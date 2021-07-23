Breaking News
New to The Street Announces StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s Interviews Broadcast Schedule with George Waller, Executive VP, Multiple Syndicated TV Broadcastings

First Broadcasting Monday, July 26, 2021 on Fox Business Network at 10:30 PM PT

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews can be seen on the following networks: 1)Fox Business Network, Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT 2)Fox Business Network, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT 3)Bloomberg Television, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET https://www.strikeforcetech.com/ and www.newtothestreet.com

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New to The Street televised audiences can learn about StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a Company dedicated to provide cyber securities and protections for its customers.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews can be seen on the following networks:

  1. Fox Business Network, Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT
  2. Fox Business Network, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT
  3. Bloomberg Television, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET

New to The Street welcomes StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President, who talks about their Company’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users.

Mr. Waller talks about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product. And, further explains the user-experience, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SafeVchat leverages patented out-of-band authentication and keystroke protection technology to provide proprietary meeting authorization and desktop security and does not require a desktop client and is completely browser-based. SafeVchat has also released mobile versions of its secure video conferencing platform in both the Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

These syndicated televised interviews about SFOR give New to The Street viewers a comprehensive understanding about the Company’s other unique cyber protection products.

StrikeForce’s three main products are ProtectID® (authentication), GuardedID® (keystroke encryption) and MobileTrust® (mobile device application), that protects you against hackers, thieves and others trying to steal your information.

New to The Street invites viewers to tune-in for informative dialogue with Mr. George Waller about StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., airings on Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, and Newmax TV (To be announced –T.B.A)

More to come, as George Waller, Executive –VP at StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. begins filming again early next week in the studio, more dates and times of future syndicated broadcasts T.B.A.

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID®: offers 2-factor “Out-of-Band” authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust®: is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product –https://www.safevchat.com.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
[email protected]

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office
[email protected]
1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72dfbb6a-c8f1-47c7-8ac7-cb254132b1d0

