, the friendliest US state to the mining industry. Gold and silver are essential to high-tech and alternative energy products; Kimberly explains the scarcity of necessary metals and that everyone should own precious metals. The Company will update its drilling results at its Santa Fe mine in the following months and provide more information on its other property holdings. Lahontan Gold has a Canadian 43-101 report on its Santa Fe operations. LGCXF has a five-year operational plan that it continues to advance on all its mining projects. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Lahontan Gold Corp. – https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ .

On New to The Street, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with TV Host Jane King. Viewers get an insight into SGTM’s environmentally conscious solutions. Brian Rivera talks about using the word “Sustainability” and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that “Sustainable” business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and the rest of the SGTM team see sustainability as converting waste into usable organic products. Brian Rivera explains the Company’s newest product, HumiSoil, a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil’s organic nutrients and can create water in soils. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can significantly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, welcomes all viewers to visit the Company’s website to learn more about SGTM’s sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. – https://mulchmfg.com/ .

New to the Street TV airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Together, they talk about another Business Email Compromise (BEC); this time, a hack occurred between a client and a law firm. Apparently, the hacker sent an email from the law firm with wire instructions for a legal payment of $700,000. The client sent the payment, and now the money is gone. The business client is now suing the law firm over the BCE. Alain explains how open and free email platforms have limited cybersecurity features and are the most sustainable for hacks. Sekur.com offers several secure and privacy solutions for reasonable prices for businesses and individuals – $10 for businesses and $7 for individuals. SekurMail , with its SekurSend/SekurReply features, protects both sender and receivers with built-in parameters that set time, read, and file share limits. Even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber, they receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path. The e-communication path is a closed loop through the Company’s owned servers based in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. Alain also suggested using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to enhance cybersecurity. SekurVPN allows subscribers anonymity without worrying about their internet traffic being recorded and sold. Subscribers get a VPN Swiss IP address with the same superior military-grade encryption used on its Sekur other services, greatly minimizing the chances of a cybersecurity problem. Businesses can migrate domains with SekurMail for reasonable prices. The Company never sells data, asks for phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings for the next five years. Alain invites everyone to join their online chat sessions, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-6 PM ET, to learn more through a comprehensive Q&A platform. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.* (NASDAQ: TNXP) ($TNXP) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing, developing, discovering, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix Medicines, our commercial subsidiary, markets Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg under a transition services agreement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, from whom the products were acquired on June 30, 2023. Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra* are each indicated for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. Tonix’s development portfolio is composed of central nervous system (CNS), rare disease, immunology, and infectious disease product candidates. Tonix’s CNS development portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead development CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, having completed enrollment of a potentially confirmatory Phase 3 study in the third quarter of 2023, with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Top-line results from a proof-of-concept Phase 2 study were reported in the third quarter of 2023. TNX-601 ER (tianeptine hemioxalate extended-release tablets) is a once-daily oral formulation being developed as a treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), that completed enrollment in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the third quarter of 2023, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. TNX-4300 (estianeptine) is a single isomer version of TNX-601, small molecule oral therapeutic in preclinical development to treat MDD, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Relative to tianeptine, estianeptine lacks activity on the µ-opioid receptor while maintaining activity in the rat Novel Object Recognition test in vivo and the ability to activate PPAR-β/δ and neuroplasticity in tissue culture. TNX-1900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin), is in development for preventing headaches in chronic migraine, and has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. TNX-1900 is also being studied in binge eating disorder, pediatric obesity, and social anxiety disorder by academic collaborators under investigator-initiated INDs. TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA. A Phase 2 study of TNX-1300 is expected to be initiated in the third quarter of 2023. Tonix’s rare disease development portfolio includes TNX-2900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin) for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The FDA has granted TNX-2900 Orphan Drug designation. Tonix’s immunology development portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. A Phase 1 study of TNX-1500 was initiated in the third quarter of 2023. Tonix’s infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and mpox. TNX-801 also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine platform for other infectious diseases. The infectious disease development portfolio also includes TNX-3900 and TNX-4000, which are classes of broad-spectrum small molecule oral antivirals. (*Tonix’s product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication. *Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra are registered trademarks of Tonix Medicines. Intravail is a registered trademark of Aegis Therapeutics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neurelis, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.) – https://www.tonixpharma.com/ .

About SimpleMD®:

SimpleMD® is a U.S.-based organization dedicated to assisting patients and clinicians in navigating the complexities of medical weight loss. With a firm belief that diets “fail” patients rather the other way around, SimpleMD® is devoted to supporting an easy, accessible, and affordable weight loss journey. Having clinical access in all 50 states, SimpleMD® ensures consistent attention to its services, no matter the location of its members. With a unique network of SimpleMD® Coaches and experienced Pharmacy Concierges, we enhance the medical weight loss journey in a way unparalleled in the industry – https://simplemd.com/ .

About Kohler Tax Associates / Mark Kohler, M.PR.A., C.P.A., J.D :

Kohler Tax Associates’ mission is to help business owners and investors find a Certified Tax Advisor that implements ‘street smart tax strategies’ and helping their clients build wealth, protect their assets, and plan their estate and legacy. Kohler Tax Associates’s Founder, Mark J. Kohler is a CPA, Attorney, co-host of the PodCasts “The Main Street Business Podcast” and “The Directed IRA Podcast” , and the author of “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom- What Wall Street Isn’t Telling You” and, “The Tax and Legal Playbook- Game Changing Solutions For Your Small Business Questions” , as well as several other well-known books. He is also the CFO of Directed IRA Trust Company, and a senior partner at the law firm KKOS Lawyers. With Contacting Kohler Tax Associates, you will find a tax advisor trained to help you save taxes and better live Your American Dream – https://markjkohler.com/ .

About Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF):

Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF): is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan’s flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of Gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit-constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue aggressively exploring Santa Fe during 2023 and begin evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release – https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ (* Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report, Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s website and SEDAR.)

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2–mRQUw&t=14s .

