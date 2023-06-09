Special Time Slot after President Trump’s Speech airing on Newsmax

NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcast line-up of its nationally syndicated TV show, airing Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET. The show airs an hour later due to Newsmax’s special coverage of President Donald Trump’s Speech.

Newsmax TV airs Episode 477 Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET, featuring the following five (5) Corporate Interviews:

1). American Made Products – American Rebel Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman and CEO.

2). Molecular Tracking/Tracing – SMX (Security Matters), PLC.’s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) interviews with Haggai Alon (“H”), Founder/Executive Director/CEO.

3). Investor Marketplace – Blue Castle Ventures Ltd.’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interviews with David Rojas, CEO/Founder.

4). Gold/Silver Mining – Lahontan Gold Corp.’s (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) interview with Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director.

5). “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Episode #477

From the Nasdaq MarketSite , Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King with his corporate update. Consumers are recognizing American Rebel’s products as “America’s Patriotic Brand,” as demand continues to grow. The Company has a product line of gun safes, weapon lockers, concealed-carry weapons (CCW) apparel, backpacks, and other products all “Made in America.” The Company’s flagship safe product lines are gaining popularity as affordable, safe, and secure quality products. Consumers can expect a new line of value safes priced between $599-$1499. Andy tells viewers that AREB had great success being an exhibitor at the SHOT Trade Show in January 2023 and at the NRA Trade Show in April, 2023 . Many new dealers have signed with the Company to sell their line of patriotic products. The American Rebel brand is the power of the Company’s marketing and sales. Management is always looking for new and exciting product lines to be part of their “American’s Patriotic Brand.” Andy talks about how demands on certain products are up due to consumers’ concerns about the overall social and economic conditions of America. During the Show, Andy announces his new music CD, “I Stand for You,” a song about the American Flag; the song plays during the interview. Viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products through its strong social media presence, websites, and websites like www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit American Rebel, Inc . – http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) (“SMX”) Founder, Executive Director, and CEO, Haggai Alon (“H”) is with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. “H” talks about the Company’s trueGold Consortium Pty Ltd. subsidiary and how it uses SMX’s molecular marker technology that tracks/traces gold watches and jewelry. trueGold has an industry-recognized management team and corporate members. Using the technology, trueGold can track and trace every step of creating jewelry and watches from mine-to-marketplace. Counterfeiting and secondary market sales are growing, so high-end products need a secure and affordable solution to ensure authenticity, brand protection, and consumer confidence. Authenticity, ethical sources, content purities, recycling qualities/quantities, and reuses are available using SMX’s track / trace technology. “H” explains that taking a physical product, Gold, and digitally tracking/tracing it provides immediate information to miners, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. With one log-in, end-users can receive direct information from mine sources to the final goods sold, ensuring they have needed verifications. Giving memory to raw materials to final goods sold while recording and authenticating each step in real-time on the blockchain, SMX can provide the watch and jewelry industries immediate authentication validations. SMX, on behalf of trueGold, filed a patent application utilizing SMX molecular track and trace methods. SMX and trueGold plan to expand into other precious and semi-precious metal product markets. H reminds viewers: “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX – https://smx.tech/ .

Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd.’s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) (“Blue Castle”) Chief Executive Officer / Founder David Rojas talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. The Company is an investor marketplace platform which enables investors to earn points using asset-backed financial blockchain products. David updates viewers that Blue Castle is always innovating to create new financial products that are more competitive than the legacy financial products in the market. The mortgage product is still in development with the expectation of offering a unique blockchain mortgage solution when it becomes available. The Latin American communities in the USA are a target market for the Company’s financial offerings, with a growing and young demographic, the Company’s solutions are gaining in popularity. Blue Castle offers a training course designed to teach those who have no knowledge of stock market mechanics. David explains that competitor courses are trying constantly to have a student buy their financial service offerings. The Blue Castle courses are for anyone to learn without a hard sales push motive. Course graduates can receive 100% of the tuition back plus an additional $200 to start trading on the Blue Castle platform. The Company continues to grow and is looking for talented stock market traders, even those who successfully completed Blue Castle’s course. David sees stock market opportunities in the “Small Cap” sectors and most recently in the AI (Artificial Intelligence) industry. On July 7, 2023, Blue Castle is sponsoring an Artist featuring her creations at the Rockefeller Center in New York. Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company’s operations are in US dollars. The Company’s blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. – https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio interviews Kimberly Ann , Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF). The Company is a junior gold and silver mining exploration entity with its operation in Mineral County, Nevada. Kimberly informs viewers that the Company will soon publish its 11,000 meters of staged drill results on its flagship property the Santa Fe Mine. Additionally, the Company expanded its mineral rights at its Santa Fe West property . A main corporate objective is getting the Santa Fe Mine back into production that produced precious metals from 1988-1992. In Q4 of 2023, management and its geologist anticipate updating its 43-101 resource report with updated calculations giving a more detailed model on the potential ounces available in the ground. A Plan of Operation study is ongoing that will reveal production expectations and environmental impacts when the mine goes into production. The report should be completed in about a year. Kimberly wants to make money for the Company’s shareholders and is determined to keep shareholders fully informed about all aspects of the Company mining operations and be fully transparent. Many don’t realize that gold and silver are also critical metals. For the world to obtain a “Net-Zero” carbon output goal by 2050, all metals including precious metals are key inputs for mankind to achieve the mandate. One of the biggest purchasers of gold is the US Federal Reserve. Since they are buying, perhaps others should consider buying physical gold/silver and even investigate investment possibilities in mining entities like Lahontan Gold Corp. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Lahontan Gold Corp. – https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ .

New to The Street airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack.” Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about a 2022 Q4 report about Australia being the largest hacked country in the world. Australia was a “Mad-Hacking” target, probably due to geopolitical issues with China. Alain states that the US is perhaps the most hacked nation in the world, with reports saying that about 9.7 billion accounts were hacked. Even though the US population is about 300 million, many in the US have multiple devices and email accounts which explains the billions of hacks in the US. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an excellent strategy to help prevent hacking. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and hides IP address connections. Unfortunately, some VPN providers track your internet traffic and sell that data. The best solution is SekurVPN, a new product launched by Sekur in April 2023, hosted in Switzerland on the Company’s private servers. With a Swiss VPN IP address and military encryption, end-user can virtually eliminate their internet tracks. Sekur never asks for phone numbers or other information, so when you log onto the SekurVPN, you are invisible to those trying to steal your data. Sekur is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur services , and if you subscribe for 1 year of services, a subscriber gets another 17% discount. Remember: Sekur never sells data, asks for phone numbers, has no 3rd party cloud applications, and never tracks web traffic, and it operates in Switzerland , a country with some of the strictest privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . “Privacy Has Arrived.”

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories – www.americanrebel.com & www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX):

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) enables materials to carry a history that authenticates origination, use, recycling, and multiple reuse cycles. The Company’s B2B white label platforms can power commercial sustainability applications across various industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, Gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals. SMX’s technology allows the transition to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing its carbon footprint and waste. SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable solution for supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency to transform businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives solid, liquid, and gas materials the ability to maintain a virtual memory of origination, processing, and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance and track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on a blockchain. An embedded linking molecular chemical marker is in the product, read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable, and has a proven track record. The SMX solution is an efficient, cost-effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain – and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and reuse. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem – https://smx.tech/.

About trueGold:

trueGold uses SMX tech applications that offer advanced next-generation technology that can invisibly mark and store multiple data at a molecular level, in solids, liquids, or gas, as well as its blockchain digital platform.

About Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) has a priority to provide its clients in Canada and several countries globally the opportunity to access global markets with actively managed strategies that take advantage of the latest asset trends. The Company aims to level the playing field by bringing the same advantages and opportunities that high-net-worth individuals have to retail investors and reducing their exposure to the volatility and potential losses that lack of knowledge of modern trends can cause. For four years, Blue Castle Ventures Ltd. have successfully designed strategies for momentum trading in stocks to the point that the Company grew almost three times during the pandemic, which has now allowed a debut in the digital assets’ world. Blue Castle Ventures launched its own blockchain system capable of exchanging a Point Program, “Blue Castle Ventures Dollar” or “BCVD,” and the bartering of “Digital Art” directly to USD dollars – https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF):

Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF): is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan’s flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of Gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue aggressively exploring Santa Fe during 2023 and begin evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release- https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ (* Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report , Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s website and SEDAR.)

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

