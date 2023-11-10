Airings start on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

New to The Street Announces its Episodes 528 and 529 with Featured Corporate Interviews, airing as a Sponsored Program on Bloomberg TV and The FOX Business Network Episodes 528/529 Feature:1). Blue Castle Ventures LTD.’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) 2). ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) 3). Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) 4). AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) (“AppTech”) 5).Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) 6). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®). 7).Kingwood Comic – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street, a premier business television show, announces their featured corporate lineups on episodes 528 and 529. Each show will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network .

New to The Street’s Episode 528 airs on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following Six (6) Corporate Guests:

1). Financial Market Strategies/Blockchain– Blue Castle Ventures LTD.’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interviews with David Rojas, CEO/Founder .

2). Precision Mapping Solutions – ProStar Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) interview with Page Tucker, Chief Executive Officer .

3). Gold/Silver Mining – Lahontan Gold Corp.’s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) interview with Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director.

4). Fintech – AppTech Payments Corp.’s (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) (“AppTech”) interview with Luke D’Angelo, CEO/Chairman .

5). Plastic Waste Conversion- Clean Vision Corp.’s (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) interview with Dan Bates, CEO .

6). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street’s Episode 529 airs on the FOX Business Network as a sponsored program on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following four (4) Corporate Guests:

1). Financial Market Strategies/Blockchain– Blue Castle Ventures LTD.’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interviews with David Rojas, CEO/Founder .

2). Gold/Silver Mining – Lahontan Gold Corp.’s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) interview with Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director.

3). Comic Book Author/Producer – Kingwood C o mics ’ interview with David Crownson, CEO/ Founder .

4). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King is with Chief Executive Officer/Founder David Rojas of Blue Ca s tle V entures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) (“Blue Castle”). Blue Castle provides and develops strategic asset-back e d financial products for worldwide financial markets, offers financial training courses, provides digital blockchain certifications , and markets real “Digital Art” products. David talks about his past forecast about the crypto markets, the recent failure at FTX, general macroeconomic conditions, and how those and current economic events have reshaped market mechanisms. Blue Castle constantly seeks new marketing platforms to enhance its clients’ bottom lines, reducing risk and increasing market knowledge/training. As such, David discusses a new marketing program creating an exclusive club membership platform that gives those members access to Blue Castle’s different product/service verticals. Members get discounts and royalties depending on the product offered. The retirement communities and anti-aging technologies platforms available through Blue Castle can give those members unique benefits on products and services. David explains to viewers that the Company is working through the legal and regulatory compliance approvals to offer the retirement and anti-aging services platform in the USA. All the Company’s operations, products, and services are in US dollars. Anyone interested in opening an account can contact the Blue Castle for more information . Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. The Company’s blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. – https://bluecastleventures.ca/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 528, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 529, on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF), is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration gold and silver mining entity with mining claims and business operations in Mineral County, Nevada. Kimberly updates viewers about LGCXF’s current exploration projects and pending drill results. Its Santa Fe Property, a past producer and the Company’s flagship holding, and West Santa Fe claims are active concessions. West Santa Fe is about 15km from the Santa Fe property, and over time, management expects it will eventually merge both holdings into a larger mining plan of operation. The Company’s geological team has completed drilling targets on the Santa Fe holdings, and now they are awaiting results to compile drill data to map mineralization zones. Kimberly explains and updates viewers about the permitting process and how the Company uses the “Notice of Intent” permit. This option is a quicker permit to receive than a “Plan of Operation” permit. Recently, the Company obtained an additional eight sq/km of mining claims contiguous to the Santa Fe mine. A large mining company decided not to maintain its BLM (Bureau of Land Management) permit, letting it expire. Lahontan’s team immediately staked the lapsed claims, which are now part of the Company’s Santa Fe mining property. In 2024, the Company expects to provide environmental reports and economic feasibility statements and continue to drill and publish results, hoping to maintain a fast-track objective to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Lahontan Gold has a Canadian 43-101 report on its Santa Fe operations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Lahontan Gold Corp. – https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 528, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 529, on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange Studio, sits with Page Tucker, the Chief Executive Officer of ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) (“ProStar”). As a leader in the precision mapping industry, the Company uses cloud-based technology, GPS, and mobile platforms that capture, record, map data, and display underground infrastructures, like pipelines, utility lines, fiber optic cables, water lines, and sewage pipes. Page informs viewers that the Company is transitioning from its development stage into full-scale sales and marketing. The Company recently closed on a $3.5M funding with proceeds earmarked for expanding its sales and marketing for domestic and international markets. They recently hired Louis Suchy as the new Chief Technology Officer, formerly with Akamai as a vice president of Engineering and an expert in scaling cloud-based technologies. Also, the Company appointed Wayne Moore as a Board of Director; he was the former managing director and general partner of Goldman Sachs’ M&A division. Both individuals bring exceptional talent and business acumen to the Company. As ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan is becoming more widely used and accepted by construction and infrastructure companies and governmental agencies, it should advance these entities’ operations into the digital age. In 2024, management expects continued growth in sales from increasing its sales and marketing efforts and looks to develop more distribution agreements domestically and internationally. ProStar’s services and products identify critical infrastructures with an immediate digital map location of buried critical infrastructures, reducing construction costs, improving efficiencies, increasing safety, and helping the environment. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit ProStar Holdings, Inc .- https://www.prostarcorp.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 528, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

Luke D’Angelo, CEO /Chairman of AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) (“AppTech”) talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about corporate operations. AppTech is a leading Fintech Company specializing in and innovating seamless payment solutions for businesses and consumers. Luke explains to viewers that current economic issues, high-interest rates, inflationary prices, and diminishing markets are all causing problems for companies and individuals. Bottom-line savings and increases in net profits are on the objectives, and AppTech’s digital payment solutions and options can assist. Merchants and their customers can save every transaction by reducing cost and time. Luke talks about the Company’s recently acquired FinZeo , a software development company centered around the movement of money, nationally and globally. Management believes FinZero will enhance AppTech platform’s current capabilities. Through the remainder of 2023 and throughout 2024, Apptech’s focus is on more business opportunities, integrations, and sales/marketing executions. The Company is no longer in its R&D cycle and looks to aggressively market its current easy-to-use digital payment platform for receiving and sending payments. Luke informs viewers that AppTech is always looking for possible acquisition targets that can enhance the Company’s current and future product offerings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit AppTech Payments Corp . – https://apptechcorp.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 528, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , interviews Dan Bates , Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV). As a publicly traded Company, Clean Vision operates and seeks to acquire synergistic operations in the sustainable clean-technology and green energy sectors. The Company recently filed a FORM S-1 registration statement with the United Securities and Exchange Commission and awaits government approval. Along with the S-1 filing, the Company is working with NASDAQ listing officials to pursue an up-list of the Company stock to trade on the NASDAQ Exchange. Dan provides viewers with an update on its wholly-owned subsidiary Clean-Seas’ operations in Qunicy, West Virginia, where they are working to put a 100 tons per day (tpd) pyrolysis conversion plant into production, creating clean fuel from plastic waste. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development granted the Company $15 Million in low-interest loans to move forward with the Quincy plant. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas, for the Quincy plant development, hired CDI Engineering Solutions to provide engineering, procurement, and construction services and ERM to provide environmental and permitting support for the project. The Company plans to begin processing plastic for conversion to clean energy at 100 tons per day, starting in 2024 and scaling to 500 tons per day over time. Once fully operational and converting plastic waste at 500 tpd, the facility can employ about 200 people. Dan has met with Governor Jim Justice and other state officials to advance the project as it fulfills the Governor’s commitment to innovation and technologies that are financially sound and support a clean economy. The West Virginia Project and other operations move the Company forward to become the leader in solving plastic waste problems. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp. – https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 528, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack” with Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sek ur® ) and New to the Street TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss the most recent cybersecurity issue. This week’s topic is how Russians hacked the US Department of Justice and the US Pentagon , stealing about 632,000 email addresses. After an extensive investigation by the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the source of the cybersecurity breach was a file-share software product called “Move It.” The software had some code vulnerabilities the Russian hackers exploited to access these government’s email platforms. Alain explains that many software companies hire 3rd parties to help develop applications, and quality controls and other security features can become overlooked during development. Sometimes, these third parties use Big Tech’s open-source software products to create code, which is a furtherance of shortcomings that hackers can find access to a technology platform. With current geopolitical problems, hacking is becoming more frequent. Hackers infiltrated Germany’s largest internet service providers, and many believe Russia was behind the attack because of Germany’s political support for Ukraine. Now, with another war in the Middle East, hackers are taking sides, looking to breach those supporting countries. A great way to limit a possible cybersecurity problem is having separate email accounts, general purpose email, and a private secure platform for sensitive information transmissions. Sek ur , with its 100% owned Swiss-hosted servers, offers closed-loop secure encrypted products , SekurVPN, SekurMail, SekurMessenger , and other services for businesses, governments, and individuals. SekurVPN encrypts internet traffic and protects digital footprints. SekurMail and SekurMessenger offer private and secure chats and emails, and with SekurSend/SekurReply and “Chat-by-Invite ” features, the products can significantly diminish cybersecurity hack threats. Sometime in 2024, Sekur will roll out a new voice encryption service for businesses, another product that defends against hackers. All Sekur’s products are through subscription, reasonably priced, and easy to use, and SekurVPN is now available for a free 30-day trial . The Company has PROMO CODE: PRIVACY on all of Sekur’s services; subscribers get 15% off monthly and yearly fees . The Company has online customer service support Monday-Friday, 9 AM-7 PM ET. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland , a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. Alain and Ana welcome everyone to tune in weekly to learn about protections from the ever-growing global cybersecurity issues. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, episode 528, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 529, on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. “What is your privacy worth?”

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with David Crownson , the CEO/Founder of Kingwood Comics. With a mission to empower creative people to tell diverse stories, Kingwood Comics publishes multiple genres in graphic novel formats. David talks about his success with his comic book series, “ Harriet Tubm a n: Demon Slayer, “ and how it went from a printed graphic novel to a pending TV/media streaming series. Prentice Penny , well known for HBO’s show Insecure and Netflix’s film Uncorked, is co-producing the “Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer” series with David. Disney Entertainment Onyx Collective is developing the forthcoming show, expecting release in 2025. David says the recent writer’s strike slowed production but expects an exciting launch in 2025. With the recent Disney+ and Hulu merger, a new app is coming to market, and the new streaming platform is looking for creative and exciting content, “Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer” fits the streaming app’s objectives. David and the Onyx Collective producers believe the new series will be an enormous success, just like the show “Walking Dead.” Another creative Kingwood Comics’ production is “Killer Bee,” a pending comic book series about a female assassin whose last hit target is her boyfriend, a romantic comedy storyline. David went on to “X” (formerly known as Twitter) to tell his followers about his newest graphic novel. When a well-known comedian “re-X” David’s post, he almost instantly had 5 million views. His production manager said that numerous inquiries came from film production companies who read the “X” post, and they wanted to develop the “Killer Bee” comic book storyline into a movie and, or TV series. David and his team decided to go with Confidential Films as the production entity and feel they will effectively develop “Killer Bee’s” storyline. “Harriet-Tubman: Demon Slayer” is available for purchase nationwide, and when the comic first hit bookstores, it received more sales in 30 days than “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Walking Dead.” David tells viewers that during book signing tours , his followers are of all ages, genders, and races; he expects the same when Killer Bee hits the book stands. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Kingwood Comics – https://kingwoodcomics.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored program on the FOX Business Network, episode 529, on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Blue Castle Ventures, LTD. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures, LTD . (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) is the first Company in the world to have digital assets with true physical collateral. NFTs are our main traded digital asset; these NFTs have an actual painting or collateral from a real artist. Blue Castle Ventures has its own blockchain system to guarantee operations. The Company also has products that emulate financial planning based on NFTs commercialization and stock trading – https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF):

Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF): is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan’s flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of Gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit-constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue aggressively exploring Santa Fe during 2023 and begin evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release- https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ (*Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report, Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023 – The Technical Report is available on the Company’s website and SEDAR.).

About ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF):

ProStar Holdings, Inc. (“ProStar”) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by further integrating the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar is a software development and solution provider company specializing in developing cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets above and below the Earth’s surface. ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) that seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including pipelines and utilities, precisely. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s Precision Mapping solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. The Company has invested significantly in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes several issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors – https://www.prostarcorp.com/ .

About AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX):

AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) (NASDAQ: APCXW) ($APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with its commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements and a full suite of patented technology capabilities – www.apptechcorp.com .

About Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV):

Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) is a public company that intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. The Company’s Clean-Seas, Inc. subsidiary is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that locally address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit worldwide. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering “best in class” pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements – https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ and https://www.clean-seas.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About Kingwood Comics:

Kingwood Comics’ Founder and CEO, David Crownson, is a writer and creator of the best-selling “Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer” comic book series. David and Kingwood Comics have a vision to ultimately build a space that allows independent storytellers to create fun and exciting content and present their works to a company that will honor and elevate their publications. The Company is named after David’s hometown, Kingwood, New Jersey, as a tribute to his younger self and where he first connected with and fell in love with the artistry and the magic of comic books – https://kingwoodcomics.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “likely,” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding agents that join Real. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9c1830d-3254-42c0-8557-67a88a826882