New to The Street / Newsmax Announces Nine Guest Interviews on This Week’s Televised Broadcast, October 9, 2022

1). Fintech/Cryptocurrency – interview with Fantom Foundation’s (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) FTM) ($FTM) : CEO/CIO, Michael Kong.

2). SAP.iO’s , an organization division of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) (“SAP”), interview with Sallie Jian, Head of SAP.iO NY .

3). Cryptocurrency – LGCY Network’s (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) / Quantum International Corp.’s (OTC Pink: QUAN) interview with Justin Waiau, Project Manager at LGCY Networks / CEO at Quantum International Corp / LootUP.

4). Cryptocurrency – FLR Finance’s interview with Nik Christodoulakis, CEO.

5). GOLD – Glint Pay’s interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

6). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7). Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President / CEO.

8. CDL 1000 interview with Andrew Sobko, CEO, and Doug Anderson, Corporate Advisor.

9). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ), interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

Michael Kong, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Innovation Officer at Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) (“Fantom”), joins New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King for his in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview. Fantom Foundation has a highly scalable blockchain platform that offers Defi, cryptocurrency trading, decentralized apps (dApps), and enterprise ecosystems. The ecosystem continues to evolve with new advanced technologies and business development products provided to end-users. Michael says that gaming continues to grow in Fantom’s ecosystem. The number of games deployed on the platform offers gamers a variety of gaming spectrums to play. Michael informs viewers that a Twitter feed site, nick.ftm breaks down each game on the Fantom and does a great job describing each gameplay. Michael sees blockchain and other cryptocurrency ecosystems directly affected by global macroeconomic issues. Market changes in the tech sectors significantly change the crypto prices. As tech goes upward or downward, crypto moves in tandem. Michael sees an upward price appreciation in the space because he believes that the central banks worldwide cannot sustain higher interest rates. The recent Bank of England’s decision to stabilize its markets with bond purchases proves that interest rates will come back down. Worldwide, governments cannot afford their debt payment obligations at current rates. Michael believes many have lost confidence in global monetary policies and will migrate to using crypto for goods/services. As a keynote presenter at the SmartCon convention, NYC, and other forthcoming conventions, Michael talks at these conventions about Fantom’s business use cases: speed, security, and scalability. End-users on the Fantom Foundation platform enjoy the professionalism available for tech support, market support, fundraising activities, and secure and inexpensive transactions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom Foundation – https://fantom.foundation/ .

SAP.iO, an organization division of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) (“SAP”), has Sallie Jian, Head of SAP.iO-NY , appearing on the New to the Street show with TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Sallie explains how the SAP.iO business platform helps innovative software startups that create new technologies and positively impact business enterprises. SAP.iO, founded about five years ago, has a team of dedicated professionals committed to finding unique startup software solutions which can assist or elevate SAP’s software solutions. Through acceleration, partnerships, mentoring, marketing, sales, technical assistance, conference participation, investments, and more, SAP.iO can accelerate software startups that can provide solutions to many of SAP’s Fortune 500 customers. With a global presence in 11 cities, SAP.iO has helped over 400 software startups , guiding them on enterprise sales and technology integrations and making them marketable to SAP’s vast customer ecosystem. During the interview, Sallie talked about her experience with Web3, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and DAOs, and how she approached management at SAP to explore the up-and-coming software products needed for Web3 applications. SAP.iO looks to increase its offerings to SAP’s enterprise customers with blockchain, digital wallet, digital asset, and metaverse startup solutions. As a keynote speaker at SmartCon convention, Sallie had the opportunity to explain further the Web3 technology opportunities available at SAP.iO utilized by many of SAP’s customers. Startups can learn how to go to market with SAP, while its customers who are already craving to work with startups have the first look at game-changing technology. Sallie is proud to spearhead the Web3 startup initiatives and bring to light Web3 startups’ real-world enterprise applications. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SAP.iO – https://sap.io/ .

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King’s in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Mr. Justin Waiau, Project Manager at LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) and CEO at Quantum International Corp . (OTC Pink: QUAN) / LootUP . The Company works to achieve a truly decentralized blockchain. Individual end-users and developers can effectively utilize the $LGCY blockchain with a positive ecosystem experience. One ecosystem developed from the blockchain is the LootUp app, a completely different payment platform than the legacy payment platforms currently available. The app never holds custody of funds, never holds/sells data, and will never limit or freeze account activities. As a first-of-its-kind payment app based purely on a ledger blockchain, LootUP will soon be an industry changer for payment end-users. Justin tells viewers that they are ready to roll out the app but are waiting for the iOS and Android teams to provide final approvals; the LootUp web-based platform is also available soon. Over the next five years, Justin envisions LootUp continuing to evolve with more innovations available on many eCommerce sites and retail locations. As a participant at the SmartCon Convention in NYC, Justin sees excitement in the blockchain industry even if cryptocurrency prices are down. Seeing emerging growth nations like El Salvador using Bitcoin as a legal tender can further the acceptance of crypto. Justin believes that recognition helps move cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies to mainstream acceptance. Blockchain app developers need to understand the consumer; they need to make easy-to-use apps that don’t require long wallet addresses and offer fail-safe transactions so that cryptocurrencies are not mistakenly sent to the wrong address and lost. The LootUP app offers simplified features, which enable end-users to send payments through their approved whitelisted names and confirm/cancel a transaction. It provides invoicing with built-in Smart Contracts for ease and efficiency in purchasing goods/services. In January 2022, Publicly-held Quantum International Corp (OTC Pink: QUAN) announced that it acquired LootUp, Inc. with its LootUp app. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit LGCY Network at https://lgcy.network/ .

Nik Christodoulakis, CEO of FLR Finance , joins New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio to discuss his blockchain software company. FLR Finance is a Web3 software house, building a suite of DeFi and Web3 products to help consumers and businesses understand and utilize blockchain and Web 3 platforms. The ecosystem offers a suite of unique decentralized finance products (five currently available and three forthcoming) that interconnect through a central aggregator, which takes fees and distributes loyalty rewards to end users. Through its cryptocurrency exchange and NFT marketplace, FLR Finance allows end-users to engage with trust, confidence, and ease-of-use. Nik sees tremendous growth in the blockchain ledger system because it creates solutions for everyday problems. Proof of ownership, authenticity, trust and privacy are all resolved through the blockchain. Mainstream Web 3 acceptance can occur when the developers create better products that are simpler to use for the masses. Privacy is a big issue. Nik is soon rolling out an FLR product that allows customers to fully own their data, held in their custody on the encrypted blockchain ledger. The community of end-users in the ecosystem is an essential element at FLR Finance; their inputs, suggestions, and feedback ensure product evolutions and developments for complete and successful user experiences. Nik thanked his end-users, builders, and developers worldwide who committed themselves to make FLR Finance a success. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit FLR Finance – https://flr.finance/ .

From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King brings back Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , for an interview. Glint Pay is the only payment platform that uses allocated GOLD for everyday purchases. Even though GOLD values are down, in the long run, GOLD is always the best hedge against inflation, other economic downturns, geopolitical tensions, and war. Jason explains that the main reason for the current GOLD prices is the strong dollar which is directly valued upwardly because of the current war in Europe, Ukraine-Russia. With over $31T in US debt and over 20% of that number printed in the last 2-years, the dollar value will most likely fall. Jason informs viewers that during his lifetime, GOLD values are up about 500%, and the purchasing power of the US dollar is down about 80%. The Glint Pay App is available to everyone 18 years and older, and once approved, account holders, can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees using a debit MasterCard. Glint Pay users over the last year went from 75,000 to around 160,000, with approximately 15,000 new users each month. Glint Pay’s revenues are up 130%, and average users’ GOLD holdings are also up. Typically, the average account holds $5000 worth of GOLD. Each account holder’s GOLD is stored in secure vaults in Switzerland and insured. Glint Pay has a new product for wealth managers and financial advisors who can open accounts directly on their client’s behalf. Their clients now have a GOLD-funded account with a true GOLD commodity allocation. Currently, most of these financial services managers can only make transactions in precious metal ETFs which is not a real GOLD-allocated holding. Investors who would like to learn more about the potential investment opportunities in the Company can go to the website, invest.glintpay.com. Download the app to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and Fiat currencies digitally with Glint. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay – https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

New to The Street re-airs TV Host Jane King’s interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). The Company is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and internet privacy solutions entity that develops and sells encrypted secure communications and data management solutions. Alain announces to viewers the launch of SekurMessenger for businesses and government organizations as an enterprise platform. The platform allows for message archiving, which is a must for governmental and regulatory agencies required to retain electronic copies of electronic communications. Banks and other regulated industries received fines exceeding $1B for using big tech open-source, non-secure platforms for electronic communications. Enterprises can quickly onboard their employees and key personnel with SekurMessenger , costing $7.00 per month per user. SekurMessenger comes with SekurArchive, a proprietary technology. A sender and receiver can delete the message from a device, knowing the stored communication is in a secure platform, “SekurArchive,” if needed to be retrieved in the future. Available in 61 Countries, SekurMessenger with the Chat-by-Invite and SekurSend/SekurReply features allows a chat with a recipient who is not a subscriber of Sekur to have the same secure and private encrypted communication. Alain reminds viewers that SekurMessenger is a secure encrypted platform, and that Sekur Private Data doesn’t use any Big Tech open-source platforms and never data mine or use 3rd party providers. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com . The interview originally aired on October 1, 2022.

David Luci, the President and CEO at Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP), is back for another Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. ACXP is a clinical biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for bacterial infections. These antibiotics are first-in-class Pol IIIC inhibitors that block the Pol IIIC enzyme responsible for the bacteria infections in Clostridioides difficile infections (C. diff) (CDI) and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) . Many hospital and nursing home patients can get infected with C. diff and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) during their stays. David tells viewers that about 29,000 people die from C. diff yearly, with over 500,000 getting the infection. The Company’s novel Ibezapolstat drug has microbiome data showing results after 3-days of treatment based on current trials. The drug is in FDA Phase 2b trials and is under the FDA’s “Fast Track” designation for treating patients with C. diff. The second drug in ACXP’s pipeline is ACX-375C, a potential drug to overcome MRSA infections. Disease data shows that MRSA accounts for 52% of US hospital inpatient infections. Management expects to file an FDA IDA at the end of 2023 to proceed with ACX-375C clinical trials. David tells viewers that the Company’s short-term goals are to continue finding non-dilutive financial grants and work on territorial license agreements for each drug. Viewers can expect David for a follow-up interview about the Company and its pipeline of drugs . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. – https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

New to The Street welcomes Andrew Sobko, CEO, and Doug Anderson, Corporate Advisor of CDL 1000 . TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, interviews Andrew and Doug, learning more about the Company’s disruptive technological platform used in the shipping and supply chain logistics industry. Andrew explains to viewers how the CDL 1000 software continues to digitize the logistical shipping space. The platform can eliminate transportation bottlenecks and remove costly 3rd party services, creating a more fluid supply chain and reducing cost, fuel consumption, and time. The Company continues to provide ports and railyards infrastructures with better tools to manage the movement of goods. Doug states that CDL 1000 is No. 1 for shipping logistics in ports and is No. 3 as the fastest-growing Company on the “Inc. 5000 ” list. The Company is on track to take over about 10% of the US railyards and ports logistics market using the CDL 1000 platform, which continues to show industry-wide effectiveness and efficiencies. Drayage, a term in the shipping industry that describes the movement of freight containers from an ocean port to an inbound location, CDL 1000 made huge strides in changing the drayage logistical mode with cost savings and timely deliveries. A batch is a shipment measured as 1-100s. CDL 1000 can take the batch order and use its platform performance to improve the interface between shippers and carriers . With AI and real-time transparency, CDL’s platform ensures a perfect transportation mode with great prices, load rates, and freight times. The successful integration of railyards and ports utilizing the CDL 1000 platform can reduce transportation drayage merge costs by 20-40%, saving consumers money. Andrew has grown the Company organically without any outside investment capital but might consider outsourcing capital in the future. CDL 1000 expects more technological innovations, logistical growth, and acquisitions to continue growing market share and assist shippers/carriers looking for fuel costs and other time-saving benefits. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CDL 1000 – https://www.cdl1000.com/ .

On New to The Street’s “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment”, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about cybersecurity hacking of student information. Oklahoma’s Student Loan Authority revealed that a data breach occurred, leaking about 2.5 million people who have student loans. Social security numbers, address, phone number, email addresses, and other private information is most likely on the “Dark-Web” from the breach. With President Biden’s recent announcement on student loan forgiveness, the hackers will most likely use this information to target email accounts with phishing campaigns. Hackers will send emails, text messages, and social media posts with subject matters about loan forgiveness with the expectation the recipients “Click” links designed with malware and other cyber breach software. Always look at electronic postings to determine their legitimacy; don’t click until you are sure it is safe and be aware that the net is full of hackers looking to steal your data. Alain informs viewers that most universities/colleges host students’ email accounts on a “Big Tech” open platform that offers few cybersecurity features. Sekur Private Data’s SekurMail service with the SekurSend/SekurReply encryptions can give an end-user an immediate private and secure email address for a reasonable monthly subscription rate. Recently, Sekur launched the “SekurSMB” product, an encrypted email and messaging solution for small-medium businesses/enterprises. Universities and colleges can use the same enterprise solution to onboard their students’ accounts. A Latin American university administrator is talking with Sekur about utilizing their encrypted solutions for that school. Sekur can seamlessly migrate a school’s domain name and offer encrypted solutions. Any student who wants a secure private email can subscribe with PROMO CODE: SEKUR15; the monthly subscription rate is $5.00 and comes with 100G of storage. Sekur offers a closed-loop secure encrypted platform in Switzerland, where privacy rules are very tough. Sekur Private Data owns and controls its servers. They never ask for phone numbers, never collect, or sell data, never data mine, never store biometrics, never logs IP addresses, and never use 3rd party software/hardware providers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . “What is your privacy worth?”

About Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM):

Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is an open-source, decentralized Smart Contract platform for DApps and digital assets created as an alternative to Ethereum. Fantom aims to overcome the limitations of previous-generation blockchains and balance three components: scalability, security, and decentralization. The project offers tools to simplify integrating existing DApps, a complex staking reward system, and built-in DeFi instruments. Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a scratch-built consensus mechanism and independent consensus layer, Lachesis, to facilitate DeFi and related services based on smart contracts. Lachesis provides security for other layers, including Opera, Fantom’s EVM-compatible Smart Contract chain. Fantom’s key strengths are its performance and efficient transaction processing; transactions settle in 1-2 seconds, costing just a few cents per transaction. As a result, Fantom provides higher scalability but lower cost – https://fantom.foundation/ .

About CDL 1000 :

CDL 1000 creates a technological platform for the shipping industry, simplifying solutions that keep goods moving to intended locations cheaply, on time, and efficiently. Shippers and carriers use the CDL platform portal to book, manage and track shipments in real time. Schedule loads and receiving payments are all part of the CDL 1000 platform. With a few clicks, end-users can calculate transportation prices, list a load, and reserve freight in seconds. CDL 1000 puts the right truck on the right load for the right price and time, driving efficiency and reducing waste. With powerful technology and restless innovation, CDL 1000 sets the standard in future freight logistics- https://www.cdl1000.com/ .

About SAP.iO :

SAP.iO , an organizational division within its parent Company, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) (“SAP”), brings together leaders from every region, industry, and line of business to transform how companies run. Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped 450+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP customers to access innovation. SAP.iO team builds relationships, integrates products/solutions, and provides go-to-market outlets with the parent Company, SAP. Collaborating with SAP.iO can transform an existing SAP client with value-added startup innovations. There are many ways to collaborate with SAP, explore opportunities to build relationships, integrate your product, build a product, or become a partner with the SAP.iO team – https://sap.io/ .

About LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY)/ Quantum International Corporation (OTCPink: QUAN) / LootUp :

LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) , founded in August 2020, works on delivering the promise of a truly decentralized blockchain. $LGCY is a DPoS, open-source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility, and the network aims to be the most decentralized dApp blockchain in the world. One of the shining points of the $LGCY network is the ability of developers to create dApps and customized wallets. The best part is that the applications and uses are limitless because of the capacity for smart contracts to be deployed and executed on its chain. The central focus of the $LGCY Network is the community. A DPoS-based blockchain utilizes a community voting system to determine project funding allocations. $LGCY smart contracts use USDL stablecoin as their gas fee. $ LGCY’s goal is to be the most decentralized blockchain in existence. LootUp, $LOOT, is built on the LGCY Network—the fastest major blockchain with the lowest fees, so users can send and receive funds quickly and easily. Quantum International Corp. is an innovation company. It is in the business of identifying and developing innovative products in the financial world, exploring web 3.0 capabilities – https://lgcy.network , https://lgcyscan.network /, https://lootup.app/ , and https://quantuminternationalcorp.com/ .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company’s approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme, and its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company’s Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic being developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat’s unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay’s ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom – https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FLR Finance :

FLR Finance is a Web3 software house, building a suite of DeFi and Web3 products, all connected via a central yield aggregator (APYCloud). FLR Finance is a suite of products that provide blockchain communities with seamless access to the rapidly expanding DeFi Economy, starting from the Flare Network and developing into a multi-chain future. FLR Finance utilizes Web3 capabilities to allow people to engage with our products and services trustless without giving up custody of their funds – https://flr.finance/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

