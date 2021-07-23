New to The Street Announces FINXFLO Interviews with CEO, James Gillingham, Multiple Syndicated TV Broadcastings

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

First Broadcasting Tonight on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 PM PDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO on multiple syndicated televised platforms.

FINXFLO’s interviews can be seen on the following networks:

  1. Bloomberg Television, Friday, July 23, 2021 at 9:30 PM PDT
  2. Fox Business Network, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT
  3. Bloomberg Television, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6:00PM EDT
  4. Newsmax TV, Sunday, Sunday, August 01, 2021 at 10-11 AM EDT
  5. Fox Business Network, Monday, August 02, 2021 at 10:30PM PDT
  6. Fox Business Network, Tuesday, August 03, 2021 at 10:30PM PDT

The New to The Street televised audiences can learn about FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF), the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator.

Mr. Gillingham, gives updates about FXF’s growth in its crypto trading platform which provides a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. The trading platform employs a hybrid model to seamlessly aggregate the “Best Trade” options from the most popular DeFi/CeFi crypto exchanges within a single, user-friendly interface. To this end, FINXFLO now counts the most prominent platforms in the space among its growing list of liquidity providers, including CoinbaseBinance, Crypto.comB2C2, OKEx, and more.

During the interviews, Mr. Gillingham explains FINXFLO’s market-leading liquidity, with the objective to remove the complexities involved in cryptocurrency trading. He further provides a looking into the Company’s future, opening the doors to new potential traders.

And, he talks to viewers about their “KYT” (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the “KYT” system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms

FINXFLO is focused on deepening liquidity resources for exchange stability; looks to include advanced platform features, expand globally, and launch their mobile application.

New to The Street invites viewers to tune-in for informative dialogue with James Gillingham about FINXFLO, airing on Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, and Newsmax TV.

To learn more and explore market pricing, visit: finxflo.com; follow them on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

About FINXFLO

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com.

About FMW Media:
FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EDT. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
[email protected]

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office
[email protected]
1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44fc7cdd-fab0-42ed-8f42-ad32ee8770ac

