Executive Coach, Media Personality, and Author Matt Doherty and TV Business Host Jane King , who co-host the show, welcome two (2) amazing guests who share their extraordinary leadership experiences:

1). Jon Gordon , Founder/CEO, The Jon Gordon Compan ies .

2). Tom Mendoza , Former Vice-Chairman and President, NetApp, Inc .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Jon Gordon, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of The Jon Gordon Companies, talks with New to The Street Leadership’s co-hosts Matt Doherty and Jane King. Jon is an accomplished author and keynote speaker on leadership, culture, sales, and teamwork. Inspired by his book “The Energy Bus,” in 2015, Jon created a very successful animated and interactive positivity training program called “The Energy Bus.” Jon’s leadership journey started when he was 31, and he was jobless and miserable. He knew a change had to occur, or his life would be detrimental and dismal. Living with a purpose became his goal while thinking and speaking positively. With his new outlook, Jon started posting his positive ideas and thoughts, which grew into a following. With 28 books Jon helps people overcome issues and guides them to find comprehensive change to improve lives. Stress and anxiety will kill a person physically and mentally. Many people have a negative posture and demeanor, brought on by thoughts and conditions resulting from distortion, doubt, discouragement, division, and distraction. They need to overcome negativity, and Jon says a gratitude walk reflecting on the power of God can be a tremendous positive influence. Great positive leaders have exceptional traits in wholeness, integrity, and completeness, inspiring others. Jon’s newest book, “The One Truth,” provides readers with a way to become truthful within themselves and talk to themselves truthfully to obtain positive direction. Change must come from within a person, the desire to find positivity and happiness. The best leaders always find a path forward and present an optimistic outlook that uplifts those who follow. Jon gives positive steps to “Win the Battle” over negativity through his books and speaking appearances. Jon is an inspirational leader, coaching, training, consulting, and helping others overcome negativity with positive, forward-thinking methods and reinforcements.

New to The Street Leadership’s co-hosts, Matt Doherty and Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , talk with Tom Mendoza , former Vice-Chairman and President of NetApp, Inc . Under Tom Mendoza’s leadership, NetApp’s data management and storage operations grew from zero to billions in sales in under nine years. From 2012 – 2022, NetApp was a Fortune 500 listed public company, and Fortune magazine recognized NetApp as the best Company to have employment. In 2009, Morgan Stanley Co-awarded Tom their leadership award in “Global Commerce.” As a native of Long Island, New York, Tom received a scholarship to Notre Dame University for his athletic achievement in wrestling. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Notre Dame and is an alumnus of Stanford University’s Executive Business Program . In 2000, Tom and his wife endowed $35M to Notre Dame University, and the university renamed its business school Mendoza College of Business . Tom became interested in technology as a tool to create solutions to unique problems. His journey led him to meet extraordinary people, including some of the best venture capital firms in the USA. The fast-changing technology industry created opportunities for Tom to have the foresight and leadership to co-found and develop a data storage entity, NetApp. His leadership journey involves many who committed themselves to success with the primary focus on corporate culture. Tom explains that positive, goal-oriented, and honest people are key successful traits for a productive corporate culture. As the Vice-Chairman and President of NetApp, before his retirement in 2019, Tom would take the time to meet with as many of the Company’s employees at different locations, learning more about them and hearing their inputs, ideas, likes/dislikes to harness a culture that created a multi-billion-dollar tech company. Just taking a small amount of time each day, Tom’s leadership became apparent when he would call about ten people daily to say hello and have personal interactions. Good leaders care about the well-being of others in their organizations, and simple, effective, and open dialogs can provide a working environment with productive and motivated employees. A successful leader has pride in building a business withstanding strength lasting decades. Others who write goals and stick to their plan are influential leaders and successful in their professions. Tom believes sitting and writing down his goals is crucial to his success. Tom feels anyone can achieve their objectives by writing down three personal and three business goals with specific measurable and intended outcomes. If you ask yourself two questions: 1). What makes you feel good about yourself? and 2). What can I do to make an impact in business? These questions are the starting points to drive your mission to success. Tom explains that once he made his goals clear and made an “appointment” with himself, his business career and personal happiness grew impressively. Tom is a passionate and inspirational leader who enjoys sharing his leadership ideas with students and other business executives.

About The Jon Gordon Companies :

Jon Gordon , founder/CEO of The Jon Gordon Companies , has best-selling books and talks that inspire readers and audiences worldwide. His principles have been tested by numerous Fortune 500 companies, professional and college sports teams, school districts, hospitals, and non-profits. He is the author of 28 books , including 15 bestsellers and five children’s books. His books include the timeless classic The Energy Bus, which has sold over 2 million copies; The Carpenter, which was a top 5 business book of the year – Training Camp, The Power of Positive Leadership, The Power of a Positive Team, The Coffee Bean, Stay Positive, and The Garden. Jon’s latest book is The One Truth. His clients include The Los Angeles Dodgers, Campbell’s Soup, Dell, Publix, Southwest Airlines, Miami Heat, The Los Angeles Rams, Snapchat, Truist Bank, Clemson Football, Northwestern Mutual, West Point Academy, and more. Jon graduated from Cornell University and holds a Master’s in Teaching from Emory University. He and his training/consulting company, The Jon Gordon Companies, are passionate about developing positive leaders, organizations, and teams – https://jongordon.com/ .

About Tom Mendoza :

Tom Mendoza is the former Vice Chairman at NetApp . He joined in 1994 and was responsible for sales until becoming president in 2000. In 2009, he became vice chairman. That same year, NetApp was voted the #1 company in America to work for (and was in the top 10 places to work for more than a decade). Tom has given talks on the power of corporate culture and leadership worldwide to people in such diverse organizations as the U.S. Marine Corps, West Point, CIO forums, Oracle’s Leaders Circle, and Stanford University. In 2009, he was the co-recipient with NetApp Chairman Dan Warmenhoven of the Morgan Stanley Leadership Award for Global Commerce. Tom holds a BA degree from the University of Notre Dame and is an alumnus of Stanford University’s Executive Business Program. In September 2000, Notre Dame renamed its business school the Mendoza College of Business after an endowment made by Tom and his wife.

About Mendoza College of B u siness :

As a leading business school guided by the University of Notre Dame’s Catholic identity, the Mendoza College of Business seeks to grow the good in business to improve the human condition in an ever-changing society. Through impactful research and educational programs, we contribute to forming ethical business leaders who integrate the mind and the heart and have the competence to see and the courage to act. The Mendoza College of Business will be a premier global business school widely recognized for innovative research, rigorous educational programs, and formative student experiences, all informed by Catholic character. Mendoza will be the business school of choice for talented students, faculty, and staff who serve and desire to advance humanity through business as a force for good – https://mendoza.nd.edu/ .

About Coach Matt Doherty and Doherty Coaching :

Matt Doherty is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, best-selling author, media personality, and executive coach. In 2022, he was named the Vistage Rookie of the Year and won the Chair Excellence Award. He guides corporations, C-suite managers, sales executives, and business and sports coaches to develop leadership skills and team dynamics. Since starting on the 1982 National Championship team with Michael Jordan at UNC, his journey has included being the Head Coach at Notre Dame and UNC. He was named the 2001 AP National Coach of the Year after leading the Tar Heels to the ACC Regular Season Championship and a #1 ranking. Matt was also the head coach at FAU and SMU and worked for ESPN, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlantic 10 Conference. In 2003, he embarked on a mission to “Learn & Grow” by beginning a leadership journey at the UVA Darden School of Business and The Wharton School. Coach Doherty is committed to sharing universal teachings and actionable ideas that will work for anyone – https://www.dohertycoaching.com/ .

About Sector SPDR ETFs :

Sector SPDR ETFs are unique ETFs that divide the S&P 500 into eleven sector index funds. Investors can customize their investments by picking and weighing each sector to meet specific investment goals. Sector SPDR ETFs have the diversification of a mutual fund, the focus of a sector fund, and the tradability of a stock. Investors can buy or sell Sector SPDR ETF shares on the NYSE Arca during trading hours. The eleven Sector SPDR ETFs represent the S&P 500. However, each Sector SPDR ETF can be purchased individually, providing undiluted exposure to a particular sector or industry group – https://www.sectorspdr.com/ .

About “New to The Street Leadership” with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs:

New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs is a monthly television show featuring individuals who lead their organization to successful outcomes and future endeavors. Guests will share their success stories and motivations, allowing viewers to understand and learn leadership skills. The show is co-hosted with Famous Coach Matt Doherty and recognized Business TV host Jane King.

