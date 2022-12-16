New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Episode #417, Nine Corporate Interviews for this Week’s TV Broadcast, Sunday, December 18, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET Show features: 1).Quantum Computing, Inc.'(NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) 2).VRM BioLogik Group /The Sustainable Green Team(OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) 3). American Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) 4). Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) 5).LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) / Quantum International Corp. (OTCPink: QUAN) ($QUAN) 6) Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: DVLP) ($DVLP) 7). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) 8). Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPink: GGII) ($GGII) 9). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment”-Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®) – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Bill McGann, Chief Technology Officer of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) (“QCI”) talks with New to The Street’s Co-Hosts Jane King and Hunter Gaylor. Engineers and scientists use quantum computers to solve some of mankind’s more complex problems. But Noisy Intermediate Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers are significantly limited in their usefulness for solving complex real-world problems. Bill explains what makes Quantum Computing different than competitor products and how the Company’s Entropy Quantum Computer (EQC) is a revolutionary approach to quantum computing. EQC uses the environment’s noise sources, which other quantum computer systems ignore or cannot process, and optimizes that data to solve complex problems with multiple variables. Inventory supply chains, transportation logistics, finance, and medical services are industries with many variables interacting that need a reliable and affordable solution for problems. Bill explains a case study using EQC with a bank looking to improve monetary fraud detection and how the Company successfully helped the bank with new fraud alert tools. Many other industries can quickly deploy a ready-to-run QCI solution. With a low environmental footprint, hardware that runs at room temperature, and processes solutions based on all input variables, Quantum Computing, Inc. can offer time-sensitive solutions without extraordinary cost to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. – https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King’s Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with VRM BioLogik Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters. Ken talks about the 2023 COP28 Climate Change Conference and explains to viewers the leadership initiative in Dubai with a desert waste program. Using VRM BioLogiks hydrosynthesis technology and The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) mulching methods, the small desert area is growing water and significantly improving soil nutrients and microbes. From the air, one can see the improved soil composition compared to the surrounding desert, capable of growing crops. Kellie talks about the invitation to SGTM’s inaugural global summit in Florida on December 15-16, 2022. As featured guests and keynote speakers, VRM explains the business collaboration and relationship between VRM and SGTM . SGTM has a distribution agreement with VRM to bring products and technology into the North American market. Kellie sees the summit as a great venue to explain the HumiSoil product that greatly improves all soil types and increases worldwide agricultural yields. Ken details how both human and organic waste can be used together and treated accordingly to create usable soils for crop yields. The US retail market for small farms and home gardeners is great for HumiSoil. With the US drought, lawns and gardens can use a product that grows water and maintains and improves the soil. The Company expects a fantastic 2023 operational year and remains steadfast on its mission of restoring topsoil’s water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe’s arable lands, millions of acres worldwide. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit VRM BioLogik Group – https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB), is back on New to The Street giving a corporate update. Speaking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Andy talks about the Company’s “American Made” products and why he believes American Rebel is “America’s Patriotic Brand.” With gun safes, weapon lockers, concealed-carry weapons (CCW) apparel and backpacks, and its e-bike, sales continue to grow strongly. The Company has five distribution centers and about 400 retail outlets selling American Rebel products. Andy explains the recent acquisition of the original equipment manufacturer of the Champion and Superior products and how that is accretive to The Company’s operations. For ten years, Andy had an Outdoor Cable channel show about bow hunting; as the show grew, he wrote songs played during those TV airings. His one song, “American Rebel” inspired him to start the Company in 2015. The Company’s goal is to create all sorts of “American Rebel” products to grow their brand name recognition. The Company’s e-bike is just one example of a branded product they sell. The e-bike market is growing, and the high-quality bike and its price-point constitute a good consumer purchase. American Rebel will feature its e-bike and other products at the upcoming SHOT trade show in Las Vegas in January 2023. Viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products through its strong social media presence, websites, and websites like www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc . – http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, TV Host Jane King and viewers learn more from Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Dr. Stuart Titus, Chairman. The Company’s hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products are hemp cigarettes, smoked in place of tobacco products. The worldwide tobacco industry is a $1T marketplace, and the Company’s Disrupting Tobacco™ products are working on gaining market share. Sandro talks about HPCO’s joint venture with High Sierra Technologies, Inc . created a JV entity, Organipure, Inc. Using High Sierra Technology’s proprietary smell removal technique, Organipure, Inc. establishes a hemp product, “Smell-Free.” Many don’t like the smell of hemp and cannabis when smoked. During the segment, Jane smelled two hemp containers, one naturally occurring and the other treated with Organipure’s smell removal technology. The odorless-hemp product can now compete in public spaces, where smoking it without the smell like cannabis can ensue. Sandro explains that casinos in Vegas are constantly asking people not to smoke marijuana in their casinos, hemp is not marijuana, but it does smell similar. Dr. Titus explains how CBD can infuse more rapidly for immediate relaxation from smoking hemp. The Company can add terpenoids and other flavors to the hemp and its rolling papers. Marketing the “Smell–Free” hemp cigarettes is an add-on to the marketing of its smokable hemp products . The successful celebrity joint venture partnerships with Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross now can offer the “Smell-Free” cigarettes in addition to the Real Stuff, Hemp Hop, and Hemp Smokable products. Since the passing of The US Farm Bill of 2018 , the possibility of using hemp cigarettes as a smoking sensation has been gaining popularity. Hempacco is the first hemp product company that trades on the Nasdaq. With over 64 million Americans using some form of CBD product, the overall market demographics are strong for continued growth at the Company. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. – https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

Mr. Justin Waiau, Project Manager at LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) and CEO at Quantum International Corp . (OTCPink: QUAN) ($QUAN) / Loo t UP is back at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio for an interview with TV Host Jane King. Justin gives an update regarding the $LECY blockchain ecosystem, which enables end-users and developers to participate and create using a dAPP blockchain. The network updated its wallet extensions, integrated the newest API, made an informative developers guide, and is working on new product roll-outs. The Company’s LootUp App , based on the LGCY blockchain, offers a unique and innovative payment platform that never holds end-users funds and is not vulnerable to account shutdowns or freezes. LootUp end users are increasingly enjoying the many benefits of this P2P non-custodial blockchain payment app. A new product app, the CannaLootUp App, based on the LootUp ecosystem, is coming to market soon. The cannabis industry needs a payment system independent of the legacy financial platforms. CannaLootUp App can solve many problems in buying/selling cannabis products because of its non-custodial feature, and the wallet owner of the App have complete control of their assets. The cannabis industry is a strong growing market with many financial needs that can use the unique features built into the CannaLootUp App. Like the LootUp app, the CannaLootUp offers simplified features, which enable end-users to send payments through their approved whitelisted names and confirm/cancel a transaction. It provides invoicing with built-in Smart Contracts for ease and efficiency in purchasing goods/services. Even though 2022 is a tough market for the blockchain and crypto industries, Justin sees a strong 2023 ahead with the growth of LGCY Network’s ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit LGCY Network at https://lgcy.network/ .

New to The Street welcomes Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.’s (OTCPink: DVLP) ($DVLP) Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Triant. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Stavros gives viewers information about the Company’s history and how they entered the “Specialty Pharmacy” market. The Company migrated from being a cannabis health and wellness company into a health and wellness specialty pharmaceutical entity. With assets and a technology platform owned in the Telemedicine industry, the Company established relationships with physician groups and pharmacy networks. Currently, post-COVID, telemedicine is a crowded industry space, and the Company decided to hold off on a full-roll out until a more favorable time in the future. But the relationships established during the telemedicine platform’s development opened the door to an opportunity in the specialty pharmaceutical market. New drugs with great health restorative benefits are available but not accessible by many or health insurance approved. Local pharmacy outlets sometimes don’t carry these new novel drugs, so a doctor will subscribe an older, less effective drug to a patent, limiting a patient’s access to the latest drug treatments. Stavros says the Company’s online specialty pharmacy can enable patients to get the best drug innovation, bypassing a local pharmacy. The specialty pharmaceutical marketplace is a fragmented industry made up of small businesses in local demographics. DVLP is aggressively seeking acquisitions that can enhance its distribution channels for much-needed drugs, increase its market demographics, looks to reduce operational costs, and improve bottom-line results. Throughout 2023, Stavros tells viewers they intend to build necessary office infrastructures and hire key personnel to handle the expected growth from its operations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. – https://goldendeveloping.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) appears on air with TV Host Jane King to talk about the Company’s encrypted products for secure and private electronic communications. Alain gives viewers a “Year-in-Review” about Sekur’s operational status. 2022 was a great year in reducing marketing costs, increasing product offerings, opening new international markets, offering new business enterprise solutions, developing B2B reseller agreements, and maintaining good cash-on-hand. With over 5000 active subscribers, management expects further increases heading into 2023. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. SekurVoice, coming to market in 2023, offers subscribers encrypted voice calls and private voicemail. The Company always focuses on privacy issues and the removal of a possible hack attack on subscribers’ data. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. Alain informs views about an independent financial research report done on the Company. FRC (Fundamental Research Corp.) wrote a paid-for comprehensive financial report regarding the Company’s current and future operations and its price-per-share expectation. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. doesn’t use any Big Tech open-source platforms, never data mines, uses 3rd party providers, owns, and controls its servers, and never asks for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street welcomes Dr. Stuart Titus, Chairman of The Board of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPK: GGII) ($GGII). Talking with TV Host Jane King, Stuart explains the Company’s business model, a consumer product incubator. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of hemp, CBD products, and other consumer goods. The subsidiaries, Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO), Green Star Labs, Inc., HempBox Vending, Inc., and The Real Stuff Smokables, Inc., develop, manufacture, market, and sell fast-moving consumer goods products. The Company owns intellectual properties and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries and has a production facility in San Diego, CA. Recently, the Company’s Green Star Lab’s received an NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplement GMP Certification . Stuart explains that only about 1% of entities qualify for this certification, which is a considerable accomplishment, giving consumers confidence that all in-house and private-label products have the utmost quality controls. Dietary supplements, hemp, CBD, capsules, oils, gummies, vapes, skincare, and beauty products have the highest possible production standards at GGII and its subsidiaries. The Company Hemp Box Vending subsidiary has over 600 machine kiosks, offering various GGII products, a unique vending operation like no other in the industry. Stuart states that 37 states legalized medical marijuana and 21states legalized recreational uses, and over 64 million Americans use some CBD product; the industry growth is fantastic and expected to continue. Since the passing of the US Farm Bill of 2018, hemp crops and hemp products have been upwardly growing with lots of job creation. GGII will continue to develop business opportunities that create exciting consumables. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Green Globe International, Inc . – https://ggiigroup.com/ .

On New to The Street TV’s Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about the problems with face recognition apps that people use for entertainment, like the Lensa AI app. Ok, it might be fun to age-generate your face recognition into the future and build unique characters featuring kings, queens, and superheroes. Still, it would be best if you asked yourselves how safe the App is in managing your facial recognition data. Alain states that these platforms all share open-source Big Tech platforms known for cybersecurity breaches, and these platforms sell and rent your data profiles. The same problem is ongoing with those DNA services investigating your ancestry; they also share data. Each open-platform account has vulnerability issues, directly or indirectly causing all sorts of data compromises. Big-tech platforms make over $185B a year off data sales, and you get nothing in return, or worse yet, hacked. Alain says anyone using Big-tech open-source email and texting platforms for sensitive and private communications has become a part of what he calls “Data Slavery.” The best possible way to reduce your social media footprint and communicate privately and securely is to become a Sekur product subscriber. Using military encryptions that are invisibilities to hackers for a reasonable monthly fee, a subscriber is confident that electronic communications are secure and private. The Company’s business and servers are in Switzerland, a country with stringent privacy laws , making it illegal to sell data or share communications. Alain is offering 50% off subscription fees; if you subscribe yearly, you automatically get two months free, so the overall savings are about 67%. Use PROMO CODE: Sekur50. Alain looks forward to a beautiful holiday time and looks forward to bringing more updates into 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com . What is your privacy worth this holiday season?

