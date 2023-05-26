New to The Street Announces the Televised Lineups for Shows 471, 472, and 473 The following Companies on New to The Street: 1). Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH) 2). ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) 3). Smart for Life, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SMFL) ($SMFL) 4). The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) / Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. 5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).6). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) 7). The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) 8). SMX (Security Matters), PLC. (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) 9). SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , filmed on World Ovarian Cancer Day , Nicole Sandford, CEO of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) ($AWH), talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about the Company and ovarian cancer. The Company’s mission is to transform women’s health, starting with ovarian cancer. World Ovarian Cancer Day is a global event with organizations, healthcare providers, and companies all working together to advance awareness about ovarian cancer. Nicole is proud to be part of the mission to change women’s lives. Aspira Women’s Health develops advanced detection kits to alert patients to an ovarian cancer diagnosis. Ovarian cancer is challenging, whereas blood tests, imaging, and tissue samples fail to detect it. Nicole states that when a woman learns about cancer, it is sometimes at stage 3 & 4 levels, with a mortality rate of 70%. Other healthy women are removing their ovaries to avert a future cancer onset. Clinically, pre-menopausal removal of healthy ovaries can cause long-term health risks causing heart, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s, and other diseases. Nicole works with a new management team dedicated to creating medical test products that help women with ovarian Cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The Company is not a start-up, and its simple blood test is not new technology. Since the launch of its first Ovarian Cancer test kit in 2018, AWH has completed about 80,000 tests on patients to date. The OvaWatch SM kit, launched in 2022, is an ovarian mass monitoring and management test. The test helps doctors and patients make medical decisions based on data collected and facts presented, not based on fear. When a patient is diagnosed with an adnexal mass, doctors cannot know the mass’s cellular level makeup. The OvaWatchSM product gives a doctor a reliable data set, helping make good treatment options for a patient. Nicole expects to continue with revenue growth year-over-year and anticipates launching new products in 2023 and beyond. The Company has an established and dedicated investor base, essential during a macroeconomic slowdown. Nicole works with a new management team dedicated to creating medical test products that help women with ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disorders. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Aspira Women’s Health – https://aspirawh.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 471, on May 27, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, Bloomberg TV, episode 472, on May 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET and the FOX Business Network, episode 473, on May 29, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , interviews Page Tucker, the Chief Executive Officer of ProStar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ($MAPPF) (“ProStar”). ProStar is a leader in the precision mapping industry that works with construction, infrastructure companies, and governmental agencies. The Company’s cloud base technology captures, records, and displays underground infrastructures like pipelines, utility lines, fiber optic cables, water lines, and sewage pipes, then immediately sends that data to the cloud. Within a centimeter of accuracy, construction managers can know the exact locations. Page explains to viewers that the mapping of most underground pipes and wires doesn’t exist, or very old paper blueprints mapped infrastructures poorly. Construction projects need timely information about critical underground infrastructure before commencing a project. Many dangerous situations can happen if a gas pipeline or other underground wires become damaged. Page explains the PointMan product technology, which takes existing equipment, integrates GPS tracking, and combines it with Prostar’s cloud base technology, giving an immediate location and information on critical underground infrastructures. Contractors, surveyors, engineers, road builders, and government agencies must know what is underground before starting projects. Many Fortune 500 companies and government agencies utilize ProStar’s services to identify critical infrastructures, ensuring an immediate location of buried critical infrastructures. The digitalization of infrastructures is one of the last industries to embrace an advanced digital technological solution, and Prostar sees a strong future ahead. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; ProStar Holdings, Inc. – https://www.prostarcorp.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 471, on May 27, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King’s interview with A.J. Cervantes, Founder/Executive Chairman of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) ($SMFL). The Company is a global leader in the nutraceutical industry that develops and markets nutritional and health/wellness products. Formed in 2018, AJ explains how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the Company for the better. Many people now look to maintain and achieve healthier lifestyles, and Smart for Life offers products and services to help. Through an aggressive M&A strategy and only acquiring profitable entities, the Company believes it can obtain revenues of $100M in the next 12 months and $300M in 36 months. The Company has completed five acquisitions, four of which in the last 18 months. Management believes each acquisition or pending acquisitions are accretive to operations. Brands, manufacturing facilities, services, consumer patronage, and profitability are crucial when SMFL looks to acquire a company. The Company has two manufacturing facilities in Florida, one in Riviera Beach, Florida, that makes nutritional food products, and the other in West Miami, Florida, that makes vitamins and capsules. Many synergies exist within the Company’s subsidiaries, where cross-marketing, brand awareness extension and new product developments occur. AJ gives a few examples of how they are working on new brand extensions with their protein bars . Smart for Life creates its own product line and private label products. The Company’s GSP Nutrition, Inc. has an exclusive license with the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for specific nutritional supplements. Management believes they have the capital resources to continue to pursue their M&A strategy and to grow internally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) – https://smartforlifecorp.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 471, on May 27, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and Bloomberg TV, episode 472, on May 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

New to The Street airs The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) video about its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. The video introduces four dedicated individuals who have worked at Mulch Manufacturing for many years. Tim Burns, Head of Engineering, Rebecca Mahoney, Vice-President Operations/Coordination Manager, Paul Stolly, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, and John Spencer, Founder, discuss their roles and the history of the Company’s mulch business. Since its inception in 1985, John Spencer explains how the Company started after talking with his son, who owned a landscaping business. His son saw an increasing trend in the use of mulch in landscaping applications. John talks about how they evolved from a small market footprint to now a large producer and distributor of mulch products available at big box retailers and distributors. Others in the Industry never thought it would work, taking rail cars of logs and immediately turning the wood into various mulch products. For over 35 years, The Company developed and improved production, bagging, and shipping methods. Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is constantly innovating its sustainable product lines. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has locations in Florida, Georgia, and Ohio. Viewers can learn more at The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc . – https://mulchmfg.com/ . The video airs on Newsmax, episode 471, on May 27, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

The “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ), talks with New to The Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. This week’s hack event focuses on AI programs and sites promoting ChatGPT. The media and internet buzz have many searching for AI tools to advance computer functionality and search features. Alain states that hackers send emails and text messages to the unsuspected with bogus AI sites that download malware. People get targeted emails/text messages because hackers obtain internet traffic reports and then craft malicious e-communications to entice an end-user to open a bogus website. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a prudent way to stop anyone from recording your internet traffic. In the past, VPNs enabled end-users to view content in foreign countries that perhaps otherwise have blocked; now, 1/3 of internet users actively deploy a VPN to stop tracking their IP address data. SekurVPN, a new product offering at Sekur, can give subscribers a superior encrypted VPN connection. Like Sekur’s other subscription-based services, SekurVPN operates on multiple Sekur’s servers owned and located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn’t use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. The Company’s personnel and products focus on privacy, security concerns, and solutions. SekurVPN is available for download for iOS and Android; keep your internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly on SekurVPN and other service subscriptions . The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . “Privacy Has Arrived.” The interview will air on Newsmax, episode 471, on May 27, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 473, on May 29, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

John Lai, PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) CEO/President, talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. The Company’s patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets’ osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. John tells viewers he is learning that veterinarians use the product for other animal conditions. During a recent trade conference in Charleston, South Carolina, veterinarians talked to the Company about using Spryng with bone marrow stem cells. The problem is that stem cell injections lose about 80% effectiveness within the first 24 hours. These veterinarians would like to collaborate using PETV’s Spryng clinical platform by introducing stem cells to achieve greater treatment outcomes when using stem cells. Spryng is a matrix of building block proteins injected into inflected joints, filling voids of depleted cartilage. Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals’ afflicted joints. John tells viewers that trade shows and conference appearances increase veterinarians’ understanding of the Company and its Spryng product. The Company expects the clinical study on the feline Spryng product to be out sometime in July 2023, and John will be back on-set to discuss those results. The Company recently appointed a new Board of Directors, Spencer Breithaupt, who brings 30+ years in the animal health industry to the Company. Spencer recently retired from MWI Animal Health, AmerisourceBergen where he held the position of Vice-President of Sales/Supply-chain Management. He also served as the Chairman of the Animal Health Corridor, an organization that brings animal health industry professionals together to address animal healthcare initiatives and innovations. John feels that the caliber of Spencer’s background and achievements is an excellent endorsement for PetVivo’s current and future products in the pipeline. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV, episode 472, on May 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Jane King, TV host, New to The Street, interviews The Real Brokerage, Inc.’s (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real”) Michelle Ressler, Chief Financial Officer, and Real Estate Agents, Tim Macy, and Ed Stulak. Real is transforming the residential real estate market into a revolutionary cloud-based platform, blending technology with real estate transactions and agent engagements. The Company started in 2014 developing proprietary technology that allows real estate transactions to proceed faster and more efficiently. Michelle explains that as a tech-based real estate brokerage, agents can access a one-of-a-kind cloud-based platform that dramatically improves agent-client efficiencies and experiences. Real estate is the largest asset class but is the slowest in adapting and innovating new technological applications. Agent growth is also up since the platform replaces many manual documents when handling real estate transactions. Agents have a complete list of options when deploying Real’s “reZEN” platform – transactional maintenance, compliance, communication, and money transfers/deposits. Speed, efficiency, transparency, and 24/7 support are essential to Real’s success. Other real estate agents are hearing about the Company’s uniqueness, and Real is enjoying the industry “Buzz” with many new agents joining the platform. Tim Macy, Real Estate Agent with Real from San Antonio, Texas, explains his success with the Company. The quality of management and the efficiencies built into the cloud platform gives him a competitive edge. His customers enjoy seamless start-to-finish residential transactions on the platform, creating stronger client relationships. Another Real Estate Agent with Real, Ed Stulak from New Jersey, talks about his positive experience and Real’s sponsorship program. His real estate transactions are growing through collaborations and easy access to the reZEN cloud platform. Tim and Ed both agree that communicating with other Real agents can inspire new marketing ideas and improve competitiveness as they discuss current residential real estate market trends. By offering agents state-of-the-art mobile-first technology, a strong culture of collaboration, and some of the industry’s most competitive economic incentives, Real has quickly become the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage and is home to more than 10,000 agents in 46 US States, Washington DC, and in nearly half of the Canadian provinces. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Real Brokerage, Inc. – https://www.onereal.com/ . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV, episode 472, on May 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 473, on May 29, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

Haggai Alon (“H”), Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) (“SMX”) is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King to update viewers about corporate ongoings. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , H informs viewers about SMX’s business relationship with Sumitomo Corporation based in Japan. As a large conglomerate, Sumitomo used non-ferrous metals for its automotive, aerospace, and infrastructure divisions. Copper, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals are key components for electronics, parts, and building materials. From mining to final goods, SMX provides a molecular marker technology that tracks/traces every step in a production cycle. The technology creates a memory that tracks all steps from mined sources to final goods produced and records each step on a blockchain. Authenticity, ethical sources, content purities, recycling qualities/quantities, and reuses are available using SMX’s track/ trace technology. H say SMX created a white-label B2B solution for Sumitomo, using the technology from the mine source to final goods sold, ensuring they have verifiable qualities, quantities, and ethical sources. The technology tracks percentages of the recycled components used in secondary life products. SMX would like to create industry-wide standards on all types of industrial products, whereas everything is on the blockchain from start to finish. The blockchain gives immediate information that can assure quality control validation needed internally at Sumitomo and for Sumitomo’s customers. The interview will air on Bloomberg TV, episode 472, on May 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 473, on May 29, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King interviews Hiroyuki Sugimoto, Chairman/Director, CEO, and Co-President, and Takeshi Fuchiwaki, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) ($SYT) (“SYLA”). The Company’s mission is to Democratize real estate investment globally using technology and asset management. Recently, the Company did an IPO on the Nasdaq Capital Markets , trading under the symbol NASDAQ: SYT. Hiroyuki talks about the five pillars, a growth strategy advancing its real-estate crowdfunding platform, “Rimawari-kun.” One of the pillars is the introduction of Rakuten ID connect option. The service will allow registered “Rimawari-kun” users to quickly register information, reducing the work required to become a member. The Company has had year-over-year growth with net profitability. And since the crowdfunding model for real estate is in its infancy, SYLA expects future economic returns. The platform has over 250,000 members, making it Japan’s No. 1 real estate crowdfunding service. The Company wants to expand its crowdfunding platform in the USA and the Middle East. Management aims to advance its democratized strategy in the global real estate investment markets. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Syla Technologies Co., Ltd. – https://syla-tech.jp/en . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 473, on May 29, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

