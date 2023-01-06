New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces its Five Corporate Interviews for this Week’s Broadcast, Saturday, January 7, 2023, Airing 3:30 PM ET Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET show features: 1). Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) ($F)F-150 Lightning Pick-up Truck 2). VRM BioLogik Group /The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) 3). PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) 4). American Rebel, Inc, (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) 5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its nationally syndicated TV show, airing Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

New to The Street’s 422nd TV show line-up features the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). Automotive Manufacturer – Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F) ($F) interview with Jasen Turnbull, F-150 Lightning Marketing Manager, and Laura Reynolds, CarPro Automotive Reporter.

2). Ecology Solutions – VRM BioLogik Group’s /The Sustainable Green Team’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interviews with VRM Biologic Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters.

3). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

4). American Made Products – American Rebel, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman, and CEO.

5). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions – Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Ford Motor Company’s Jasen Turnbull, F-150 Lightning Marketing Manager, sits with Laura Reynolds, CarPro Automotive Reporter, and Jane King, TV Host at New to The Street. From the New York Stock Exchange studio, Jasen talks about Ford Motor Company’s huge accomplishment in delivering the all-electric F-150 Lightning Pick-Up Truck to market. After multi-years in development, the F-150 Lightning came to the automotive marketplace, now completely sold out. Jasen informs viewers that Ford added a third production shift because of “Red Hot” demand and is ramping up production to meet or exceed 150,000 units. The Lighting, packed with many technological advancements, looked at everything during its development stages to give its customers a unique, efficient, and fun driving experience. The Lightning comes with the Ford Blue Cruise feature that offers hands-free driving and self-adapting to road conditions when activated. The truck’s real-time Ford-exclusive Intelligent Range technology calculates multiple variables giving a driver information on battery range and charging station locations. The truck offers 10,000 pounds towing and 2,000 pounds hauling capacities, a 5 ½ footbed, and a front Mega Power Frunk trunk space. Five people fit comfortably, and the cab offers foldable workspace features for mobile office uses. Commercial fleet owners can get real-time information on each truck giving businesses ample information on truck performances and locations. The F-150 Lightning Pro Power Onboard gives the truck 10 – 120V AC and 1 – 240V AC outlets, used for various mobile applications from off-site events to powering homes during electricity outages. Ford gives individuals and business customers fantastic customer service resources, helping with the right type of charging stations to install and service locations as needed. Ford Motor Company continues to invest in its future, with an expected $50B to be spent through 2026 and will open a new production EV facility in Kentucky. The Company believes it will have about 2M electric vehicles on the road in the next couple of years. Throughout the interview, stream pictures of the F-150 Lightning give viewers an interior/exterior look at the truck. Retail orders for the 2023 model year can be made through local Ford dealerships and on ford.com. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Ford Motor Company – www.Ford.com.

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King’s Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with VRM BioLogik Group’s Founder, Ken Bellamy, and CEO, Kellie Walters. Ken talks about the 2023 COP28 Climate Change Conference and explains to viewers the leadership initiative in Dubai with an ecological desert soil renewal program. Using VRM BioLogik’s hydrosynthesis technology and The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) mulching methods, the small desert area is growing water and significantly improving soil nutrients and microbes. From the air, one can see a flag shaped object actively improving soil composition and water use compared to the surrounding desert. The renewed soil is capable of growing crops. Kellie talks about the invitation to SGTM’s inaugural global summit in Florida held on December 15-16, 2022. As featured guests and keynote speakers, VRM explains the business collaboration and relationship between VRM and SGTM. SGTM has a distribution agreement with VRM to bring products and technology into the North American market. Kellie sees the summit as a great venue to explain the HumiSoil product that significantly improves all soil types and increases worldwide agricultural yields. The US retail market for small farms and home gardeners is great for HumiSoil. Leaders engaged in renewable and sustainable environmental processes need to be recognized, which can inspire other leaders to join the ecological movements. The Company expects a fantastic 2023 operational year and remains steadfast on its mission of restoring topsoil’s water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe’s arable lands, millions of acres worldwide. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit VRM BioLogik Group – https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is on New to Street talking with TV Host Jane King. John provided viewers with an update on the Company, a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Using a naturally derived protein matrix, the Company’s patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology can manage horses, dogs, and cats with osteoarthritis, joint issues, lameness, and rehabilitation. John talks about cats and how their partners at MWI Animal Health (MWI) educate veterinarians on felines in recognizing osteoarthritis. Cats usually sleep when they have issues; many pet owners think they are lazy but could have osteoarthritis and joint-related issues. MWI continues to work with horse owners, educating their trainers and veterinarians on the unique benefits of using Spryng. Horse racetracks have many banned substances that racehorse owners cannot use, but Spryng is a naturally derived product, not a banned substance. John stated that he expects an even bigger crowd of interest at this year’s 2023 American Association of Equine Practitioners Convention; MWI is doing great marketing PETV’s Spryng product line. Recently, John told viewers that PETV is looking to dual list its stock on Upstream, a trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited. Throughout 2023 on New to The Street, viewers can expect to see John on the show giving comprehensive updates on the Company, its products, and its status on R&D outcomes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. – https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology – https://www.sprynghealth.com/.

New to The Street ‘s TV Host Jane King interviews Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB). From the Nasdaq MarketSite, Andy talks about the Company’s “American Made” products and why he believes American Rebel is “America’s Patriotic Brand.” With gun safes, weapon lockers, concealed-carry weapons (CCW) apparel and backpacks, and its e-bike, sales continue to grow strongly. For ten years, Andy had an Outdoor Cable channel show about bow hunting; as the show grew, he wrote songs played during those TV airings. His one song, “American Rebel” inspired him to start the Company in 2015. The Company’s goal is to create all sorts of “American Rebel” products to grow their brand name recognition. Andy explains the recent acquisition of the original equipment manufacturer of the Champion and Superior products and how that is accretive to The Company’s operations. Andy talks about the Company’s e-bike, another example of a branded product they sell. The e-bike market is growing, and the high-quality bike and its price point constitute a good consumer purchase. American Rebel will feature its e-bike, 2-way lockers, and other products at the upcoming SHOT Trade Show in Las Vegas, January 17, 2023. The Company owns its production facilities, distribution centers, and about 400 retail outlets selling American Rebel products. Viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products through its strong social media presence, websites, and websites like www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc. – http://www.americanrebel.com/.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King about the Company, a Swiss secure email, and messenger communication application, available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop; an end-to-end privacy communication platform. Alain gives historical references to the Company’s growth in operations during 2021 and 2022. The Company now offers several subscription products for individuals, small-medium businesses (SMB), and governmental entities. With over 5000 subscribers and growing, SekurMail/SekurMessenger and the “Chat-by-Invite” features available on iOS and Android can give end-users a secure, encrypted communication platform; go to Sekur.com to download it. In 2022, Banks received about $2B in fines for using Big Tech Open-source platforms to communicate sensitive data and information. Sekur has an archive feature that can meet compliance mandates subjective to several industry types. Sekur offers a one-week free trial; if an end-user would like to subscribe, rates are very reasonable. Alain offers PROMO CODE: SEKUR25, which gives 25% off monthly and yearly subscription rates. End-users who choose a 1-year subscription get an additional 2 months free. The Company constantly updates its shareholders, subscribers, and other interested parties through its Twitter account, @sekurprivate. Investors and potential investors can go to the Corporate site https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ to read an independent research report by FRC (Fundamental Research Corp.) that gives information about the Company’s current and future operational stats and expectations. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. is looking to further its success in 2023. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland, a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/, and http://www.Sekur.com.

About Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F):

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world where everyone is free to move and pursue their dreams. The Company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars, Lincoln luxury vehicles, and connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the Company, its products, and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com and ford.com.

About CarPro:

CarPro is a recognized authority in the automotive industry. Since 2001, CarPro creates and distributes consumer-focused educational content about the rapidly changing retail automotive industry – www.carpro.com.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients – https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM’s agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM’s livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations – https://www.vrm.science/.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale – https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and now intends to enter the E-Bike market – www.americanrebel.com.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com, and approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

