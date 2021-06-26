New to the Street / Newsmax TV Announces 9 – Interviews for This Weeks’ Broadcast, Sunday, June 27, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, June 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces this weeks’, Sunday, June 27, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour show, 10-11AM ET.

New to The Street’s TV Sunday show features 9- interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Greene Concepts, Inc.’s (OTCPink: INKW) interview with Mr. Lenny Greene, CEO & President

2) GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

3) Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) interview with Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO

4) Cryptocurrency, Finxflo’s ( CRYPTO: $FXF ) interview with Mr. James Gillingham, CEO

5) GreenBox POS’ (NASDAQ: GBOX) interview with Mr. Ben Erez, CEO.

6) Winners Inc.’s (OTCPink: WNRS) interview with Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO

7) PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s (OTCMarkets: PPJE) interview with Ms. Chandana Basu, CEO

8) Crypotcurrency, Snoop Doge’s ( CRYPTO: $SNOGE ) interview with Mr. Edward Camisa, Co-founder, CEO

9) Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCPink: INND) interview with Mr. Matthew Moore, CEO

Greene Concepts, Inc.’s (OTCPink: INKW) Lenny Greene, CEO & President talks to New To The Street TV about their Company’s North Carolina, Appalachian Mountains, artesian bottle water business. Mr. Greene talks about the continuation of its growth and consumer recognition of its “BE WATER” bottle water brand.

New to The Street TV welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT). Alian Ghiai, once again provides information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe ® and Sekur® . Again, he gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNXP) talks to New To The Street TV once again about their Company’s pharmaceutical products, and his provides further discussion about their development and FDA phase 3 trials on its Fibromyalgia drug. Mr. Lederman talks about the importance of ‘HOW’ this Fibromyalgia drug helps patients sleep better without pain.

Appearing again on this weeks’ New to The Street TV show, Mr. James Gillingham, CEO, FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF), the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator. Mr. Gillingham shares details around a number of FXF’s recent announcements, whereas FXF continues t o g r o w its platform to provide a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. And, he talks to viewers about their “KYT” (Know Your Transaction), explaining how the “KYT” system works for trading and best price for crypto platforms.

Back again to the show, Mr. Ben Erez, CEO, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX). Mr. Erez provides information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions which reduce fraud and improves processing of payments.

The show interviews Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: WNRS) subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc. Appearing again on New to The Street, Wayne talks about sports betting, giving advice, and sharing content from VegasWINNER, Inc.’s newly launched show, KRUSH House .

New to the Street TV welcomes, Ms. Chandana Basu, CEO at PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMarkets: PPJE). Ms. Basu provides in-depth discussion to the televised audience about their Company’s growth in the medical billing industry. Chandana introduces their unique and specialized product, “The Automated Biller” with its advanced tools, which can assist in the scale and growth of today’s modern medical and dental practices.

The show continues its broadcast with Mr. Edward Camisa, Co-founder & CEO at Snoop Doge ($SNOGE) ( CRYPTO:SNOGE ). Mr. Camisa walks our audience through its earlier this year launch of Snoge 2.0. In particular, he gives specific description of the token’s community drive and auto staking of this meme coin, which has a built-in deflationary system, reducing the token supply over time.

Again on New to The Street TV, Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCPink: INND) who continues to inform viewers about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. And, he provides a further discussion about their recent launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

About Green Concepts, Inc.(OTCPink:INKW):

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCPink: INKW) is a publicly traded Company with its main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER, to support total body health and wellness – https://greeneconcepts.com/ and https://www.bewaterbeyou.com/ ; Twitter: @GreeneConcepts

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide – https://globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data’s Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP):

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is primarily composed of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 developments for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF FDA Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and top-line data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsebox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox – www.tonixpharma.com ; Twitter: @TonixPharma

1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan

About FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO:FXF):

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com ; Twitter: @Finxflor.

About GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX):

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated into an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting a multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in a myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox’s main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele, and technology availability developing in other countries. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.greenboxpos.com/ ; Twitter: @GreenBox_POS

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprise, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: PPJE):

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMarkets: PPJE) is a healthcare finance company, whose main purpose is to fund capital ventures of its growing subsidiaries. The Company’s mission is “To stand as the face of a public company to attract various investments to fund the financial interests of its subsidiaries.” The goal of each subsidiary is to seek ventures that improve the financial health of medical and dental practices throughout the United States; specifically technology-based medical record programs and advanced medical billing software systems. PPJE has focused on one subsidiary, in particular, “ The Automated Biller. ” The Automated Billing Company’s mission statement is: “To enable busy physicians to streamline their insurance billing process so that they can focus more of their energy into enhanced patient care.” The company envisions that The “Automated Biller” will make the current mundane and tedious task of insurance billing for medical procedures quick and easy so that physicians are able to spend less time billing insurance companies and more time with their patients. By leveraging technology, the physician can save both time and money on their billing processes – http://www.ppjenterprise.com/ .

About WINNERS, INC. (OTCPINK:WNRS):

Winners, Inc. (OTCPink: WNRS) through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc ; Twitter: @vegaswinnersinc.

About Snoop Doges ($SNOGE) ( CRYPTO: SNOGE ):

Snoge 2.0 is driven with community support and creates a favorable channel for the users to earn with dual systems. Its deflationary aspects are put into action to catalyze an increase in the value. In another approach, the token redistribution exercise will also lead to an increase in the user’s wallet balance. Lastly, Snoge 2.0 team members and its users cannot be doxxed in any form. Snoge is built to be a transparent system working with a multi-signature Ethereum wallet. Everything happening on the platform will be under the purview of the community, and the new upgrades will also be implemented after the community’s approval. Every transaction on Snoge is charged a tax of 2% to discourage any sort of manipulation. From this 2%, 1% is burned, and the other 1% is redistributed to the Snoge Hodlers. So, even if the platform takes away a small amount of transaction fee, it is reciprocated into the user’s account in two other ways – https://snoge.io/ ; Twitter: @SnogeOfficial.

About InnerScope Hearing Technolgogies, Inc. (OTCPink: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional- www.innd.com and www.NoHassleHearing.com ; Twitter: @inndstock.

