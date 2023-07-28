New to The Street Leadership 101 Announces its televised Interview of three (3) Business Leaders, airing on Bloomberg TV as a Sponsored Program, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET Co-Hosting the show, Executive Coach, Media Personality, and Author Matt Doherty and TV Business Host Jane King welcome the following three (3) guests who share their leadership experiences: 1). Tim Pernetti, President, IMG Academy. 2). Tony Raynor, CEO, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM). 3). David Rojas, CEO/Founder, Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) and Maria Panesso, Artist/Lawyer.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media Works’ newest show, “New to The Street Leadership 101,” powered by Sector SPDR ETFs , airs on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

Co-Hosting the show, Executive Coach, Media Personality, and Author Matt Doherty and TV Business Host Jane King welcome the following three (3) guests who share their leadership experiences:

1). Tim Pernetti, President, IMG Academy.

2). Tony Raynor , CEO, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM).

3). David Rojas , CEO/Founder, Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) and Maria Panesso, Artist/Lawyer.

Tim Pernetti, the President of IMG Academy , sits with New to The Street Leadership 101’s co-hosts, Matt Doherty and Jane King. The interview takes place at the Nasdaq MarketSite Studios, where Tim talks about his leadership experiences gained throughout his career. Learning what works and what doesn’t, being fully transparent about objectives, and communicating effectively with those around you are Tim’s basis in his philosophy in being a great leader. Launching CSTV, a college sports network, and becoming the athletic director at his alma mater, Rutgers University, are keystone events in Tim’s career. The excitement of launching a cable college sports network and then realizing how the successful sports TV platform became brought joy and challenges for him as an executive leader. His TV production success landed him a position as Athletic Director at Rutgers University, where he successfully transformed the sports program and was instrumental in the University becoming a Big Ten Conference school. Even with great success comes great disappointment, Tim shares that even downward actions are learnable events. When Rutgers University fired him shortly after successfully placing the University on the Big Ten, Tim was angry and sad about the school’s board decision. His firing was a national news event, and Tim was unsure if his sports career was final. Arriving home, many newscasters waited to interview him regarding Rutgers’s decision; Tim didn’t express his anger but humbled himself and told reporters how sad this day was for him. Within 8-hours of being fired, Tim found a new job. He told viewers that sharing his disappointment wholeheartedly on national TV without playing the blame game enabled him to land his current position with IMG Academy. IMG Academy is a preparatory boarding school and sports training destination in Bradenton, Florida. In March 2020, Tim started to work with over 1000 employees daily, communicating his objectives for the academy. A successful leader must manage expectations, listen, ask questions, and be approachable. His leadership includes an open-door policy and accountability for himself and those who work at the academy. Tim believes hiring great people who want to take his job creates a motivated working culture that breeds success for everyone. Great leaders allow employees to make comprehensive decisions, trusting them in their abilities to succeed. As such, under Tim’s leadership role, IMG Academy launched an online coaching presence, IMG+ Coaching, helping student-athletes globally. The academy has national recognition from top private and public universities. Working with parents who invested in their children’s athletic and academic successes is a different environment from his past positions, and Tim always listens to the needs of parents and helps manage their expectations of their students’ efforts. Tim’s success at IMG Academy comes from his years of experience, which enable him to provide a leadership role that energizes those who work for him. After looking back on his “50-Yard Walk” with newscasters at his home after being fired at Rutgers, Tim feels that experiencing failures also provides a more vital understanding of a leadership role. Reality and those failures that occur should never be a deterrent to success. Tim’s leadership journey is impressive.

New to The Street Leadership 101’s co-hosts, Matt Doherty and Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, talk with Tony Raynor, CEO of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM). Tony shares his leadership skills and experiences as a CEO of a growing “Green” technology and soil enhancement company . SGTM doesn’t have a “Management Team”, but Tony calls it the “Leadership Team.” The team, with many diversified personalities, comes together with a common goal to bring forth new ideas that continue transforming Company operations beyond agricultural mulch to new sustainable “Green” product lines. With over 250 employees at eight locations , the Company encourages all employees to come forward with all ideas, a culture where everyone is fully engaged and respected. Recognizing employee contributions adds value and can bring new ideas forward. Tony believes being involved in daily operations, engaged in all business aspects, and attainable inspires all at SGTM. Tony credits his leadership abilities to his parents, who ran a successful business. Unfortunately, at 14, Tony’s dad passed away, and that adversity added to his leadership skills. A business organization without faith more than likely will fail. Tony has faith in everyone at SGTM, and without it, SGTM would not have had successful accomplishments. Tony advises young, up-and-coming leaders to be open, don’t think you’re the most intelligent person, listen to everyone, and hire the best talent around you. Resolving operational issues is easily worked out when a team is together to achieve operational success. Tony’s leadership journey is evident based on the numerous business successes at SGTM.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, David Rojas, CEO/Founder of Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD), along with Maria Panesso, Artist/Lawyer, talks with New to The Street Leadership 101’s Co-hosts, Matt Doherty, and Jane King. Under David’s leadership, Blue Castles Ventures provides asset- b acked financial products and financial courses to clients in Canada and worldwide. The Company is launching a financial trading course in the US, and David wants to share his years of experience, failures, and successes with those enrolled. As the course teacher, he coaches clients to not allow emotions to take control when making financial decisions. He teaches how to create a plan to reduce risk and generate trading profits. David shares with viewers the biggest mistake clients make when trading stocks – thinking they will produce large amounts of money on a single trade. Money will come if the client sticks to a workable plan and a set of trading rules, which David teaches in his online course. David says another essential aspect in successful trading is not getting caught up in financial news stories that may or may not be accurate. These stories can create an emotional response that could cause financial losses. David introduces Maria Panesso, an artist and lawyer, who is a client of Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. Maria’s artwork, inspired by empowered women, is on display at the Rockefeller Center in New York, an event sponsored by Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. Because of David’s leadership at Blue Castle, Maria’s art trades digitally, getting worldwide attention and her art pieces are gaining in value. David’s leadership journey and accomplishments inspire others to learn from his successes.

About IMG Academy :

IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy supports the entire student-athlete developmental journey from exploration to specialization to graduation through: Boarding school and camps on its cutting-edge campus in Bradenton, Florida; IMG Academy+ online coaching with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance; and NCSA College Recruiting, providing tools, coaching, and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots annually. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college – https://www.imgacademy.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. is a leading strategy developer in the world’s financial markets, with trader training courses, digital certificates, real art with digital certificates, and options perfectly tailored to client interest with the objective of seeking financial freedom. The Company’s management team works to help its clients achieve financial goals by developing models, simulations, and custom-made solutions. These solutions help clients understand the stock market and digital commerce – https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About Coach Matt Doherty and Doherty Coaching :

Matt Doherty is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, best-selling author, media personality, and executive coach. In 2022 he was named the Vistage Rookie of the Year and won the Chair Excellence Award. He guides corporations, C-suite managers, sales executives, and business and sports coaches to develop leadership skills and team dynamics. Since starting on the 1982 National Championship team with Michael Jordan at UNC, his journey has included being the Head Coach at Notre Dame and UNC. He was named the 2001 AP National Coach of the Year after leading the Tar Heels to the ACC Regular Season Championship and a #1 ranking. Matt was also the head coach at FAU and SMU and worked for ESPN, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlantic 10 Conference. In 2003, he embarked on a mission to “Learn & Grow” by beginning a leadership journey at the UVA Darden School of Business and The Wharton School. Coach Doherty is committed to sharing universal teachings and actionable ideas that will work for anyone – https://www.dohertycoaching.com/ .

About Sector SPDR ETFs :

Sector SPDR ETFs are unique ETFs that divide the S&P 500 into eleven sector index funds. Investors can customize their investments by picking and weighting each sector to meet specific investment goals. Sector SPDR ETFs have the diversification of a mutual fund, the focus of a sector fund, and the tradability of a stock. Investors can buy or sell Sector SPDR ETFs shares on the NYSE Arca throughout trading. The eleven Sector SPDR ETFs represent the S&P 500. However, each Sector SPDR ETFs can be purchased individually, providing undiluted exposure to a particular sector or industry group.

About “New to The Street Leadership 101 with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs:”

New to The Street Leadership 101 with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs is a monthly television show featuring individuals who lead their organization to successful outcomes and future endeavors. Guests will share their success stories and motivations, allowing viewers to understand and learn leadership skills. The show is co-hosted with Famous Coach Matt Doherty and recognized Business TV host Jane King. The show airs monthly, last Saturday of each month, on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program.

