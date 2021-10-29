New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. Broadcasting its 258th Show with Eight Business Interviews on October 31, 2021, Showtime 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour T.V. show this Sunday, October 31, 2021, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s 258th T.V. show line-up, features eight interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s. (OTCPINK: INND) interview, Matthew Moore, CEO.

2). Boatim, Inc.’s (OTCQB:BTIM) interview, Mr. Joseph Johnson, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency FINXFLO’s (Crypto: FXF)($FXF) interview, Mr. James Gillingham, CEO.

4). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews, Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy, and Ms. Julie Jatlow, Partner, FUSE Marketing firm.

5). Cryptocurrency EQIFI’s (Crypto:EQX )($EQX) interview Mr. Brad Yasar, CEO.

6). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

7). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

8). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street T.V. interviews Mr. Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: INND). Talking with T.V. Host Jane King, Mr. Moore gives viewers information about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. Mr. Moore explains his successful direct marketing strategy, helping people get the Company’s hearing aids, selling at a fraction of the cost of those sold by the major competitors. He further gives details about the lack of Medicaid and private insurance coverages or limited insurance coverages on hearing impairments aids, and how those with limited budgets can buy direct from the Company’s website a superior quality hearing aid. And he provides a further discussion about their recent launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

The New to The Street T.V. show airs the in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Joseph Johnson, CEO, Boatim, Inc . (OTCQB: BTIM). Talking with Host Jane King, Mr. Johnson gives an overview of the Company’s worldwide marketplace for everything and everyone involved in boating and yachting. With his moniker, “LIFE IS BETTER ON A BOAT,” Joseph explains the boating industry and the fragmented marketing and information available on goods/services and buying/selling boats. Now with Boatim’s digital footprint, both private and commercial boat owners can find what they need, eliminating hours of frustration. The website’s proprietary A.I. program app matches clients’ needs for services and purchases, enabling prospective buyers to get the boat and marine products they want. With over 100M boat owners worldwide in a $100B per year market, Joseph explains the importance of BOATIM.com for all the boating enthusiasts. He expects to up-listing the Company’s stock onto the NASDAQ market, hopefully sometime in 2023.

New to The Street T.V. airs the interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF)(CRYPTO: FXF) , who explains to T.V. host Jane King about FXF being the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator. Mr. Gillingham shares with the audience the success of his globally launched crypto trading platform and shares the unique trading tools available to the platform’s traders. As trading volume continues to increase since launch, both retail and institutional traders can expect robust executions on orders with the best prices on both buy / sell trades. In the weeks ahead, James talks about new trading tools coming online that account holders can expect to utilize when trading on the platform. With clients worldwide, James talks about the juggernaut of compliance and regulatory procedures that continue to grow, ensuring fair practices and user confidence in crypto-asset transactions. He talks about the Company’s dialogues with both the US SEC and CFTC, keeping FINXFLO knowledgeable to react timely to regulatory rules and changes as necessary. With worldwide growth in crypto acceptances, James sees a very bright future for FINXFLO.

New to The Street T.V airs again Host Jane King’s interviews with Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB: RPMT), and Ms. Julie Jatlow, Partner, FUSE Marketing . Mr. Aptor explains the Company’s neo-bank and privacy-first fintech platform for commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications. With over 70 Million Generation ‘Z’ (GenZ) children now fully participating in digital commerce, Dan explains the Company’s Mazoola super digital wallet app. Because of the simplicity of use, the Mazoola wallet never collects, stores, sells data, and parental controls are in place to limit monetary exposures on children’s uses; Dan explains these security features and, further, explains the teaching tools for financial literacy. REGO and the Mazoola wallet continue as a COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and E.U. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant product and service provider. Ms. Jatlow, FUSE Digital Marketing, explains the uniqueness of Mazoola’s digital wallet. She releases to viewers information on the upcoming marketing campaign on Mazoola’s “Super Powers” available to parents who can directly participate in the wallets used for teaching, saving, budgeting, spending limits and habits, and other controls. Viewers can download the Mazoola super digital wallet app “FREE” for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/ .

Mr. Brad Yasar, Chief Executive Officer at EQI FI (Crypto: EQX )($EQX) arrives on this week’s New to The Street T.V. show talking with T.V. Host Jane King. Viewers learn about EQIFI’s digital platform, which merges traditional banking with a decentralized finance (DEFI) alternative. He explains the difference and cumbersome method with conventional banking transactions and why EQIFI’s product led the DEFI industry. With blockchain and the EQX token, end-users see transparency, efficiencies, and timely financial transactions when using essential EQIFI products. With 4-main products, Fixed Rate Borrowing/Lending, Variable Rate Borrowing/Lending, Interest Rate Swaps, and Yield Aggregator, clients can expect confidence, comfort, and ease of use with their financial transactions. He recommends everyone create an account, get acquainted with the EQX token, take advantage of their 24/7 customer service, and just start seeing how EQUIF’s DEFI platform performs. EQIFI users can get a Global Secured MasterCard , including a virtual card, for online transactions. The Company wants to change lives by providing fair and easy-to-use DEFI options to the masses, simplifying asset management, lending, borrowing, and making derivatives on crypto safe and easy.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd’s. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), a familiar guest on this week’s New to The Street T.V. show, talks T.V. Host Jane King, providing updates on its Sekur® email and messenger products. The Sekur® email for business roll-out is coming along successfully, and Alain explains the need for privacy features businesses must enact now to avoid endless ransomware attacks. Since most business emails remain hosted on open platforms, like Microsoft’s Office 360, data becomes hackable, but using Sekur® business can prevent these nefarious attacks. For reasonable pricing for the Sekur® email and messenger applications, business owners, employees, and customer communications and data transfers avoid hacks. He explains that the Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver with the receiver protected even though not a subscriber to Sekur®. Alain talks about the upcoming email web-based platform becoming an easily downloadable application, which should be available by subscription soon, first Q1, 2022. Alain sees significant growth for the Company with announcements forthcoming with large telecommunication companies in Latin America and Southeast Asia. He again reminds viewers how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws, never selling or mining data.

Again, New to The Street T.V. airs its in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV). Talking with T.V.’s Host Jane King, Mr. Lai gives an overview of the Company’s biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. With about 17 new products in development at the Company, Mr. Lai gives examples of various products used for humans. PETV’s vascular shunts show no clotting problems, a typical issue with current products in use. Another product development, their vascular stent, shows no thrombosis issues after 30-days of being applied, a specific problem related to existing products currently in the marketplace. At the recent veterinary conference in Las Vegas, John’s says the Company’s received very well. And at the Emerging Growth Conference, another attended venue allowed the Company to inform shareholders, potential shareholders, and industry professionals about the Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology injection. He explains how the US FDA views treatments and applications between humans and animals and the fundamental difference on a regulatory basis. He tells views to expect a feline product for cat pet owners, another multibillion-dollar market for the Spryng™ injection to gain recognition with cat owners as it has done with both dogs and horse owners . The Company recently hired Mr. Joe Manning, a past executive at the animal health division at Merck. PETV looks forward to his experience and business acumen, assisting the Company with its increasing growth.

Back again this week, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd . provides his “WEEKLY HACK – SPECIAL SEGMENT”. Alain explains to T.V. Host Ann Berry and viewers about another real-world “HACK” problem from the commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. This week Alain talks about “WhatsApp”, a subsidiary of Facebook, and explains the numerous problems and hacking that occurred and why they occurred. A primary reason these types of “FREE” programs remain unsafe, they operate on an open-code platform, Alain explains how malware propagates itself in these programs like “WhatsApp”, and what happens to end-users’ data subjected to a program virus; “WhatsApp” use not recommended. SekurSuite® and Sekur® platforms use no phone numbers, giving customers a security feature not found on the most widely used internet platforms. Sekur products operate through GlobeX Data’s HeliX technological platform in Switzerland, having very tough privacy laws. Alans give an update about the Company’s soon-to-be-released Sekur Messenger app, which is not an open-source app and eliminates unwanted interruption commonly occurring on open-source messaging platforms. The show concludes with the following statement: “What is your privacy worth?”

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

