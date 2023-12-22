The Shows Features its Newest Business Segment, “Money Makers,” with TV Host Colin Jordon

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street announces its TV broadcasts of its corporate interviews as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network . The first show airs on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street airs on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET. The show features the following five (5) corporate interviews:

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange Studio , meets with Tony Zipparro, CEO/Co-Founder of EquitySet, LLC. As a web-based equity research platform, the Company’s equityset.com site provides end-users with a comprehensive platform with tools to research US equities and ETFs. The platform offers institutional research data for individual retail investors immediately available with many data tools, providing insight and educational resources. Tony explains that EquitySet has three main goals for its platform: 1) empowering retail investors with research tools; 2). Provides investors with information about potential investment opportunities; and 3). Gives date-set signals to track investments for decision-making purposes. Investors typically use many financial sites to make an informed decision on an investment, which is cumbersome, time-consuming and often has limited data availability. Tony, with his cross-expertise in financing and designs, developed EquitySet. The platform has the traditional information typically found on most stock quote websites, but many more unique features are available on one site. End-users can create customized features to cross-examine investment sectors and competitors within a particular industry. Using multiple data points and multi-dimensional analysis, EquitySet can provide an “Alignment Score,” informing investors of the strengths and weaknesses of a sought-after equity/ETF. The score takes multiple data sources and information and then compiles a score to help investors decide on a buy/sell strategy and bull/bear insight. Viewers can learn more about the platform at equityset.com and download the on-screen QR code available during the show – https://equityset.com/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET. Disclaimer: EquitySet, LLC. is a research-only platform, gives no investment advice, never offers buy/sell recommendations, and is not by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser.

New to Street features its newest business segment, “Money Makers, with TV Co-hosts Colin Jordon and Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Drinique’s Andrew Elliott, President/Founder, and Hamid Charoosaie, Vice-President of Marketing, discuss the Company’s unbreakable drinkware products. Drinique pioneered the use of Tritian™ Copolyester, making its first unbreakable drinkware product line BPA-Free and ergonomically appealing. After graduating from College, Andrew took his passion and experience in the hospitality industry and invented unbreakable drinkware, a solution for industry-wide glassware breakage. Hamid explains further about the Company’s product line history and how medical applications use Tritian materials because they are BPA-free and high-heat resistant. Made in the USA, at its Arizona manufacturing facility, Drinique provides immediate customer service and on-time shipments. Drinique’s drinkware products come with a lifetime guarantee and are at some of the most exclusive restaurants, nightclubs, resorts, and hotels worldwide. Business campuses like Meta and Linkin use the Driniques products, and the Company aims to increase its marketing efforts directly to consumers. In 2024, the Company will manufacture its products using Tritian Renew™, a new generation of molecular recycling materials that provides the same strengths and features as the existing Copolyester material but can now be recycled more easily. Andrew gives an example of how Tritian Renew™ eliminates nine plastic bottles from landfills, and Drinique’s stemless wine glass uses 50% recycled materials when manufacturing. Viewers can visit www.drinique.com to learn more and purchase Drinique products. The QR Code is on-screen during the show to download more information- http://www.drinique.com/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO), and Mr. Siddharth Shivkumar (“Sidd”), Founder and CEO of CBDAY Global Private Limited (“CBDAY”) talk with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Hempacco’s mission is to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its Hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products and seeks growth and product integration globally. Sandro talks to viewers about the Company signing a new master distribution agreement with CBDAY , a CBD/Hemp India Company founded by Sidd Shivkumar. Sidd and Sandro met about a year ago to discuss the opportunities in selling Hempacco’s hemp and CBD products in India. They evaluated the test market data, including shipping, logistics, and supply-chain management, successfully concluding the viability of the Indian marketplace. In Las Vegas, NV, at the MJBiz Conference and Expo , the largest expo of cannabis professionals, Hempacco and CBDAY signed the distribution agreement. CDBAY has 12 internal operation divisions, which evaluate domestic/international markets and seek CBD/hemp products to meet those consumer demands. Sidd sees Hempacco’s hemp product lines as superior and high-quality, believing that excellent and strong consumer demand exists in India and Thailand. Over the next 5-10 years, Sidd thinks he can operate globally and expects to expand Hempacco’s product lines further into new markets. Currently, CBDAY is distributing Hempacco’s hemp and CDB products, including celebrity-branded hemp rolling papers, cones, and hemp wraps in India and Thailand. Hempacco and CBDAY see enormous growth in providing consumers with high-quality hemp-based products and further global market expansion. In the future, Sidd will be back on-air with Sandro to update viewers with a time/date “To Be Announced.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show: Hempacco Co., Inc. – https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , “Money Makers,” New to The Street’s newest business segment with Co-Hosts Colin Jordon and Jane King, interview Mark Kappelman, Co-Founder of REA ( RealEstateAccounting.co ). REA continues to expand its operations and is known as an effective and efficient outsourcing Company for Real-estate accounting and bookkeeping services. Mark and his wife started REA after a lousy experience outsourcing accounting and bookkeeping services on their property holdings. As a CPA, Mark looked at the deficiencies in real estate property accounting outsourcing and realized that many accounting services had limited to no specialized real-estate accounting expertise. REA has three reasons for real-estate owners to retain its services: 1). Only specialized in real-estate accounting services; 2). Personnel fully trained in using complex real-estate property management software programs like Yardi, Appfolio, and Entrata; and 3). Increase the client’s bottom line with 30%-50% cost savings. REA 150 team members are accounting and technology experts who are 100% specialized in real estate. Every client has four key individuals assigned to a client’s account, from a staff account to a controller, and they leverage AI and other software solutions to ensure the client’s functionality and operational efficiencies. REA has a client base of combined residential and commercial units benefitting from the accounting services . REA continues to assist many residential and commercial real estate clients, doubling in size from 2022 to the present, and Mark continues to extraordinary upside demand heading in 2024. Viewers can learn more about it at RealEstateAccounting.co or scan the QR code displayed during the show – http://realestateaccounting.co/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and New to The Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry present the “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment. Ana and Alain discuss the topic of the recent hacking and the theft of data at well-known casino properties, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts . The hack occurred from a source in the USA, and the FBI is still investigating the crime. Alain says casino data is valuable, providing information like names, addresses, hotel stay particulars, and other private info. Most likely, the hackers are selling stolen data on the “Dark Web.” Even if you haven’t been to these Las Vegas properties recently, data from years ago was probably on the servers when stolen. At the onset, it looked like the hack came from an email; casinos and other businesses, unfortunately, use open-source email platforms. The best option is to have a secure Sekur Private Data Ltd email platform. Sekur offers a new product, SekurRely, software that allows management and other C-suite executives a private and secure email communication platform. Unique to Sekur, the product enables splitting a business domain, allowing emails on Sekur’s platform without limiting the domain’s other emails on other platforms. The product comes with SekurMail’s SekurSend/SekurReply feature that invites electronic communication on Sekur’s closed-loop encrypted platform. The recipient must not be a Sekur subscriber to enjoy the security and privacy features of the product. Subscribers can send emails with time limits, password protection, and other time-out features to enhance privacy for themselves and the recipient. SekurMail has two alias email addresses used for general emails, not for transmitting private data. Alain also recommends its SekurVPN services, which allows end-users to appear always as operating in Switzerland, masking a subscriber’s internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws. Any data mining or reselling of information is a significant violation in Switzerland , the strictest privacy law in the world. Alain again informs viewers that Sekur Private Data, Ltd. wholly owns and controls its Swiss base servers, never sells data, never mines data, never asks for phone numbers, never uses 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY that gives 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions to any of its services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack” segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . Privacy has arrived! The interview will air on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , talks about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) (“PetVivo”) with John Lai, CEO/President. PetVivo’s patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets’ osteoarthritis and other joint-related ailments. John informs viewers that the Company was at New York’s Javits Convention Center for the 2023 United States Vet Show . The attending veterinarians and other animal health professionals at the show give PETV a platform to educate health providers on the benefits of using Spryng as a treatment for dogs, cats, and horses with osteoarthritis. At the Vet Show, a couple of doctors discussed the clinical results of numerous studies showing the efficacy and safety of using Spryng. One study revealed the product as an excellent, non-invasive, non-surgical alternative in treating dogs with ruptured cranial cruciate ligaments – like ACL injuries in humans. Also, PETV was at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) conference in San Diego, California, and two veterinarians presented their Spryng results used on horses. In January 2024, the Company will be at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) conference in Orlando, Florida . Doctors will present results and data on the Company’s Spryng product in this small animal vet show. John feels these conferences are essential in getting veterinarians and others knowledgeable about published results, data, and real-life successes on animals treated with Spryng. They can educate many that the 30-year treatments currently used can be replaced and improved upon using Spryng. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to Street features its newest TV business segment, “Money Makers,” with TV Co-Hosts Colin Jordon and Jane King. Together, they interview Ryan Stock, CEO of Los Magos Spirits International, Inc., a Company that is taking sotol, a centuries-old Mexican alcoholic beverage, usually locally produced, and bringing the tasty beverage into international markets. With a focus on land, soul, and community, Los Magos looks to maintain the knowledge of the traditional production methods but scale outputs using modern-day manufacturing approaches. Management always seeks sustainability in its agricultural and production processes. Ryan tells viewers that many consumers have never heard of sotol, its history , or the plant that derives the spirit. Sotol is a distilled spirit from a plant, Dasylirion, commonly found in the Chihuahuan desert in Mexico. Stolo is not Tequilla or Mezcal, which comes from the agave plant. Consumers are looking for tasty new drinks, and the demand for Mexican-based spirits is growing worldwide. A hospitality entity in Las Vegas recently informed Ryan that vodka is no longer the drink of choice, and the supply of Tequilla products has oversaturated markets. Los Magos’s sotol is flavorful and smooth tasting, and consumer demand is growing throughout the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Promotional events are a good way for consumers to learn about Los Magos Sotol , and in 2024 – Q1, the Company expects to launch the product in the Asian and European markets. Los Magos Sotol is growing its sales and marketing, with consumer demand for the tasty drink growing in tandem. Viewers interested in learning more about Los Magos Spirits International, Inc. and where to purchase Los Magos Sotol can visit https://losmagossotol.com/ . A QR code is available during the show to download more information. The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Jason Cozens, CEO of Glint Pay, discussing how the Company’s GOLD payment platform works and its significance concerning current worldwide economic issues. The invention of Glint is to liberate everyone from the current global monetary system. The Glint Pay App is the only worldwide payment platform that uses allocated GOLD for everyday purchases. GOLD commodity prices are up, and Jason expects higher prices due to the economic and inflationary problems globally. Banking failures, US Treasury devaluations, and geopolitical conflicts increase prices. The US dollar and other fiat currencies have lost significant purchasing power over the past few decades. GOLD has and will continue to maintain its stored value, having done so for the last 2000 years. Jason explains that the US Constitution allows states to use gold and silver as payment. A handful of US states are considering using precious metals as an alternative to dollars. Glint Pay sees a huge opportunity, believing its platform could assist these US State governments in an easy-to-integrate platform, using GOLD as payment for State operations. The Glint Pay App works where account holders can buy, sell, save, spend, and send a GOLD holding using the debit Glint Pay MasterCard , a n answer to overcoming financial insecurities in a turbulent world. Glint Pay account holders’ GOLD holdings are in safes in Switzerland and insured through Lloyd’s of London. Download the appp to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and defend yourselves from macro-financial issues. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay – https://glintpay.com/us . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the New York Stock Exchange Studio , talks with Stan Little, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhin Shahani, Founder of Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM). The Company is a regional airline business and is in the development and commercialization of electrified aircraft. With on-demand and scheduled services, SRFM provides affordable air travel to approximately 500,000 passengers yearly. Stan informs viewers that its current mobility platforms can offer cost-effective flights, some as low as $99. Management believes its fully electric and hybrid-electric aircraft will be available within three years , flying passengers in regional markets. Sudhin explains how the Company’s engineering team can convert news and use Cessna turbo-prop planes to electrify aircraft. The US has over 5,000 smaller regional public airports, but only 30 airports account for 70% of airline traffic. Management sees a large, underserved regional market that can significantly benefit from its current air mobility platforms and create an efficient and affordable green regional flying experience. SRFM has a solid speed-to-market input from converting existing aircraft to its electrified powertrain. Other air-transport products, including vertical lift crafts, have long lead times, certification issues, and other regulator factors before marketability. Another competitive advantage is that SRFM has a pilot training program, graduating FAA-certified pilots for their platforms and large commercial airlines. Surf Air Mobility, Inc. aims to be a future leader in regional cost-effective electric air travel. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Surf Air Mobility, Inc. – https://www.surfair.com/ . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About EquitySet, LLC’s (equityset.com) :

EquitySet, LLC . (equityset.com) focuses on providing tools that allow individual retail investors to customize what to see and how to see information, aiming to offer better visualizations around the data consumed. The Company’s website, equityset.com provides charts, visuals, and stats bundled together to help provide powerful investment insights while still being easy to understand. The platform empowers retail investors with powerful tools, insights, and education. The product has numerous features to help investors keep track of finding new opportunities. Disclaimer: EquitySet, LLC. is a research-only platform, gives no investment advice, never offers buy/sell recommendations, and is not by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. – https://equityset.com/ .

About Drinique:

Drinique is a woman-owned, family-run business with unbreakable drinkware products “Made in the USA.” For 16 years in business, Drinique has been known worldwide and has had the pleasure of collaborating with legendary luxury brands such as Fontainebleau, Wynn, SLS, Drais, and Hakkasan; to develop many of the unique drinkware designs available today. Drinique ships products to the world’s best and biggest hotels, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs, cruise lines, and corporate campuses globally. With great success in the hospitality space came a growing demand from the retail consumer market for commercial quality, unbreakable, BPA-Free drinkware that is beautiful and sustainable – https://drinique.com/ .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco’s operational segments include smokables and hemp rolling paper manufacturing, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg joint venture of hemp-derived products, “Dogg Lbs.” Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About REA ( RealEstateAccounting.co):

REA provides outsourced bookkeeping services to help property managers ensure every transaction is accounted for, there are never any inaccuracies in their financial reports, and everyone involved with a property gets paid on time. REA was built from the ground up with the real estate investor and property manager in mind, helping minimize the complexities of real estate accounting so they can focus on building thriving portfolios and achieving lasting success in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. REA becomes a client’s in-house accounting team at a fraction of the cost and provides customer service that is second to none in the industry. What differentiates REA from other accounting & bookkeeping firms is that they specialize in real estate, and their team comprises accountants who know the industry’s intricacies. They can also work with best-in-class technology solutions like Appfolio, Yardi, Entrata, Rent Manager, and more. REA can deliver value in a matter of weeks, helping clients make the most of all their investments. https://www.realestateaccounting.co

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale – https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/.

About Los Magos Spirits International Inc . (“LMSI” ):

Los Magos Spirits International Inc. (“LMSI”) is leading the international expansion of Los Magos sotol, a storied spirit from Chihuahua, Mexico, with a rich history dating back at least to the origins of tequila and mezcal. Los Magos’ triple distilled process provides a very smooth, rounded, and buttery feel with floral notes, light citrus, and hints of its desert terroir with faint wisps of smoke from the earthen ovens in which the sotol pinas are baked. The Company seeks sustainable agricultural practices and educational resources to understand eco-friendly farming and industrial practices better. LMSI’s management team strictly adheres to governmental environmental impact assessments and licensing standards while adopting production practices that are always environmentally, economically, and culturally. Because the sotol plant is wild-grown and 100% organic and never uses fertilizer or other enhancements, the Los Magos Sotol is a fantastically tasting beverage – https://losmagossotol.com.

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies worldwide that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom – https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM):

Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM) is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform expanding the category of regional air travel to reinvent flying through the power of electrification. The Company looks to reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying substantially. As the operator of the largest commuter airline in the US, Surf Air Mobility intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets and bring electrified aircraft to market at scale. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology – https://www.surfair.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street.” Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

