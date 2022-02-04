New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Eight Interviews for this week’s 301st Televised Broadcast, Sunday, February 6, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Eight Interviews for this week’s 301st Televised Broadcast, Sunday, February 6, 2022 New to The Street’s 301st TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews 1). Cryptocurrency – Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS) 2). Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO) 3). Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. (OTC: SIRC) 4). GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) 5). GTX Corp (OTCPINK: GTXO) 6). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX) 7). PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) 8). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” -https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, February 6, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s 301st TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Alkimi ’s (CRYPTO: $ ADS) ($ADS) interview, Mr. Ben Putley, CEO.

2). Starfleet Innotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: SFIO) interview, Mr. Santiago Arnaiz, General Manager of Communications.

3). Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc.’s (OTC: SIRC) interviews, Mr. Pablo Diaz, President, and Mr. Troy Cylmer, COO.

4). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). GTX Corp’s (OTCPINK: GTXO) interview, Mr. Partrick Bertagna, CEO.

6). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: AITX) interview, Mr. Steve Reinharz, CEO.

7). PetVivo Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

8). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King welcomes to the show Mr. Ben Putley, CEO at Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS) . Ben explains that the Alkimi ad exchange is the world’s first decentralized ad exchange that rewards users, publishers, and advertisers. With his background in digital ads, Ben compares eBay and Alkimi, whereas bidding wins in an auction setting. Ben explains that your data is the product on W3 (Web 3.0), and Alkimi gives you the tools to make money off your data footprint. Alkimi users now how a voice and can monetize their internet browsing activities with Alkimi’s new digital advertising ecosystem. Through its media exchange auction, users, advertisers, and publishers create significant operational and financial performances beyond the centralized ad platforms dominated by Google and Meta (Facebook). Ben states, “You are the product.” The Alkimi Exchange platform creates a more effective ad, is less costly, and is a disruptive shift from centralized web ad platforms. Transactions on the Alkimi Exchange required the Company’s $ADS token. Ben gives his projections on metaverse ads. He talks about the $ADS token and other NFTs used for unique marketing campaigns to provide rewards, discounts, and interexchange platform uses.

In this week’s episode of New to The Street TV, Anchor Jane King interviews Mr. Santiago Afnaiz, General Manager of Communications at Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO). The Company continues to execute its 1000-day business model, and Santiago explains what the Company needs to accomplish to uplift the Company to trade on the NASDAQ Exchange. With three corporate divisions, food/beverage, real estate, and technology, SFIO look to continue growing exponentially within its current markets, New Zealand, Dubai, Malaysia, Australia, and New York, and moving into other Southeast Asia and the USA markets. The subsidiary Gorgeous Coffee Company and its global distributed Epiphany Café coffee brand expects to open more locations in the US, Asia, and Dubai. Santiago sees his role as communicating SFIO’s growth story to its shareholders/investors, customers, partners, and internally to all the Company’s divisions. As the Company expands, grows, and looks at other innovative strategies, Santiago expects a more significant role within the SFIO technology and software division . Throughout 2021 management consolidated operations and resources with a streamlined approach for the 2022 operational year.

Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc.’s. (OTC: SIRC) Mr. Pablo Diaz, President, and Mr. Troy Cylmer, COO, return to New to the Street TV, talking with Anchor Jane King about recent corporate developments. During the interview, the Company airs its most recent presentation deck, which both Pablo and Troy reference during their interviews. SIRC 3 rd Quarter financial are historic, with $48+M in Revenue, $18+M Net Income, and $132+M in Assets. Pablo talks about how the Company continues to execute its business model and how growth expectations become a reality. The Company centralized many internal operations, making for more efficient and cost-effective operations. SIRC’s roofing, solar, and electric vehicles (EV) charging stations ink more installation contracts. Troy explains that established relationships and business acumen are core to the Company’s successes and that more acquisitions are forthcoming in 2022 .

This week Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), gives New to Street TV Anchor Jane King a corporate update on its SekurMessenger, its Swiss hosted encrypted instant messaging, secure voice recording transfer and secure file transfer application. Alain informs viewers about the launch of SekurMessenger in Mexico City, Mexico, with America Movil’s Telcel subsidiary . He explains the relationship between Telcel and GlobeX Data, Ltd. and he explains the integration of the SekurMessenger app into Telcel’s billing and servicing platform. Also, he told viewers that América Móvi’s Telcel approved the launch to go nationally to the rest of Mexico’s mass markets. The mass markets are small businesses (SMB) and consumers. Now, cell phone users in Mexico can text without the fear of being hacked, typical occurrences from open-source text platforms currently used on cell phones worldwide. The Q2 2022 revenues should see a steady stream of new subscribers from this deal. Alain provides an update on the much-anticipated roll-out of the Sekur business email app, which allows businesses to migrate domains to the Sekur host in Switzerland . GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer a monthly cybersecurity solutions fee , and multiple license subscriptions are now available. GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street TV again airs Mr. Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp’s (OTCPINK: GTXO) CEO, interview with TV Anchor Jane King. Patrick gives a brief overview of the Company’s mission that focuses on health and safety products. Through three very distinct business divisions – tracking and monitoring solutions, distributing/manufacturing medical supplies , and intellectual property licensing, GTX Corp sells goods and services in over 35 countries. The Company’s GPS SmartSole®, as seen on the TV show “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” is a GPS tracker hidden and sealed within a shoe insert, a great product for those with cognitive memory disorders. The Company sells masks, gloves, sanitizers, and UV products to medical facilities, medical providers, government entities, and directly to consumers, and whenever possible, make these products in the USA. The Company will license its intellectual property assets and patents . Patrick lets viewers know that a lot of what GTX sells and produces qualifies for insurance reimbursements.

Once again, New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s interview with Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer at Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc . (OTCPINK: AITX), a robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (AI) and software solutions Company. AITX owns three subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), Robotic Assistance Devices – Mobile (RAD-M), and Robotic Assistance Device – Group (RAD-G) . Steve gives viewers a comprehensive update on current corporate ongoings. During the last part of 2021, the Company closed on new deals, raised money, developed new products, added new team members, and successfully navigated COVID issues. Steve told viewers about the robot dog, “JunkYard Dog,” and the technological collaboration to bring this robot to market sometime in 2022. The robot’s advanced feature gives end-users a unique and modern security product with cutting-edge technology. The Company continues the development of its intelligent autonomous delivery vehicle with a multifunctional chassis for use in many different industry settings. The first deployment of the vehicle is in a closed-loop environment, like universities, corporate campuses, and private neighborhoods. The Company’s other product, “ROAMEO,” provides a patrol and interactive security solution for various situations, helping with the employee shortages in the security industries. Steve expects a strong future ahead with over 15 development stages projects.

New to The Street TV again broadcast the interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO and President, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV). Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Mr. Lai talks about the Company’s most recent AAEP (American Association of Equine Practitioners) trade show experience in December 2021, held in Nashville, TN. The Company exhibited PETV’s biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. Lots of veterinary interest came from the show, and John told viewers the US Olympic Equestrian veterinary visited their trade booth. The Company received repeat orders of its Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology (Spryng™) from introductions made at this Nashville show. The patented Spryng™ product is an injectable treatment for Osteoarthritis and joints, which mimics cartilage and tissue, improving mobility and elevating pain and inflammation. John informed viewers that vetcove.com , an online product site for veterinarians, now carries Spryng™. The US market for Osteoarthritis treatments grows at an annualized rate of over 5%, currently at $4.8B. With pet owners willing to spend thousands of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet owners and why he sees this upward trend continuing in pet care spending. John gives his 2022 expectation with expanding the PetVivo product lines into other domestic and exotic animal species and the roll-out of the osteoarthritis treatment designed for cats.

Back on New to the Street TV another “WEEKLY HACK – SPECIAL SEGMENT with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd. This week Anchor Ana Berry asked questions about 2FA (two-factor authentication)…Safe or not? 2-factor authentication is an additional protection layer to existing login information, ensuring that the person trying to log in to an online account is who they say they are. But Alain talks about the hacking of 10,000 Google subscribers to a particular 2FA service. There are various types of 2FA services, and in this Google case, the SMS message 2FA code went to the phones, which entered the prompt code from the website or service. Hackers trick mobile phone carriers into transferring a victim’s phone number to their phone, receiving the SMS code. Potentially any free 2FA access service could create a hack from malware exposure. Currently, Sekur is working with HYPR, a company that could provide a bulletproof 2FA for Sekur subscribers. Still, he looks at the economics before offering it as a Sekur service. Alain tells viewers the best secondary authentication method is biometric fingerprints. People remain hesitant to use their fingerprints for authentication because they feel cell phone cloud centers receive data. People should frequently change passwords, email accounts, and usernames. Or get a good password management program. Alain says the best passwords are sentences, not single words. S e kur does offer a password management program for businesses for $50 a month. Next week, Alain is back with more…What is the price of your privacy worth?

About Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS):

The Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS) is a decentralized advertising exchange built on the Constellation Network’s Hypergraph. Using the OpenRTB standards for programmatic advertising, Alkimi Exchange host a media exchange auction in real-time on the Hypergraph, a hosted state channel, AlEx. AlEx is the state channel facilitating a programmatic exchange that provides cost savings and fraud prevention for all stakeholders in the advertising industry: users exposed to digital advertising, publishers that host advertising, and advertisers that buy digital media. Alkimi Exchange is the first digital advertising. An immutable record of all media serving and engagements are recorded on a blockchain and ushered in accountability for the new digital advertising paradigm – https://alkimiexchange.com/ .

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO)

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO) is an asset management Company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines, as well as a roadmap for further global expansion, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration – SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to building a thriving business ecosystem, with plans to up-list onto a significant stock exchange in the future – https://sfio.co.nz/ .

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTCPINK: SIRC):

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp . (OTCPINK: SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing installation platform Company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company’s broad array of solutions includes sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work – www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO):

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies that seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track the whereabouts of people or high-value assets in real-time. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole; think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack. SmartSole is the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The Company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a US Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. Investors and other interested parties can find us through Social Media Hashtags – #withyou, #smartsole, #connectedandprotected, #trackwhatyoulove, #iot #smartproducts, #nfc, #ble, #safety, #healthcare #veritap, #exceptionmonitoring, #assettracking, #coronavirus, #face mask, #covid19, GTX Blogs – https://gtxcorp.com/press/ , https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom , https://www.twitter.com/gtxc , https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp, https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/ and https://instagram.com/gtxcorp and Corporate website – https://gtxcorp.com/ .

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPINK: AITX):

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX) is an innovator in delivering artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. AITX’s RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business through their next-generation robotic product offerings. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, allowing experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com, www.radlightmyway.com, and Twitter: @SteveReinharz .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals in a cost and time-efficient way. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company’s lead product Spryng™, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including Osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sales – https://petvivo.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform had its first show broadcast Sunday, December 27. The New to The Street / Newsmax TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c2a8ae6-d390-4a90-94a1-6dbfaf50d68e