New to The Street Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Episode 533, which airs on the FOX Business Network on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT Episode 533 will air the following five (5) business interviews: 1). Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) 2). Coastal Kapital, LLC. 3). American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) ($ACVF) 4). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) 5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®) – https://www.newtothestreet.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street announces its feature lineup for its business show airing on the FOX Business Network on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV episode 533 will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical – Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

2). Business Capital Firm – C oastal Kapital, LLC’s interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

3). ETF Fund – American Conservative Values ETF’s (NYSE: ACVF) ($ACVF) interview with Bill Flaig, CEO/Founder .

4). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Episode 533

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company’s FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug , a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results. Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had success in 25 out of 26 patients, approximately 96% success with no reinfections. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high. ACXP’s Ibezapolsat study results have shown to combat reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. David explains how the Company will fund its FDA Phase 3 study and, upon successful approval, will leverage data/results for future approval(s) with the European Medicines Agency . Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching CDI in hospitals and nursing homes. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. – https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King is with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, LLC (“Coastal”), a non-bank and non-credit report funding entity. Capital is the lifeblood of any business, but many small to mid-size companies cannot secure a capital line for their operational needs. Kortney started Coastal Kapital in 2007 to help many secure needed operational funds. Coastal changed the narrative on funding with Kortney and her team looking beyond a person’s credit score. They examine the business operations and products/services and perform due diligence to understand business owners’ commitment and sacrifices. Kortney says that current bank loan algorithms have been in place since the 1950s, and they only look at credit scores as the mathematical stats to approve loans. Coastal differentiates itself by looking at the human element behind an operation and seeks to understand the business owners’ needs and how funding can grow existing operations. Coastal Kapital is raising money through a “Private Placement Memorandum” under the US SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D . Funds raised will increase the capital pool Coastal can use to assist those in need. The money raised will help women, minorities, and other businesses in their operations. Education is key to financial literacy, and Coastal looks to establish online resources and other collaborations to help people understand finance terminologies and methodologies. With current interest rates, Korney assists many manufacturers and vendors with difficulties securing necessary equipment and provides sales training and marketing ideas to grow product sales/services during these economic times. Throughout 2024, Kortney believes its debt funding will be in place so Coastal Kapital can expand its reach and help as many as possible secure business capital needs. Coastal Kapital, LLC continues to grow regardless of current macroeconomic conditions, and its services are available nationwide – “Financing You Can Trust.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital, LLC – https://coastalkapital.com/ .

American Conservative Values ETF’s (NYSE: ACVF) Bill Flaig, Founder/CEO , and New to The Street’s Jane King are at the New York Stock Exchange Studio talking about the Fund’s conservative investment criteria. The Fund looks for investments in conservative-run companies seeking growth for its politically conservative investors. Bill explains that many investors don’t realize that their 401(k) and other investment instruments have financial positions in public companies whose management teams are more involved with political ideologies than running a business effectively. Management with political agendas hurt shareholder returns and tarnish the brands of goods and services produced. Unknowingly, an investor’s money might be within investment funds with companies who restrict and promote negativity on conservative attitudes, promoting it on social media platforms, reducing banking access, and even denying goods/services to conservatives. After 25 years in the mutual fund business, Bill and his partner decided to start ACVF as an investment vehicle to capitalize on entities not taking a political stance and talking politics. The Fund’s management wants to improve bottom-line earnings and fiduciary growth for their conservative investors. ACVF is a proper conservative investment ETF that slightly beats the S&P in percentage gains and recently received a Morning Star “4-Star” rating. Bill and his team boycotted many companies that were hostile to conservative values. ACVF’s managers strongly believe the economic tool of denying companies capital is a powerful motivation for management to change course and focus on business, not political policies. The ETF has diversified large-cap positions to provide large-cap performance and risk management without woke ideologies. Investment Thesis: “American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) is based on the conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholder returns, as well as support issues and causes opposed to conservative political ideals, beliefs, and values.” Anyone wanting to learn more can visit the ACVF website: https://acvetfs.com/ . Investors cannot make a stock position directly with the fund, and all investments need to facilitate themselves through a brokerage account. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) – https://acvetfs.com/ . (Disclaimer: The Fund is structured as an ETF and, as a result, is subject to special risk. Information contained herewith is not an offer to buy/sell the stated Fund; always seek the advice of an investment representative prior to an investment decision. Ridgeline Research, LLC is the adviser for the Fund).

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , talks about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) (“PetVivo”) with John Lai, CEO/President. PetVivo’s patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets’ osteoarthritis and other joint-related ailments. John informs viewers that the Company is at New York’s Javits Convention Center for the 2023 United States Vet Show . The attending veterinarians and other animal health professionals at the show give PETV a platform to educate health providers on the benefits of using Spryng as a treatment for dogs, cats, and horses with osteoarthritis. At the Vet Show, a couple of doctors discussed the clinical results of numerous studies showing the efficacy and safety of using Spryng. One study revealed the product as an excellent, non-invasive, non-surgical alternative in treating dogs with ruptured cranial cruciate ligaments – like ACL injuries in humans. PETV will be at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) conference in San Diego, California, and two veterinarians will present the Spryng results and use them on horses. In January 2024, the Company will be at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) conference in Orlando, Florida . Doctors will present results and data on Company’s Spryng product in this small animal vet show. John feels these conferences are important in getting veterinarians and others knowledgeable about published results, data, and real-life successes on animals treated with Spryng. They can educate many that the 30-year treatments currently used can be replaced and improved upon using Spryng. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

New to the Street TV airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The “Weekly Hack” is about ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited), the largest bank in the world, getting hacked. Its subsidiary, ICBC Financial Services (FS), experienced an outage from the ransomware attack, resulting in a system shutdown. FS’ US Government Bond trades and other financial transactions worth around $9B couldn’t settle, causing a ripple in the financial markets. Alain believes the bank’s corporate email system became compromised, and the ransomware hack entered their computer system. Alain found it odd that executives converted to their Gmail accounts to communicate with clients and others within the organization when the corporate system was offline. Anytime anyone uses an open-platform, free Big Tech email, one takes a chance at a cybersecurity breach. Interestingly, Alain explains to viewers that the Sekur started 10 years ago with the development of a full-server backup product. The idea came shortly after the Sony Pictures Entertainment hack. Since then, Sekur has launched several subscription-based products for individuals and businesses. SekurMail with the SekurSend/SekurReply feature can greatly eliminate the chances of a cyber breach. An end-user sends an email from their SekurMail account, the recipient gets an invitation to proceed, and the whole communication occurs on Sekur’s wholly-owned servers. The email feature can even protect the recipient who is not a Sekur subscriber. The Company never uses third-party platforms or software; all product offerings are encrypted and closed-looped. Another essential solution is SekurVPN , which offers a Swiss VPN IP address, allowing end-users to appear always in Switzerland. SekurVPN virtually eliminates the tracking of end-users’ web traffic. All subscribers’ electronic communications are through the Company’s owned and maintained data servers in Switzerland , a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. Alain offers viewers who want to subscribe to Sekur PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings for the next 5 years on all products and bundled services . Remember: Sekur never sells data, asks for phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic. Viewers, please tune in next week for the “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack.“ The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . Privacy has arrived!

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company’s approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company’s Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat’s unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Coastal Kapital, LLC :

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives have over 14 years of experience and relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral assets, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships as well as integrity – https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF):

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) is the first ETF for ideologically Conservative investors. The Fund’s goal is to limit the financial impact of executives’ political speech and roll back corporate initiatives that push environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies. ACVF is actively managed and seeks to boycott ownership of companies which the Adviser determines as hostile to conservative values. ACVF’s shareholder proposals seek to target corporate initiatives that appear to prioritize activities beyond the interests of the shareholders. The ETF’s portfolio is expected to be broadly diversified with exposure to growth and value as well as to all economic sectors. The ETF seeks to manage active risk to benchmarks such as the Russell 1000 and S&P 500. ACVF is designed to replace an investor’s current large-cap index ETFs and mutual funds with a conservative alternative – https://acvetfs.com/ . (Disclaimer: The Fund is structured as an ETF and, as a result, is subject to special risk. Information contained herewith is not an offer to buy/sell the stated Fund; always seek the advice of an investment representative before an investment decision. Ridgeline Research, LLC is the adviser for the Fund).

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product, Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale – https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street”. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “likely,” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fca1532-e9e5-4cbc-bf9d-4bbb99c0c31c