New to The Street is a premier business television show, that airs on 3 – major cable networks.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street, a premier business television show, announces their featured corporate guests’ lineups on shows 466, 467, and 468. Each show is to air across New to The Street’s syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg.

Bloomberg TV airs Episode 466 as a sponsored program Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). InsurTech Company – Reliance Global Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) interview with Grant Barra, Senior Vice-President Operations.

2). Molecular Tracking/Tracing – SMX (Security Matters), PLC.’s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggai Alon (“H”), Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

3). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO/Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Co-host, New to The Street.

4). “Game Changers Segment” – WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. ‘s (OTC: WRPT) ($WRPT) (“WarpSpeed”) interview with Hunter Gaylor, WRPT’s spokesperson and New to The Street TV Co-Host.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack”(Topic: Wi-Fi Charging Stations) interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Newsmax TV airs Episode 467 Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO/Chairman

3). Vacation Property Management – The Compass Collection’s interviews with Heather Plampin, President/CEO, and Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development.

4). Molecular Tracking/Tracing – SMX (Security Matters), PLC.’s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggai Alon (“H”), Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack” (Topic: Online Shopping) interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 468 Monday, May 15, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

1). Women’s Healthcare – Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) interview with Nicole Sanford, CEO.

2). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Residential Real-Estate – The Real Brokerage Inc.’s (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) interviews with Michelle Ressler, Chief Financial Officer, and Real Estate Agents, Tim Macy, and Ed Stulak.

4). Vacation Property Management – The Compass Collection’s interviews with Heather Plampin, President/CEO, and Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment -The Weekly Hack” (Topic: Online Shopping) interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Grant Barra, Senior Vice-president Operations, Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) is at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane about the Company. As an InsurTech Company, Reliance Global Group is aggressively changing the legacy insurance agency business model. Using proprietary technologies and innovations, the Company’s RELI Exchange offers a business-to-business (B2B) platform offering comprehensive and competitive insurance coverages. Grant tells viewers that the Company’s aggressive acquisition strategy of buying up insurance agencies is paying off. The synergies between agencies enhanced the Company’s RELI Exchange partner network, which leverages agency attributes creating greater access to more insurance products and coverages. The Company started with 65 field agencies on the platform, and in under one year, through organic growth, the platform has over 200 entities on the network. Management is doing a great job handling the increase in growth by hiring more support staff. Revenues are growing as the platform provides higher quality insurance products and more buying/selling opportunities through existing and new insurance products. Grant says the Company is looking at future acquisition targets they can purchase. Any investor wanting to learn more about corporate ongoings can scroll to the bottom of Reliance Global Group’s website to subscribe. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; Reliance Global Group, Inc. – https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ . The interview airs on Bloomberg as episode 466, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Haggai Alon (“H”), Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) (“SMX”) is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , “H” explains the Company’s technology which gives materials memory. Tracking and tracing materials from raw materials to final end-uses, SMX uses a molecular marker technology and the blockchain. Plastic products are in almost every product. “H” explains how SMX works on a plastic product’s lifecycle, from raw material inception to recycling. Everyone discusses “Carbon Neutral” regarding energy, reusability, and recyclability. SMX can authenticate and ensure plastic supply chain integrity, origin, and real-time transparency. Immediately, end-users can know what % of a plastic product is new and recycled content. The EU is outlawing the shipping of plastic waste to other nations , and the US is likely to follow. The problem of removing plastic waste is an opportunity for SMX, where they can track and trace all different types of plastic recycled byproducts. The blockchain allows real-time knowledge of the source and the exact type of recycled plastic, allowing for transparent marketing in the sale of recycled plastic. “H” says the plastic industry is a great growth market for the Company, “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX – https://smx.tech/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg, episode 466, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, and on Newsmax, episode 467, May 13, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Robert ‘Bob’ Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) (“QCI”), talk with New to The Street’s Co-hosts, Jane King and Hunter Gaylor. Quantum Computing, Inc. is a full-stack quantum hardware and software company aiming to achieve quantum computer solutions for real-world business applications. Recently, scientists received a Noble Peace Prize in Physics on “Photonic Quantum Entanglement.” Albert Einstein believed that such photonic entanglements didn’t exist. The awarded scientists provided evidence that entangled photons are real, and their work validates quantum computations. The growing field of quantum computations can create many unique applications for many industries. Hunter asks about a NASA contract awarded to QCI’s wholly-owned subsidiary QI Solutions that use QCI’s LiDAR system to compute snow depths from space. Bob explains that QCI’s software computations and hardware offered to governmental needs are available, and it is a robust growth model for QCI. The US Government requires any Company to meet rigorous security requirements to sell services to federal entities. The Company has the right team of professionals with experience in government contract procurement. Bob tells viewers that QCI is ahead of the competition in getting its quantum software/hardware products to market. The Company’s Entropy Quantum systems Dirac -1 and Dirac -2 (coming soon) and quadratic binary and integer-based optimization platforms offer solutions for complex business problems, including supply logistics. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ . The interview airs on Bloomberg, episode 466, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street airs its “Game Changers Segment” with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment features WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT) ($WRPT) with an interview with Hunter Gaylor, WRPT’s spokesperson, and New to The Street TV Co-host. Ana explains that “Game Changers” are solutions evolving current industry methods and practices. With growing social and economic concerns, with many worried about shortages, fuel costs, and environmental degradation, industry innovations can improve the planet. Hunter explains how WarpSpeed works and why it’s a game changer in the ride-hail industry. WarpSpeed Taxi’s unique all-in-one app leverages smart door-to-door mobility platforms in the marketplace. Rides, food, groceries, and courier services are just some of the transportation components available within the app. The Company’s recently announced its PinnacleDSB Distribution Centers business model. Once operational, these distribution centers will sell goods in rural areas in Western countries and the international community. Buyers who use online sites and apps have little to no transparency once they place an order. Most assume a real-time inventory mechanism is in play, but soon realize goods ordered are no longer in stock. These delays can become costly with production runs halted because of inconsistent raw material inputs. WarpSpeed and PinnacleDSB will provide a real-time Business-to-Business (B2B) logistic model for the buying/selling and moving of products. Hunter explains that the rural business demographic can benefit significantly from WRTC’s technology that can scale quickly and cheaply. Direct and indirect cost decreases because of shipping optimization and real-time inventory management. The rural area will benefit economically from hiring more people since more efficient supply chains are outside big city centers. WarpSpeed’s smart app will come with unique features that can enable end-users many options in managing transportation ride-hailing needs. Hunter recommends everyone follow the Company’s progress and updates from its website, https://warpspeedtaxi.com/investors/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. – http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com . The interview airs on Bloomberg, episode 466, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street TV airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent report about hacks occurring at free public Wi-Fi charging stations. Hackers learned how to download malware onto devices that plug into these charging stations. Summertime travel is coming, and many will use these stations at airports. Alain says not to use those free charging stations; bring your outlet plug-in charger and UBS cable. Another problem is those free public Wi-Fi services at airports, hotels, restaurants, and stores. Those Wi-Fi connections have limited cybersecurity features, and user passwords remain the same for long periods. Hacks have commonly occurred in these free Wi-Fi locations. Alain says to use your 5G mobile phone connection or VPN connections to ensure a secure communication platform. Sekur recently launched SekurVPN , which is now available for subscribers. And, for only $7.00 per month, a subscriber can use SekurVPN on five devices. Like Sekur’s other subscription-based services, SekurVPN operates on multiple Sekur’s servers owned and located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn’t use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. SekurVPN is available for download for iOS and Android; keep your internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly SekurVPN subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscription service. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . “Privacy Has Arrived.” The interview airs on Bloomberg as episode 466, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

John Lai, PetVivo Hold i ngs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) CEO/President, talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. The Company’s patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets’ osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. John tells viewers that he is learning that veterinarians use the product for other animal conditions. During a recent trade conference in Charleston, South Carolina, veterinarians talked to the Company about using Spryng with bone marrow stem cells. The problem is that stem cell injections lose about 80% effectiveness within the first 24 hours. These veterinarians would like to collaborate using PETV’s Spryng clinical platform by introducing stem cells to achieve greater treatment outcomes when using stem cells. The Company recently appointed a new Board of Director, Spencer Breithaupt, who bring 30+ years in the animal health industry to the Company. Spencer recently retired from MWI Animal Health, AmerisourceBergen where he held the position of Vice-President Sales/Supply-chain Management. He also served as the Chairman of the Animal Health Corridor, an organization that brings animal health industry professionals together to address animal healthcare initiatives and innovations. John feels that the caliber of Spencer’s background and achievements is an excellent endorsement for PetVivo’s current and future products in the pipeline. John will be back soon to talk about the feline Spryng product results. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax TV, episode 467, May 13, 2023, 3:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 468, May 15, 2023, 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Robert ‘Bob’ Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) (“QCI”), is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. Recently, QCI announced signing an agreement with AI firm millionways to demonstrate the power of artificial intelligence when combined with QCI’s Reservoir Quantum Computing (RQC). millionways, a New York City b ased technology firm using advanced AI algorithms in the healthcare sector. Bob explains how they use regenerative AI to determine emotional content and psychological factors to decide a person’s health condition. Currently, millionways uses a text base platform for the AI application. Bob explains that using QCI’s RQC voice pattern recognition can advance millionways’ AI platform, creating a new form of AI emotional intelligence. Text and chat data is cumbersome and expensive to process, but using the RQC and millionways’ unique and proven algorithms, the platform can scale quickly and less expensively. The platform brings a new high-tech product to the market to assist individuals and businesses. The key to QCI’s success is the quantum photonic chip they produce; all the Company’s hardware and software platforms revolve around the chip. The Company’s Entropy Quantum systems – quadratic binary and integer-based optimization platforms, the Reservoir Quantum Computing (RQC), LiDAR, medical imaging, and cybersecurity products rely on the Company’s chip. Bob sees a strong future ahead with its full stack of quantum software and hardware products that can accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax, episode 467, May 13, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

Heather Plampin, President/CEO, and Matt Farhat, Head of Business Development of The Com p ass Collec t ion , are at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , sitting with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. The Compass Collection is a national dynamic luxury vacation rental marketing and management Company. Heather explains that most small property owners have limited resources to maximize their rental incomes. Self-managed property owners have limited time to get the best possible revenue. The Compass Collection’s experts can assist owners, giving them a competitive stance against large national management companies. Heather explains that they provide real help and solutions with a personal touch. They call and interact with their clients, creating a hands-on approach with each client. Matt talks about data-driven results unavailable to small self-managed owners. The Compass Collection has the resources to share with each client giving a property better marketing demographics and exposures. With a national footprint, a property owner using The Compass Collections resources can expand rental prospects beyond a local market. Matt says most owners are looking for supplemental income and not a second job with their properties. The Compass Collection can formulate a personal vacation rental property revenue projection for each client. Heather says “Time Saver and Money Maker” is what an owner can expect when they work with The Compass Collection. “The Compass Collection” is a national vacation rental site that will assist renters and property owners to get the best customer experience. Matt tells viewers, anyone interested, owners, and vacationers can use the on-screen QR code available during the show or go to www.thecompasscollection.com . For more information, viewers can visit The Compass Collection – http://www.thecompasscollection.com/ . The interview airs on Newsmax TV, episode 467, May 13, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 468, May 15, 2023, 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks about online shopping sites with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Large brick-and-mortar retailers are going out of business, as many consumers now purchase products online. The problem with online sites is that most have little to no cybersecurity protections. Alain says never leave your credit card information stored on these shopping, hotel, and airline sites. And when consumers sign-up on an email list, that data is sold repeatedly. Hackers easily access these shopping sites and steal your information and data. Alain says a credit card number is a trail to your sensitive information, address, birth date, social security numbers, and more. Make sure a website’s URL has an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate; that will at least ensure some confidence. Sekur.com can offer individuals a secure and private e-communication platform. SekurMail , with its SekurSend/SekurReply options, protect both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. The SekurMail subscriber gets two extra email accounts, sometimes set up as anonymous emails. Alain always recommends using a different email account for those mailing lists, general uses, and purchases; use a dedicated email account for sensitive data transmissions. Sekur owns its servers in Switzerland, a country with some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. Every product offered at Sekur is on a closed-loop encrypted system with cybersecurity features. Alain is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, where subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions , good for five (5) years of uninterrupted subscriptions. Sekur’s recently launched SekurVPN is available with the same promo code. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, sells data, or asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . What is your privacy worth? The interview airs on Newsmax TV, episode 467, May 13, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 468, May 15, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Jane King, TV host, New to The Street, interviews The Real Brokerage, Inc.’s (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) Michelle Ressler, Chief Financial Officer, and Real Estate Agents, Tim Macy, and Ed Stulak. Real is transforming the residential real estate market as a revolutionary cloud-based platform, blending technology with real estate agents. The Company started in 2014, developing proprietary technology that allows real estate transactions to proceed faster and more efficiently. Michelle explains that as a tech-based real estate brokerage, agents can access a one-of-a-kind cloud-based platform that dramatically improves agent-client efficiencies and experiences. Real estate is the largest asset class but is the slowest in adapting and innovating new technological applications. The recent slowdown in residential real estate due to increases in mortgage rates is a concern, but Michelle informs views that REAX’s revenues for 2022 were around $380M. Agent growth is also up since the platform replaces many manual documents when handling real estate transactions. Agents have a complete list of options when deploying Real’s “reZEN” platform – transactional maintenance, compliance, communication, and money transfers/deposits. Speed, efficiency, transparency, and 24/7 support are essential to Real’s success. Other real estate agents are hearing about the Company’s uniqueness, and Real is enjoying the industry “Buzz” with many new agents joining the platform. Tim Macy, Real Estate Agent with Real from San Antonio, Texas, explains his success with the Company. The quality of management and the efficiencies built into the cloud platform gives him a competitive edge. His customers enjoy seamless start-to-finish residential transactions on the platform, creating stronger client relationships. Another Real Estate Agent with Real, Ed Stulak from New Jersey, talks about his positive experience and Real’s sponsorship program. His real estate transactions are growing through collaborations and easy access to the reZEN cloud platform. Tim and Ed agree that communicating with other Real agents can inspire new marketing ideas and improve competitiveness as they talk about current residential real estate market trends. By offering agents state-of-the-art mobile-first technology, a strong culture of collaboration, and some of the industry’s most competitive economic incentives, Real has quickly become the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage and is home to more than 10,000 agents in 46 US States, Washington DC, and in nearly half of the Canadian provinces. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Real Brokerage, Inc. – https://www.onereal.com/ . REAX airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 468, May 15, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , filmed on World Ovarian Cancer Day , Nicole Sanford, CEO of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH), talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about the Company and ovarian cancer. The Company’s mission is to transform women’s health, starting with ovarian cancer. World Ovarian Cancer Day is a global event with organizations, healthcare providers, and companies all working together to advance awareness about ovarian cancer. Nicole is proud to be part of the mission to change women’s lives. Aspira Women’s Health develops advanced detection kits to alert patients to an ovarian cancer diagnosis. Ovarian Cancer is challenging, whereas blood tests, imaging, and tissue samples fail to detect it. Nicole states that when a woman learns about cancer, it is at stage 3 & 4 levels, with a mortality rate of 70%. Other healthy women are removing their ovaries to avert a future cancer onset. Clinically, Pre-menopausal removal of healthy ovaries can cause long-term health risks causing heart, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s, and other diseases. Nicole works with a new management team dedicated to creating medical test products that help women with ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Aspira Women’s Health – https://aspirawh.com/ . The interview airs on the FOX Business Network, episode 468, May 15, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI), an InsurTech pioneer, is working to transform the traditional insurance agency model by combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes organic expansion of its current portfolio of agencies and the growth of both RELI Exchange , its B2B InsurTech platform and agency partner network for insurance agents and agencies, designed to give independent agents an entire suite of business development tools and the ability to effectively compete with national agencies, and 5MinuteInsure.com , its online business-to-consumer platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining, to provide competitive insurance quotes in approximately 5 minutes. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX):

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) enables materials to carry a history that authenticates origination, use, recycling, and multiple reuse cycles. The Company’s B2B white label platforms power commercial sustainability applications across a variety of industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, Gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals. SMX’s technology allows the transition to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing their carbon footprint and waste. SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable solution for supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency to transform businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives solid, liquid, and gas materials the ability to maintain a virtual memory of origination, processing, and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance and track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on a blockchain. An embedded linking molecular chemical marker is in the product, read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable, and has a proven track record. The SMX solution is an efficient, cost-effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain – and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and reuse. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem – https://smx.tech/.

About Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The Company is on a path to providing an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI are finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics experts. They have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT):

WarpSpeed Taxi, Inc. (OTC: WRPT) has developed a ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application known as “WarpSpeedTaxi USA.” The app provides consumers with convenient door-to-door transport that leverages smart mobility platforms to connect drivers with passengers and lets drivers use their vehicles – http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale – https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About The Compass Collection :

The Compass Collection is an elite vacation rental marketing and management company in the USA. They are experts in providing concierge-level services and results and believe every property owner and renter deserves a fantastic rental experience. Let The Compass Collection’s dedicated rental management specialist use their extensive knowledge and proven track record to take an exclusive vacation property rental to the next level – www.thecompasscollection.com .

About Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH):

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) is transforming women’s gynecological health by discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and OVERA®, to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development – www.aspirawh.com .

