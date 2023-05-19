New to The Street Announces its Televised Corporate Interviews Airing on Newsmax and The FOX Business Network, Episodes 469 and 470; Broadcastings Begin Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET Episodes Feature: 1).Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) 2). AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) 3). The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) 4). Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) ($GDMK)5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).7). Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) 8).Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New to The Street , an FMW Media production, will air its corporate interviews, episodes 469 and 470, on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network .

Newsmax airs Episode 469 on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Interviews.

1). Women’s Healthcare – Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) interview with Nicole Sanford, CEO.

2). Low-Speed Electric Vehicles – AYRO, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) interview with Thomas M. Wittenschlaeger, CEO .

3). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) video information on its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc .

4). E-Commerce – Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc.’s (OTC: GDMK) ($GDMK) interview with Mr. Paul Adler, Chairman/CEO.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

The FOX Business Network airs Episode 470 on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Gold & Silver Mining – Tocvan Ventures Corp.’s (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) interview with Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO.

2). Women’s Healthcare – Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) interview with Nicole Sanford, CEO.

3). Hemp Cigarettes – Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer.

4). E-Commerce – Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc.’s (OTC: GDMK) ($GDMK) interview with Mr. Paul Adler, Chairman/CEO.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , filmed on World Ovarian Cancer Day , Nicole Sanford, CEO of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH), talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about the Company and ovarian cancer. The Company’s mission is to transform women’s health, starting with ovarian cancer. World Ovarian Cancer Day is a global event with organizations, healthcare providers, and companies all working together to advance awareness about ovarian cancer. Nicole is proud to be part of the mission to change women’s lives. Aspira Women’s Health develops advanced detection kits to alert patients to an ovarian cancer diagnosis. Ovarian cancer is challenging, whereas blood tests, imaging, and tissue samples fail to detect it. Nicole states that when a woman learns about cancer, it is sometimes at stage 3 & 4 levels, with a mortality rate of 70%. Other healthy women are removing their ovaries to avert a future cancer onset. Clinically, pre-menopausal removal of healthy ovaries can cause long-term health risks causing heart, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s, and other diseases. Nicole works with a new management team dedicated to creating medical test products that help women with ovarian Cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The Company is not a start-up, and its simple blood test is not new technology. Since the launch of its first Ovarian Cancer test kit in 2018, AWH has completed about 80,000 tests on patients to date. The OvaWatch SM kit, launched in 2022, is an ovarian mass monitoring and management test. The test helps doctors and patients make medical decisions based on data collected and facts presented, not based on fear. When a patient is diagnosed with an adnexal mass, doctors cannot know the mass’s cellular level makeup. The OvaWatchSM product gives a doctor a reliable data set, helping make good treatment options for a patient. Nicole expects to continue with revenue growth year-over-year and anticipates launching new products in 2023 and beyond. The Company has an established and dedicated investor base, essential during a macroeconomic slowdown. Nicole works with a new management team dedicated to creating medical test products that help women with ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Aspira Women’s Health – https://aspirawh.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 469, May 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 470, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Thomas (“Tom”) M. Wittenschlaeger, AYRO, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) Chief Executive Officer, talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. AYRO designs and produces OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) low-speed electric vehicles (LSEV) at its Round Rock, Texas, manufacturing facility. Each vehicle is very light, zero-emission, highly utilitarian, and made of a combination of bamboo and recyclable components. The vehicles are visually appealing, very durable, designed to go anywhere, and fully recyclable. LSEV has a unique market demographic; buyers are discerning about what they drive, have a socially responsible mindset, and look for made-in-the-USA products. The Company has designed its three vehicles as fully compliant products meeting ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. The AYRO Vanish utility vehicle is a lightweight product for moving cargo and supplies on resorts, campuses, and other last-mile applications. And the AYRO People Mover and Golf Carts move people around. AYRO’s vehicles are available for customers and fleet managers for pre-orders seeking quality, cost-effective, and sustainable transportation solutions. Being public on the NASDAQ enables the Company to attract investors and others interested in AYRO’s low-speed electric vehicles. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit AYRO, Inc . – https://www.ayro.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 469, May 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

New to The Street airs The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) video about its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. The video introduces four dedicated individuals who have worked at Mulch Manufacturing for many years. Tim Burns, Head of Engineering, Rebecca Mahoney, Vice-President Operations/Coordination Manager, Paul Stolly, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, and John Spencer, Founder, discuss their roles and the history of the Company’s mulch business. Since its inception in 1985, John Spencer explains how the Company started after talking with his son, who owned a landscaping business. His son saw an increasing trend in the use of mulch in landscaping applications. John talks about how they evolved from a small market footprint to now a large producer and distributor of mulch products available at big box retailers and distributors. Others in the Industry never thought it would work, taking rail cars of logs and immediately turning the wood into various mulch products. For over 35-years, The Company developed and improved production, bagging, and shipping methods. Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is constantly innovating its sustainable product lines. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has locations in Florida, Georgia, and Ohio. Viewers can learn more at The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc . – https://mulchmfg.com/ . The video airs on Newsmax, episode 469, May 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King talks with Paul Adler, CEO/Chairman at Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) ($CLNV). From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Paul talks with Jane and updates the Company’s transition into e-commerce digital marketing. GDMK now seeks to build and acquire companies with an e-commerce presence. Even though the Company’s current brick-and-mortar legacy business platforms are good businesses, the Company expects the transition to acquire e-commerce platforms to be more beneficial to operational successes. E-commerce businesses are less costly to operate and yield higher revenue margins. In August 2022, the Company acquired an apparel company with an established e-commerce marketplace. Over the next 18-24 months, the Company would like to have 90-95% of its business operations in the digital e-commerce marketplace. The Company’s holistic mushroom gummi product is popular based on sales from its e-commerce sites. Paul tells viewers that the Company’s e-commerce stores on Amazon and Shopify effectively establish a digital marketplace for GDMK’s goods. The furtherance of the Company’s concentration on e-commerce acquisitions should increase GDMK’s growth and improve revenues. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. – https://gdmginc.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 469, May 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 470, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street TV airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana talks to Alain about a business client’s hacked email problem. The hacker spoofed the email account and sent wire instructions to the client’s bank, whereas $175,000 was wired out of the bank account. Alain explains that about 91% of hacks occur through emails, and unfortunately, Business Email Compromises (BEC) are increasing. A hacker gains access to an email portal, and they wait weeks or even months before they make dubious criminal moves. The hacker gathers vulnerable and private information to steal. Unfortunately, the bank told the client it was not responsible for the $175,000 wire transfer in this BEC incident. Thus, the hacker stole the unsuspecting client’s money. A SekurMail account with the SekurSend/SekurReply feature can significantly minimize the possibility of a hack. An email sent through Sekur’s encrypted platform protects both senders and receivers, even if the receiver is not a Sekur subscriber. Sekur owns its servers in Switzerland and is a closed-loop system with no third-party software or Big-tech connections. Sekur now offers SekurVPN, another encrypted product that protects the IP addresses of subscribers. A subscriber can bundle several Sekur’s encrypted products to ensure a complete and private communication connection. Businesses can migrate business domain emails to Sekur’s platform for an affordable cybersecurity solution. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly Sekur subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscription service. The Company’s personnel and products focus on privacy, security concerns, and solutions. Sekur Private Data doesn’t use any Big Tech open-source platforms, never asks for phone numbers, never collects, or sells data, never data mines, never logs IP addresses, and never uses 3rd party software/hardware providers. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . “Privacy Has Arrived.” The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 469, May 20, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 470, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) is back at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a gold and silver junior-mining exploration Company with a mining operation in Senora, Mexico. Tocvan has two mining properties, the Pilar Project and the El Picacho Project , in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Brodie updates everyone about Tocvan’s Pilar Project, which is now doing a bulk sampling project to prove gold and silver extraction rates. Upon successful completion and results, the Company expects to move forward with the permitting process to bring the property online for production. The Company’s El Picacho project logged good drill results proving the gold-silver mineralization zone. The Company will continue to advance its exploration drilling to get a more advanced understanding of the El Picacho mineralization zone. Permitting mining projects in Mexico is more straightforward than in other countries; it can take years to get mining permits in the USA. Brodie informs viewers that trading, owning, and storing physical gold-silver is challenging, but owning shares in a mining operation gives an investor commodity exposure and market liquidities. The current growth structure at Tocvan is compelling; when the Pilar Project goes into production, the Company will have the cash flow to expand existing properties and pursue other opportunities in the State of Sonora and other areas in Mexico. Tocvan Ventures Corp. has two exciting gold-silver properties, the Pilar and El Picacho. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tocvan Ventures Corp – https://tocvan.com/ . The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 470, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 PM ET.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King interviews Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer of Hempacco Co., Inc . (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO). Hempacco is on a mission to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ cigarette products. Consumers know Hempacco’s products through its “ The Real Stuff Smokable ” brand and its celebrity joint-venture partner brands , Cheech & Chong, Hemp Hop by Rick Ross, Dogg Pound – Snoop Dogg. Jorge further explains how the Company distribution network works. Convenient stores and vending machines are markets that sell Hempacco hemp cigarette products. Thousands of convenience stores in the USA can use the counter area to display hemp cigarettes for purchase. Sandro explains that Company representatives will ride with distributors to educate and inform store owners about products. The Company’s HempBox Vending kiosk is another point-of-sale market for the Company’s Hemp and CBD products. HempBox Vending placed kiosks in the Miami, Florida area, at nightclubs, casinos, and stores, and they are continuing to put out more machines nationwide, including in New York City. Recently, the Company entered into a joint-venture agreement with Accel Media International, LLC. ( AMI ) one of the most prominent outdoor advertising companies in the USA. Each HempBox Vending kiosk has a large digital flat screen that acts as an advertising platform. The advertiser can register with the Company and load 15-30 second pre-approved media ads. These ads provide additional revenue streams directly to the Company and give advertisers access to an end-user demographic. Currently, the standard legacy media companies will not allow hemp base product advertisements, so the kiosk fills a need for streaming hemp product ads. Hempacco Co., Inc. and its JV partners expect strong growth as the Company continues its mission to disrupt the tobacco industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; Hempacco Co., Inc . – https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ ; HempBox Vending- http://www.hempboxvending.com/ . The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 470, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 PM ET.

About Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH):

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) is transforming women’s gynecological health by discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and OVERA®, to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development – www.aspirawh.com .

About AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO):

AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) ($AYRO) designs and produces zero-emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. The Company’s goal is to craft solutions that leave minimal impact on carbon emissions and the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, AYRO applies engineering and artistry to every element of its product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap – https://www.ayro.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM). The Company started in 1985 and is a wholesale and retail mulch supplier that produces and sells high-quality, packaged mulch products. Its products include natural and color-enhanced mulch products made of hardwood, cypress, pine, cedar, and cypress. Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is also known for its SoftScape Mulch; a next-generation product – https://mulchmfg.com/ .

About Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: GDMK) ($GDMK):

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc . (OTC: GDMK) ($GDMK) for its headquarters in Island Park, NY, operates as a diversified holding company through several divisions, with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines. Another division is acquiring e-commerce assets and private businesses in various verticals and scaling them up – https://gdmginc.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF):

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF (“Tocvan”) is a well-structured exploration development Company. Tocvan was created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 39.9 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent a tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value. The Company is publicly traded on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: TCVNF), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TOC), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: TV3) – https://tocvan.com/ .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco’s operational segments include smokables and hemp rolling paper manufacturing, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About HempBox Vending :

HempBox Vending offers a kiosk solution for smart vending technology to sell quickly moving consumer goods, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, CBD, hemp, herb, and spice smokables – http://www.hempboxvending.com/

About Accel Media International:

Accel Media International company was formed in October 2019 to provide Out-Of-Home packages that include subway digital, street level, massive static, and digital billboards. AMI operates placements in six markets and packages in addition to long-form broadcast interviews with assorted partners nationwide, including the New to The Street business show .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

