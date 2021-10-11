NEW TO THE STREET / NEWSMAX TV ANNOUNCES ITS 281ST BROADCAST, 8 INTERVIEWS, AIRING SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2021, 10–11 A.M. ET New to The Street’s 281st TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies 1). Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) 2). Cryptocurrency – Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) 3). cryptocurrency – fetch.ai’(CRYPTO: FET) ($FET)4). Starfleet Innotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: SFIO) (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) 5). GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT)6). Cryptocurrency TradeStation Crypto(TSCrypto) 7). First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) (formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.) 8). Sekur® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd.) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated TV show this Sunday, December 26, 2021, airing 10–11 A.M. ET.

New to The Street’s 281st TV show line-up, features eight (8) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses’ representatives:

1). Hapbee Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) interview, Yona Shtern, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Paypolitan’s (CRYP TO: EPAN) ($EPAN) interview, Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder.

3). Cryptocurrency – fetch.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) interview, Mr. Humayun Sheikh, CEO, and Mr. Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer and Host “BitBoy Crypto .”

4). Starfleet Innotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: SFIO) (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) interview, Mr. Richard Proigalidad, CEO/President, Leentech Network Solutions (a SFIO subsidiary).

5). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Cryptocurrency – TradeStation Crypto’s (TSCrypto) interview, Mr. Anthony Russo, Senior Director Product Strategy.

7). First Wave BioPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FWBI) (formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.) interview with James Sapirstein, Chairman, CEO & President.

8). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Anchor Jane King on this Sunday’s New to the Street TV talks with Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Te chnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB). Talking in-studio at NASDAQ, Mr. Shtern gives viewers an overview of the Hapbee Smart Wearable wellness product. Mr. Shtern gives the televised audience an overview of the worldwide size of the wellness marketplace and explains the wellness wearable products in this marketplace. The unique difference in the Hapbee Smart Wearable compared to other products is that the Hapbee Smart Wearable transmits a digital signal into the human brain. He explains how the human bioreceptors react to these digital signatures, which he describes as a “song.” The Company’s wearable comes downloaded with two digital blends, but the users can download other digital blends through a subscription offered at the Company. The molecular signature of compounds like caffeine, nicotine, CBD, and other relaxing sensations can provide the Smart Wearable end-users benefits, which don’t have the usual side effects of oral consumption. Jane King gives her personal experience in using the Smart Wearable Product. She looks forward to sharing more about the experience in future TV interviews. Yona’s comprehensive marketing strategy explains the business proposition and the expected growth at Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

New to The Street TV airs the interview with Mr. Nile Tharandts Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN), who talks with TV Anchor Jane King about current business ongoings. Neil provides viewers with Paypolitan’s current smart contract and open banking APIs (Application Program Interface) related to a modern payment system for businesses and customers. The Company’s token $EPAN can be earned and staked each time end-users connect their existing electronic wallets and bank accounts for transactional payments. Neil talks about Paypolitan’s growth over the last year, whereas the Company went from 5 to 95 employees. With a team of about 50 professional agents worldwide, Neil explains their role in selling the blockchain wallet app and the token $EPAN. The recent Chinese crackdown on crypto blockchain entities and transactions caused significant concerns in the crypto industry; Neil explains to the viewers his opinion about China’s efforts to control cryptos.

New to The Street airs TV Anchor Jane King’s interviews with fet c h.ai’s (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) CEO, Mr. Humayun Sheikh , and Mr. Ben Armstrong, Podcast Influencer and Host “BitBoy Crypto.” Sheikh talks about the positive evolution of cryptocurrency and how blockchain adoptions are becoming more mainstream. The growth of NFTs, Metaverse, AI, and the utilization of crypto in different industries outside of the financial sectors continues. Sheikh complements Mr. Ben Armstrong, host of the podcast BitBoy, on his in-depth coverage of the operational ongoings at fetch.ai. Ben talks about the massive increase in many participating in the cryptocurrency space. As more evolution continues with industrial adaptations, more individuals and entities migrate into this exciting new technology. What Ben likes about fetchi.ai is that they produce real usable crypto AI applications for everyday uses. Fetch.ai builds platforms that evolve crypto acceptances. Sheik concludes the interview with how digitizing commerce, peer-to-peer, older legacy technology platforms, including but not limited to the financial sectors, continue to evolve, and fetchi.ai provides these types of AI – integrated crypto blockchain platforms for actual-world acceptances.

Mr. Richard Proigalidad, CEO/ President at Leentech Network Solutions , a Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) (OTCPINK: SFIO) subsidiary, appears on this week’s New to The Street TV show talking with TV Anchor Jane King. Mr. Proigalidad discussed the pending corporate action with OTC Markets on removing SFIO’s “Shell” status designation and all necessary documentation provided for review. He then discusses the technology and software division at SFIO and how that division works within the verticals at SFIO. The Leentech Network Solution team develops and collaborates a technological business platform for small to medium-sized businesses, using AI and data analytics to formulate a digital recommendation to help increase productivity and efficiencies. Mr. Proigalidad explains how this modeling improved SFIO’s subsidiary Gorgeous Coffee Company and its global distribution and license to the Epiphany coffee blend brand.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks to New to Street TV Anchor Jane King about the Company’s Sek u r® solutions . This week, Alain explains the reason behind the $200M J.P. Morgan fine. Employees at the bank used open platform messenger apps and email platforms like WhatsApp and Gmail, which compromised the banking privacy laws under US banks. These employees used personal emails and messenger apps to communicate with high-net individuals about specific and private financial information. Hackers love this type of data, which is hacked easily on open platforms. Sekur’s products like Sekur Messenger, Sekur Mail, Sekur Voice, and Sekur Pro (video) can provide safe and private communication platforms. The Sekur send feature gives both the sender and the receiver a secure communication, even when the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. The transmission remains in a close loop on GlobeX Data’s servers in Switzerland. Alain informs viewers of the Sekur email for business available sometime in the first Q1 of 2022. He also told viewers about the expected rollout of encrypted voice and video products in 2022. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no Microsoft Office 360, no shared servers, never selling or mining data, GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions for a monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. GlobeX Data Ltd Sek u r® , with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions, can indeed help firms like J.P. Morgan.

New to The Street welcomes on this week’s show Mr. Anthony Russo, Senior Director Product Strategy TradeStation Crypto (TSCrypto), a division of TradeStation, Inc . TV Anchor Jane King talks with Mr. Russo giving an overview about the Company’s crypto trading platform. TradeStation offers a client the ability to trade stocks, options, futures, and now cryptocurrencies. Anthony describes TSCrypto as an easy-to-use platform for anyone who would like to get involved in the growing cryptocurrency marketplace. The recent introduction of the new TSCrypto IRA product gives a client the option to put cryptocurrency investments and other investments into a dedicated IRA account. With more investor participation in the crypto markets, Anthony provides insight into the 2021 year in crypto and what he sees in the future for cryptocurrencies. Anthony told viewers that TradeStation Crypto allows crypto holdings without custody fees typical on other platforms. Anyone can learn more and open an account at www.tradestation.com and www.tradestationc r ypto.com .

New to The Street TV show welcomes back Mr. James Sapirstein, Chief Executive Officer at First Wav e BioPharma, Inc . (NASDAQ:FWBI) (formerly known as AzurRX Biopharma, Inc.), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Mr. Sapirstein provides TV Anchor Jane King a comprehensive update on corporate ongoings and clinical studies in the USA and Europe. He talks about the advancements in the Company’s two proprietary technologies, adrulipase and niclosmaide , explaining the clinical processes and ongoing studies . James talks about niclosamide as a treatment for diarrhea and other COVID-19 related symptoms and the anticipated results of the study in the first half of 2022. First Wave’s is to find cures and treatments for those living with painful GI diseases.

The “WEEKLY HACK – SPECIAL SEGMENT” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur® , a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd . New to The Street T.V. Host Ana Berry and Alain talk about safe and straightforward ways that each of us can protect our data. Alain says that China most likely has all Americans’ cell phone numbers. And they use these numbers to send text messages to cell phones with the strategy of someone clicking links which enables hacking. The most common text hack link is from a bank, asking to “click here to find out more.” Alain’s Top Five simple ways to avoid being hacked: 1). Don’t use open-source, free wifi connections at stores, hotels, and coffee shops; 2). Make sure websites are SSL / HTTPS locked and secure ; 3). Don’t reply to strange text messages; 4). Don’t keep credit card information on websites, and 5). Always use your data plans Hot Spot. Always, Alain reminds everyone about password protections to make sure no one is watching you logging into a site. If you subscribe to a Sekur® account , you can significantly eliminate the threat of being hacked. What is your privacy worth in 2022?

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance their feelings. Powered by patented ultra-low radiofrequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others, available for purchase at www.Hapbee.com .

About Paypolitan ($EPAN):

Paypolitan’s (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers. The platform can provide a solution and drive locked liquidity with white label services. Paypolitan’s payment solution is meant to be labeled with its partners’ brands. Paypolitan targets companies with the supporting device or processing several monthly and or recurrent payments – https://paypolitan.io/ .

About fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET):

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET) ($FET) , a Cambridge-based AI (artificial intelligence) lab, builds tools and infrastructure to enable a decentralized digital economy. An AI decentralized machine learning platform based on a distributed ledger allows secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally. Fetch.ai’s open-source technology network allows any user to connect to the network, access the power of AI on a world-scale secure dataset, and carry out complex coordination tasks in the modern economy – https://fetch.ai/ .

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO):

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO) (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) is an asset management company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines, as well as a roadmap for further global expansion, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration – SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to building a thriving business ecosystem, with plans to up-list onto a major stock exchange in the future – https://sfio.co.nz/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About TradeStation Crypto (TSCrypto):

TSCrypto gives you the tools you need to trade crypto the way you want on an intuitive yet powerful crypto trading platform with no hidden fees used by crypto traders worldwide. End-users tap into a full suite of innovative tools and technology that crypto traders demand on one platform. Traders have the power to buy, sell, invest, trade, and earn cryptocurrencies – https://www.tradestation.com/crypto/ and www.tradestationcrypto.com .

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI):

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. First Wave is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. Three clinical programs lead first Wave’s niclosamide portfolio: FW-COV, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis (UPS); and FW-ICI-AC, for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis (ICI-AC) and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients. Two additional formulations of niclosamide, FW-UC (for ulcerative colitis) and FW-CD (for Crohn’s disease) are expected to enter the clinic in 2022 and 2023, respectively. First Wave is also advancing FW-EPI (adrulipase) to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. It is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with the Company’s clinical operations in Hayward, California – www.firstwavebio.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. NEWSMAX / New to The Street TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

