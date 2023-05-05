New to The Street Announces its Corporate Interviews on Newsmax and The Fox Business Network Two episodes, 464 and 465, feature: 1). The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) 2). Anthony L.G., PLLC. 3). The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) 4). Glint Pay Gold 5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®). 6). SMX (Security Matters), PLC. (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) 7).Blue Castle Ventures LTD (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) 8). WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT) (“WarpSpeed”) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Business Information TV show, appearing on 3 major cable networks.

NEW YORK, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street announces their featured corporate interviews for two episodes, 464 and 465, that will air on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network.

Newsmax Episode 464 airs Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Residential Real-Estate – The Real Brokerage Inc.’s (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) interviews with Michell Ressler, Chief Financial Officer, and Real Estate Agents, Tim Macy and Ed Stulak.

2). Corporate Law Firm – Anthony L.G., PLLC’s interview with Laura Anthony, Founding Partner.

3). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brain Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

4). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview with Jason Cozens, CEO.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 465 Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Residential Real-Estate- The Real Brokerage Inc.’s (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) interviews with Tamir Poleg, Chief Financial Officer, and Real Estate Agents, Heather Cook and Brad Cook.

2). Molecular Tracking/Tracing – SMX (Security Matters), PLC.’s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggi Alon (“H”), Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

3). Blockchain– Blue Castle Ventures LTD.’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interviews with David Rojas, CEO/Founder.

4). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brain Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

5). “Game Changers Segment” – WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. ’s (OTC: WRPT) ($WRPT) (“WarpSpeed”) interview with Hunter Gaylor, WRPT’s spokesperson and New to The Street TV Co-Host.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Jane King, TV host, New to The Street, interviews The Real Brokerage, Inc . ‘s (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) Michell Ressler, Chief Financial Officer, and Real Estate Agents, Tim Macy and Ed Stulak. Real is transforming the residential real estate market as a revolutionary cloud-based platform, blending technology with real estate agents. The Company started in 2014, developing proprietary technology that allows real estate transactions to proceed faster and more efficiently. Michell explains that as a tech-based real estate brokerage, agents can access a one-of-a-kind cloud-based platform that dramatically improves agent-client efficiencies and experiences. Real estate is the largest asset class but is the slowest in adapting and innovating new technological applications. The recent slowdown in residential real estate due to increases in mortgage rates is a concern, but Michelle informs views that REAX’s revenues for 2022 were around $380M. Agent growth is also up since the platform replaces the many manual documents when handling real estate transactions. Agents have a full list of options when deploying Real’s “reZEN” platform – transactional maintenance, compliance, communication, and money transfers/deposits. Speed, efficiency, transparency, and 24/7 support are key to Real’s success. Other real estate agents are hearing about the Company’s uniqueness, and Real is enjoying the industry “Buzz” with many new agents joining the platform. Tim Macy, Real Estate Agent with Real from San Antonio, Texas, explains his success with the Company. The quality of management and the efficiencies built into the cloud platform gives him a competitive edge. His customers enjoy seamless start-to-finish residential transactions on the platform, creating stronger client relationships. Another Real Estate Agent with Real, Ed Stulak from New Jersey, talks about his positive experience and Real’s sponsorship program. His real estate transactions are growing through collaborations and easy access to the reZEN cloud platform. Tim and Ed agree that communicating with other Real agents can inspire new marketing ideas and improve competitiveness as they talk about current trends in the residential real estate market. By offering agents state-of-the-art mobile-first technology, a strong culture of collaboration, and some of the industry’s most competitive economic incentives, Real has quickly become the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage and is home to more than 10,000 agents in 46 US States, Washington DC, and four Canadian provinces. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Real Brokerage, Inc. – https://www.onereal.com/ . REAX’s first interview airs on Newsmax, episode 464, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

Laura Anthony, a corporate and securities attorney with law firm Anthony L.G., PLLC. , talks with New to the Street’s TV Host, Jane King. Laura explains the three ways most companies go public: traditional IPO (Initial Public Offering), reverse merger into a public entity, or direct listing. The conventional IPO method comes with a capital raise and underwriters. Reverse Mergers are another possibility where a private corporation merges with a public entity. A Direct listing occurs mainly when large private entities decide to go public. OTC Markets is where small public companies usually list their shares for public trade. Laura explains that SPAC – Special Purpose Acquisition Company are a reverse merger, but SPACs typically have cash on their balance sheets to effectuate a closing with a private entity. SPAC management negotiates capital movements and redemptions before closing deals. Regardless of which public method, insiders, and affiliates sign lock-up agreements for a period before they can trade shares. These agreements establish trading restrictions that can help ensure trading performance before blocks of shares hit the market too soon after public launch. The US SEC requires insiders and affiliates to file ownership reports, disclosing public holdings and trades. Being public allows for the formation of long-term strategies, and public listing allows for creating stock option plans that can help attract the right talent, retain key personnel, and give employees ownership interests in a company. If you need a seasoned corporate and securities law firm, contact Laura Anthony, Anthony L.G., PLLC. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Anthony L.G., PLLC – https://anthonypllc.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 464, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operations Officer, are with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM’s environmentally conscious solutions. Brain Rivera talks about using the word “Sustainability” and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that “Sustainable” business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and SGTM team see sustainability, converting that waste into usable organic products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, talks about the Company’s team of employees. These people are important to the Company’s success, and sustaining their employees’ efforts is essential to SGTM’s sustainable product. Brian welcomes all viewers to visit the Company website to learn more about SGTM’s sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 464, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 465, May 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Glint Pay is the only worldwide payment platform that uses allocated GOLD for everyday purchases. Jason explains how Glint Pay App works, where account holders can buy, sell, save, spend, and send a GOLD holding using the debit Glint MasterCard. With minimal transaction fees, account holders can purchase anything using the card, and the system reduces the GOLD holding based on the purchase price. Each account holder’s GOLD owned is stored in safes in Switzerland and insured through Lloyd’s of London. Jason says because of the depreciated value of currencies from inflationary pressures, GOLD is now approaching historical levels in value. Additionally, worldwide geopolitical and economic shortcomings fuel GOLD holdings’ interest. Jason started the Company in 2008 during the financial housing crisis, and he realized the limitation and valuations of fiat money supplies. Central Banks are now managing inflation concerns with interest rate increases while trying not to create an economic recession. The recent bank failures in the US and other financial tolls have many looking into GOLD as a viable option for maintaining and growing wealth. Gold is secure and reliable, and Glint offers individuals and wealth managers a platform to get GOLD. The purchasing power of the dollar and other currencies is under enormous economic pressure, GOLD is a valid answer to overcome financial insecurities. Download the app to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD. “ Glint It” to defend yourselves from macro-financial issues. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay – https://glintpay.com/en_us/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 464, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

New to The Street TV airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent report about hacks occurring at free public Wi-Fi charging stations. Hackers learned how to download malware onto devices that plug into these charging stations. Summertime travel is coming, and many will use these stations at airports. Alain says not to use those free charging stations; bring your outlet plug-in charger and UBS cable. Another problem is those free public Wi-Fi services at airports, hotels, restaurants, and stores. Those Wi-Fi connections have limited cybersecurity features, and user passwords remain the same for long periods. Hacks have commonly occurred in these free Wi-Fi locations. Alain says to use your own 5G mobile phone or VPN connections to ensure a secure communication platform. Sekur recently launched SekurVPN , which is now available for subscribers. And, for only $7.00 per month, a subscriber can use SekurVPN on five devices. Like Sekur’s other subscription-based services, SekurVPN operates on multiple Sekur’s servers owned and located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn’t use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. SekurVPN is available for download for iOS and Android; keep your internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly SekurVPN subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscriptions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 464, May 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET. “Privacy Has Arrived.”

The Real Brokerage, Inc’s. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) second Nasdaq MarketSite studio segment has New to Street’s TV Host Jane King interviewing the Company’s CEO/Co-founder, Tamir Poleg, and Real Estate Agents, Heather Cook and Brad Cook. Every licensed real estate agent needs to be associated with a real estate broker; Tamir explains how that process works at Real. Once agents join Real, they have immediate access to Real’s resources and its cloud-based app. Agents can grow their businesses and can earn equity in Real. The Real platform allows agents to develop marketing strategies and campaigns, to communicate with other agents, and offers vast internal support staff. The app allows for faster closing on residential real estate transactions and payouts. The Company’s revenues and agent growth are up and look to continuously grow as the real estate industry learns more about the business model. Heather Cook, a Real real-estate agent in Charlotte, North Carolina, tells viewers about her experience with The Real Brokerage. The ease of getting set up with Real was a great experience with no downtime. A significant benefit is that she has access to a North American agency database to share ideas and develop marketing strategies. Before moving to Real, Heather explained she was limited to only the local real estate market. Since joining, sales have been up, and they generate higher commissions. Heath says Real’s streamlined platform eliminates multiple computer platforms/programs and many written documents typical when closing real estate transactions. The all-in-one platform provides everything needed to effectively and timely close a transaction. Brad Cook, also a Real agent from Charlotte, talks about the positive results since joining the Company. He established a good following by leveraging social media, creating content and postings called the “Good People Project,” stories giving accolades to good people doing good community projects for the benefit of others. Real’s real-time cloud platform helps in marketing strategies developed from these social media posts that bring in like-minded clients who are ready to do a real estate transaction. He says Real creates an end-to-end positive journey, improving agent-customer experiences with timely closures. With the ease of transactions, agents making more money, an advanced proprietary technology platform, and 24/7 support, many can understand why the Company is the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate broker. The Real Brokerage, Inc. has over 10,000 agents in 46 US States, Washington DC, and four Canadian provinces. The on-screen QR code is available during the show, The Real Brokerage, Inc. – https://www.onereal.com/ . REAX’s second interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 465, May 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Haggi Alon (“H”), Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) (“SMX”) is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , H explains the Company’s technology which gives materials memory. Tracking and tracing materials from raw materials to final end-uses, SMX uses a molecular marker technology and the blockchain. Plastic products are in almost every product. “H” explains how SMX works on a plastic product’s lifecycle, from raw material inception to recycling. Everyone discusses “Carbon Neutral” regarding energy, reusability, and recyclability. SMX can authenticate and ensure plastic supply chain integrity, origin, and real-time transparency. Immediately, end-users can know what % of a plastic product is new and recycled content. The EU is outlawing the shipping of plastic waste to other nations , and the US is likely to follow. The problem in removing plastic waste is an opportunity for SMX, where they can track/trace all different types of plastic recycled byproducts. The blockchain allows real-time knowledge of the source and the exact type of recycled plastic, allowing for transparent marketing in the sale of recycled plastic. “H” says the plastic industry is a great growth market for the Company and “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX – https://smx.tech/ . The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 465, May 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to the Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, interviews David Rojas, Chief Executive Officer / Founder of Blue Castle Ventures, LTD . (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) (“Blue Castle”). The blockchain Company provides asset-backed financial products on its blockchain ecosystem , certified as Smart Contracts, which establishes verifiable ownership rights. The Company ecosystem offers financial services to clients in Canada and worldwide. He informs viewers that Blue Castle is still working on fully deploying its real-asset-backed mortgage smart contract portal for real estate transactions. David says regulatory compliance is necessary for the Company and will always maintain compliance in all jurisdictions. Regulations in Canada are very tough, and Blue Castle adherence gives investors confidence that monies placed onto the platform are safe. Many other countries worldwide have little or lax compliance structures, so many investors seek US and Canadian based investment firms. Blue Castle Ventures creates value for its clients, mitigates investment risks, and ensures trust in its fiduciary capacity. Blue Castle Ventures LTD. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company’s operations are in US dollars. The Company’s blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures LTD . – https://bluecastleventures.ca/ . The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 465, May 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street airs its “Game Changers Segment” with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment features WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT) ($WRPT) with an interview with Hunter Gaylor, WRTC’s spokesperson and New to The Street TV Co-host. Ana explains that “Game Changers” are solutions evolving current industry methods and practices. With growing social and economic concerns, with many worried about shortages, fuel costs, and environmental degradation, industry innovations can improve the planet. Hunter explains how WarpSpeed works and why it’s a game changer in the ride-hail industry. WarpSpeed Taxi’s unique all-in-one app leverages smart door-to-door mobility platforms in the marketplace. Rides, food, groceries, and courier services are just some of the transportation components available with the app. The Company’s recently announced its PinnacleDSB Distribution Centers business model. Once operational, these distribution centers will sell goods in rural areas in Western and non-Western countries. Buyers who use online sites and apps have little to no transparency once they place an order. Most assume a real-time inventory mechanism is in play but soon realize goods ordered are no longer in stock. These delays can become costly with production runs halted because of inconsistent raw material inputs. WarpSpeed and PinnacleDSB will provide a real-time Business -to-Business (B2B) business model for the buying/selling and moving of products. Hunter explains that the rural business demographic can benefit significantly from WRTC’s technology that can scale quickly and cheaply. Cost directly and indirectly decreases because of shipping optimization and real-time inventory management. The rural area will benefit economically from hiring more people since more efficient supply chains are outside big city centers. WarpSpeed’s smart app will come with unique features that can enable end-users many options in managing transportation ride-hailing needs. Hunter recommends everyone to follow the Company’s progress and updates from its website, https://warpspeedtaxi.com/investors/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. – http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com . The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 465, May 8, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About The Real Brokerage, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX):

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiency and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The Company was founded in 2014 and serves 46 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents https://www.onereal.com/ .

About Law Firm Anthony L.G., PLLC:

Anthony L.G., PLLC is a comprehensive corporate, securities, and business transactional law firm. Their experienced attorneys ensure that all aspects of a client’s corporate legal needs are satisfied, whether they are completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, private placement, merger or acquisition or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. The firm’s experienced corporate and SEC attorneys team creates and institutes innovative strategic legal plans to solve unique management and ownership issues. They are problem solvers. Whether the client is a small to midsize private or publicly-traded Company, an entrepreneur with distinctive legal needs, or any corporate officer or director in need of broad-scope legal services, the attorneys of Anthony L.G., PLLC adapt to the particular matter at hand and deliver an exceptional work product in a timely fashion, each time, every time – https://anthonypllc.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom – https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and a secure communication suite. They sell their products through www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX):

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) enables materials to carry a history that authenticates origination, use, recycling, and multiple reuse cycles. The Company’s B2B white label platforms power commercial sustainability applications across a variety of industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, Gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals. SMX’s technology allows the transition to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing their carbon footprint and waste. SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable solution for supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency to transform businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives solid, liquid, and gas materials the ability to maintain a virtual memory of origination, processing, and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance and track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on a blockchain. An embedded linking molecular chemical marker is in the product, read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable, and has a proven track record. The SMX solution is an efficient, cost-effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain – and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and reuse. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem – https://smx.tech/.

About Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures LTD (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) is the first Company in the world to have digital assets that have true physical collateral. NFTs are our main traded digital asset; these NFTs have an actual painting or collateral from a real artist. Blue Castle Ventures has its own blockchain system to guarantee operations. The Company also has products that emulate financial planning based on NFTs commercialization and stock trading – https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT):

WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT) has developed a ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application known as “WarpSpeedTaxi USA.” The app provides consumers with convenient door-to-door transport that leverages smart mobility platforms to connect drivers with passengers and lets drivers use their vehicles – http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

