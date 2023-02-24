New to The Street Announces the Televised Lineups for Shows 441, 442, and 443, Airings on Three Networks begins on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 3:30 PM ET Televised Lineups for Shows 441, 442, and 443: 1). Tocvan Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) 2). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) 3). OiginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) 5). Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a – CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) 6). Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) 4). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” – Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street, a premier business television show, announces their featured guests’ lineups on shows 441, 442, and 443. Each show to air across New to The Street’s syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV.

Newsmax TV airs Episode 441, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Mining – Tocvan Ventures Corp.’s (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) interview with Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO.

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Water Company- OriginClear, Inc.’s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

4). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Bloomberg TV airs Episode 442 as a sponsored program, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Wellness Solutions Technologies – Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.’s (f/k/a – CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO.

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Hemp Cigarettes – Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interview with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO.

4). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 443, Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Mining – Tocvan Ventures Corp.’s (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) interview with Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO.

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Water Company- OriginClear, Inc.’s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

4). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

Newsmax TV (Episode 441) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 443) air the New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King interview with Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp . (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) from Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a junior-mining natural resource Company that acquires, explores, and develops mineral resource properties. Brodie explains the industry definition of a “Junior Mining” company as a pre-production entity engaged in mineral exploration projects looking to develop economic mineral resources. Tocvan’s Pilar Project , located in the State of Sonora, Mexico, is an advanced-stage exploration project with over 23,000 meters of drilling. The drill results defined a gold oxide zone, and management believes they can develop a heap leach low-cost production project. In the future, Pilar is working on a bulk-sample project expecting the area to produce gold economically from those mineralized zones. Upon successful results, the Company will move forward with permitting a heap leach production facility. The Company’s El Picacho Project is an early-stage exploration, twenty times the size of Pilar, with earlier drill results showing gold mineralization at surface depths. The first drill results are exciting at El Picacho, consistent with the Company’s goal to unlock new mineralized discoveries. More exploratory drilling will commence on the El Picacho, expecting to find new potential economic-grade mineralized zones for future production. With gold prices continuing to move upwardly, Tocvan Ventures Corp’s two exciting properties, the Pilar Project and El Picacho Project could become very profitable. The State of Sonora is a mining-friendly area, and Hermosa, the Capital city, has an established market for selling gold. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Tocvan Ventures Corp – https://tocvan.com/ . Previously, the interview aired on Newsmax TV on 02/04/2023 and the FOX Business Network on 02/06/2023.

Bloomberg TV (Episode 442) airs from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King’s interview with Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc . (f/k/a – CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) (“Avenir). Avenir creates and markets wellness consumer products as a broad-based wellness solutions technology company. Nancy explains that the Company changed its name from CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. The new name better represents the Company’s business and wellness products, and the word “Avenir” means the future. The future at Avenir looks excellent, with a new business model focused on fundamentals to ensure growth and product brand name recognition. The Company expects to increase revenues substantially, have a positive operational EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and achieve bottom-line profitability. With newly hired talent, cutting-edge technologies, fifteen patents, more patents pending, clinical plant-based product studies, and celebrity endorsements, Avenir has positioned itself nicely to compete in the multi-billion-dollar wellness industry. The Company received $20M from selling nine patents and manufacturing to a private entity recently. Nancy explained that the sale included a DEA license and that money from the deal went to marketing, operational growth, and cleaning up the Company’s balance sheet. The Sera Labs, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary with many health, wellness, and beauty products available to consumers. A new product formulation with nano delivery is pending patent approval called “DNA Complex.” The product eliminates facial lines and will come to the market soon. Avenir looks to increase brand awareness, and Nance is offering the New to The Street viewers a Coupon Code: VIPTV20; go to www.seralabshealth.com . Products are affordable, and consumer results are more significant than the more expensive competitor products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. – https://www.avenirwellness.com/ .

Airing on Newsmax (Episode 441), Bloomberg TV (Episode 442) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 443), John Lai, CEO / President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. publicly trades on the Nasdaq MarketSite under PETV & PETVW. The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a patented product, manages animals with osteoarthritis and joint-related issues. John tells viewers his team has been busy working and presenting at numerous equine and other veterinarian medical trade shows. The Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) Conference held in Orlando, Florida, was a successful trade show for the Company. Three keynote speakers discussed Spryng during their presentations, bringing many veterinarians, horse owners, trainers, and others to seek more information about PETV. About 2,700 people visited PETV’s VMX expo booth to learn more about Spryng and other biomedical devices in the Company pipeline. Social media posts like TicTok have also increased awareness about Spryng where video postings show the successful use of Spryng on horses and dogs. Seven clinical studies will provide clinical data on using Spryng for other debilitative joint issues in animals, including cats. The Company expects medical journals to publish result findings on these studies once data is available to release. John continues to expect increases in sales as more veterinarians, and other animal care professionals learn about Spryng. A busy year continues with PetVivo Holdings, Inc, and their professional team as they continue to present at conferences and trade shows. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc . – https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

Riggs Eckelberry’s, Chief Executive Officer of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN), interview from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King airs on Newsmax TV (Episode 441) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 443). OriginClear, Inc. is creating on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Jane asked Riggs about the recent train derailment of toxic substances in East Palestine, OH, and the city’s concerns about poisonous drinking water. Riggs informs viewers that OriginClear’s Modular Water Systems™ and Water On Demand™ can deliver an immediate on-site solution for water delivery, treatments, and recycling, a quick solution not reliant on a municipalities water system. Most municipal controlled water infrastructures throughout the USA are old and dilapidated with much-needed repairs. Overall, the US infrastructure is decades old, including the water municipalities’ delivery and treatment centers. OCLN’s Modular Water System is an on-site portable container that can treat water efficiently and inexpensively for immediate use. A customer can have an immediate solution for water needs without the expensive bill associated with government-controlled municipal systems. The Company’s Water-on-Demand gives customers per gallon cost in the on-site water delivery, available immediately, and not supplied by a municipality. As a Water-as-a Service provider, OriginClear can offer an end-user a sustainable alternative to outdated municipal systems. The US needs to change its understanding of water conservation, whereas only about 1% of water is recycled compared to Israel, which recycles about 90%. Recycling water using OriginClear’s Clean Water Innovation Hub reduces cost and provides a sustainable outcome for water conservation needs. Investors can get involved through the Company’s publicly listed shares that trade under the OTC: OCLN. And upon the US SEC regulatory approval on a Reg. A Offering, non-accredited investors can make a direct investment. Riggs tells viewers to go to the Company’s website and click the “Green” button to learn more about investment offering. OriginClear’s mission is to disrupt the monopoly-controlled water industries with new and exciting innovations; the Company’s value proposition is compelling. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . – https://www.originclear.com/ . Previously, the interview aired on the FOX Business Network on 02/20/2023.

Airing on Bloomberg TV (Episode 442), New to the Street’s TV Host Jane King interviews Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, Hempacco Co., Inc (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO). Hempacco’s mission is to become the largest disrupter of the $1T tobacco industry with its hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. The Company’s hemp cigarettes are a better smoking alternative than tobacco-based products. Sandro tells views about the Company’s recent announcement, establishing a joint venture (JV) with iconic celebrity, “Snoop Dogg.” The JV company, HPDG, LLC., based in California, is a consumer goods company that will develop hemp-derived products, including rolling paper, specialty flavored tubes, edibles, and a line of smokables. Snoop Dogg is involved in R&D, packaging, marketing, and other business positions. Hempacco will utilize its low-odor and spray-on terpene technologies for developed and sold products through HPDG, LLC. The JV is developing a “Snoop Dogg” branded hemp box vending machine that will dispense products that uses HPCO’s kiosk smart technology. Death Row Records and the Company shared an exhibitor booth at the CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas NV, February 8 th – 11 th , 2023. There the Company revealed its concept on three products, expected to hit the market in the months ahead. Sandro believes Snoop Dogg’s worldwide fame will create the next level of consumer excitement with the “Snoop Dogg” hemp brands. Hempacco Co., Inc. and with their JV partners expect strong growth ahead. The Company expects to launch products through its e-commerce marketing site and retail distributors. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. – https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

Newsmax (Episode 441), Bloomberg TV (Episode 442) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 443) air The “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and New to the Street’s TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. They discuss a data breach at a California medical group where a hacker stole the medical group’s data of about 3.3 million patients. The data included social security numbers, addresses, birth dates, and medical histories. Alain states that medical data information is a big target for hackers; it is valuable. Hackers usually gain access to a system 2-ways, emails, and direct IT attacks. Over 91% of hacks occur through a compromised email address. A patents email could be the source of the hack. Or the hacker monitored the medical group’s IT platform and eventually found a weakness to attack the system. Sekur.Com’s SekurMail service is the solution for SMBs (small and midsize businesses). SekurMail contains the Company’s HeliX encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats, available on iOS, Android, and web-based. Subscribers get the SekurSend/SekurReply feature, which allows a recipient, not a Sekur subscriber, to protect encrypted communication. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. The communication path is a closed loop through the Company’s owned servers based in Switzerland. Sending personal and sensitive data using open-source emails can lead to possible theft of data, but using Sekur, which is available for individuals and businesses , can eliminate a potential threat. If you are looking for an immediate solution that is not expensive, subscribe to Sekur for a private and secure e-communications solution. Alain offers viewers who want to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings on monthly and yearly service plans. If the subscription is uninterrupted for 5 years, the discount will remain active for current and future product offerings. The Company operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws . It does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and never uses third-party providers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth?

About Tocvan Ventures Corp . (OTCQB: TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF):

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (“Tocvan”) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: TCVNF), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TOC), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: TV3). The Company is an early-stage natural resource company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and, if warranted, developing mineral properties. Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector. By identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities, the Company’s management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 37 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent a tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value – https://tocvan.com/ .

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc . (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR):

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. Based on (15) fifteen current patents, the technology offers numerous unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue to create new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide – https://www.avenirwellness.com/ .

About The Sera Labs, Inc.:

The Sera Labs, Inc. (“Sera Labs”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, and on Twitter at @sera_ labs.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale – https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) provides a private, clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in on-site, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. The Company has weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco’s™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco’s operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

