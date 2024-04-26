Show airs the “Money Maker$” segment with Co-Host Colin Jordan

New to The Street Announces Five Corporate Interviews, Televised Episode 570 Airs as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET Episode 570: 1). BHG Financial 2). ReSkills 3). HighLevel, Inc. 4). La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) 5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®) – www.newtothestreet.com

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street business show announces its TV broadcast of its corporate interviews. Episode 570 airs as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street’s Episode 570 features the following five (5) corporate interviews:

1). Capital Loans – BHG Financial’s interview with Albert Crawford, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

2). Global Education/Training – ReSkills’ interview with Jin Tan, Chief Executive Officer / Founder

3). The “Money Maker$” segment with TV Co-Hosts Colin Jordan and Jane King’s interviews with Co-Founders Robin Alex and Varun Vairavan of HighLevel , Inc.

4). Real Estate – La Rosa Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) interviews with Joe La Rosa , Founder and CEO , and Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund, and Author: “The Entrepreneur’s IPO.”

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 570

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio , New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Albert Crawford, the Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BHG Financial (“BHG”), a leader in providing working capital loans for small-medium size businesses and unsecured personal loans. With one of the largest community bank networks in the USA, BHG created a successful loan program that packages and sells loan assets to community banks. Albert started the Company in 2001 after seeing small businesses and entrepreneurs struggle to obtain capital to start and grow a business. Traditional banks usually denied applications, or individuals would need to put up homes and other hard assets as collateral. BHG can provide quick loans in as little as one day approval process with easy-to-understand payback provisions and terms. Using data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology, BHG offers clients a “White-Glove” service approach, available every step of the way for a successful loan approval. Albert highlights a couple of real-case solutions, whereas BHG was able to provide seed capital loans that propel those entrepreneurs’ business models into successful operations. As a niche loan provider focusing on the 21 million entrepreneurs in the US, BHG can offer fast, efficient, and adequate capital for borrowers. BHG Financial continues to grow and transform the financial industry with comprehensive loan solutions and community bank participation. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BHG Financial – https://bhgfinancial.com/ .

On New to The Street, ReSkills’ Jin Tan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder , talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . With corporate headquarters in Malaysia, ReSkills is a global educational online platform available 24/7 for anyone who wants to gain knowledge and skills. Jin, who has years of technological marketplace experience, saw an immediate need to assist people with their quest to become educated in various industries. During and after COVID lockdowns, many traditional education outlets could not effectively adapt to the needs of their students. ReSkills offers training and industry certifications for anyone who wants to learn more and move forward into other career paths. The Company is growing rapidly with around 1M online students and is expanding beyond its Asian and African subscriber base into the North American and Latin American markets. With industry-wide experts and professionals, subscribers have access to courses that can reskill and retrain through real-time, interactive courses . Reskill offers accredited micro-certificates, allowing its students and job seekers to gain valuable credentials relevant to their professional development without needing higher education diplomas. For as little as $12 per year, $1 per month , subscribers to the platform have unlimited access to ReSkill’s premium Courses Categories. Jin sees strong growth at ReSkills since the platform allows anyone to become educated on their timetables and is highly affordable. In the fast, ever-changing global economy, ReSkill is effectively bridging the gap between Eastern and Western Cultures with an online educational platform that offers global educational training opportunities. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit ReSkills – https://reskills.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, The New to The Street’s “Money Maker$” segment, TV Co-Hosts Colin Jordan and Jane King introduce HighLevel, Inc. (“HighLevel”). The two Co-founders, Robin Alex and Varun Vairavan, explain the Company’s business in creating fixed-priced marketing software solutions that can be white-labeled for the marketing agency industry. HighLevel started six years ago with an idea to provide affordable software solutions for small businesses; as the Company’s sales grew, it saw the opportunity to white-label its software to marketing agencies that can add or expand upon their current business offerings with custom apps and software. HighLevel incorporates an AI (Artificial Intelligence) overlay input, which can generate lead flows that attract more individuals and customers to business end-users. Using AI and other software components, clients can manage their online ads, social media posts, text messages, and email communications all on a seamless digital platform. Varun explains that they work closely with their clients to create unique white-label apps and software packages that fit the needs of those clients. Throughout the development process, the client is fully engaged from start to finish on the software product(s). HighLevel developed an interactive AI answering service for inbound calling that assists customers in leaving messages. The Company entered a partnership with General Atlantic , a financial firm that assisted Snapp Chat, Uber, and others. HighLevel believes this partnership can allow the Company to access resources and capital to scale its software products, offering them faster and into more domestic and international markets. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit HighLevel, Inc. – https://www.gohighlevel.com/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King is at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio with Joe La Rosa , the Founder and CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC), and Peter Goldstein, the CEO of Exchange Listings, LLC , the Founder of Emmis Capital IPO Fund and Author: “The Entrepreneur’s IPO.” La Rosa Holdings Corp. has five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments as a holding Company. Peter Goldstein starts the segment with his business history, with 35 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets. Many entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized businesses believe they are too small to become publicly traded entities. Peter explains the misnomer, the need to be the next “Unicorn,” is not an accurate perception for micro and small cap entities to become public and access to the equity markets. His book: “The Entrepreneur’s IPO,” thoroughly explains and educates entrepreneurs interested in going public. Peter Goldstein will co-host with Jane King on New to The Street, the IPOMarket Segment, featuring companies like La Rosa Holdings Corp., small-medium business entities that decided to make an initial public offering to get listed on a national stock exchange. Joe La Rosa talks about LRHC and its business model that can assist realtors with creating multiple revenue streams. Many traditional real-estate offices have complex revenue share models with time limitations and aggregate sales numbers before sharing can commence. La Rosa Realty has an immediate turn-key revenue share model with no restrictions, wait periods, or sales requirements. A single agent can take immediate advantage of LRHC’s revenue share program. Using the Company’s AI platform, JAEME, encouraged agents to embrace AI technology to be more efficient and effective in their real-estate professions. Joe wants his professionals not to be afraid of AI but to use it to be more productive and successful. La Rosa Holdings Corp. is averaging about two real-estate agency acquisitions per month and expects further growth. LRHC went public in October 2023 , and its shares now trade on the Nasdaq Exchange, symbol LRHC . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BHG Financial – https://bhgfinancial.com/ .

New to the Street TV airs its “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alan talk about telecommunication provider AT&T and its 73 million current and former customers’ data stolen from a hacker. AT&T was still looking into how the hack occurred, whether it was an internal cybersecurity breach or through a third-party provider technology platform. Customers are finding their information on the “Dark Web attack.” Data is valuable; providers sell your data for millions of dollars, and hackers do the same with stolen info. If you want a secure and private solution, Sekur offers several communication services with encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats. SekurMail , SekurMessenger , and SekurVPN are affordable solutions that can protect end-users from a possible cybersecurity breach. Features like SekurSend/SekurReply and Chat-by-Invite give end-users many options when communicating. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. This secure path allows the recipient to have protected encrypted communication without being a Sekur subscriber. Alain recommends the Company’s safe and encrypted, like the SekurVPN service, in combination with other offerings. The Company operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws . Sekur owns its servers, has proprietary technology, doesn’t use 3rd party software/hardware, has no data mining, never asks for phone numbers, and has no open-source codes/platforms. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings good for five (5) years on any of Sekur’s subscription services . Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack” segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/. Privacy has arrived!

About BHG Financial :

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans and the creator of one of the country’s largest community bank loan and product networks . Since 2001, BHG has originated over $15 billion in loan solutions for top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform. BHG Financials’ dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of an entire family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing – https://bhgfinancial.com .

About ReSkills :

ReSkills is a subscription-based online learning platform that offers unlimited top-quality daily-live learning courses, videos, talks, conferences, and materials with globally accredited micro-certification. The platform focuses on professional growth, career enhancement, and business entrepreneurship learning; a buffet-style model that allows everyone to learn as much as possible, anytime, anywhere at only $12/year – https://reskills.com/ .

About HighLevel, Inc.:

HighLevel, Inc. was built and powered by marketers focused on the traditional issues marketing professionals face daily. Once success was found, it was introduced to the market to help marketers face common challenges. HighLevel is committed to helping the marketing world by building a community-driven Ideas Board where clients can share and vote on ideas to help lead the development direction. Its Facebook Community is a network of marketers, from the owners of the largest digital marketers worldwide to in-house marketing pros. Businesses can learn tips and ideas about what others are doing with HighLevel within the community. HighLevel is a thriving community of the most successful and visionary digital marketers, offering all the training and resources needed to start or grow a business – https://www.gohighlevel.com/ .

About La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC):

La Rosa Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ: LRHC) ($LRHC) is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments . In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa’s business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management – https://larosaholdings.com/ .

About Peter Goldstein :

Peter Goldstein is a seasoned entrepreneur, capital markets expert, and investor with over 35 years of diverse international business experience. Throughout his career, he’s held pivotal roles, including CEO, chairman, investment banker, founder, board member, investor, and advisor to public, private, and emerging growth companies. Peter’s achievements span capital markets, specializing in equity financing, strategic planning, and transaction structuring. These include numerous successful IPOs, M&A, uplisting, reverse merger transactions, private placements, and crowdfunding campaigns . He’s the founder of Exchange Listing, LLC , dedicated to facilitating growth companies’ listings on esteemed exchanges like NASDAQ and the NYSE, and Emmis Capital , a specialized boutique fund investing in global small and microcap pre-IPO growth companies – https://exchangelistingllc.com/ & https://invest.emmiscap.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About “Money Maker$” & Colin Jordan :

“Money Maker$” is a televised segment on New to The Street. The show features entrepreneurs whose businesses are making disruptive changes in their designated industries. “Money Makers” Host Colin Jordan interviews business owners, where viewers get a comprehensive understanding of each guest’s business ongoings. Colin Jordan is a business consultant and marketing specialist with over ten years of experience helping companies scale. Born and raised in Silicon Valley, Colin has had a lifelong passion for the intersection of business and technology. Colin owns and operates his marketing firm, Kadre Marketing , and holds advisory roles for several companies across the United States.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street.” Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://newtothestreet.com/ .

