NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street and PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) announce a new 12-month contract for television airings, commercials, other multi-media content and streaming productions. New to the Street will continue to film the interviews with PETV’s key management, and then broadcast each segment on its on its nationally syndicated and sponsored television platforms. Throughout 2023, the series will provide 12-months of information about PETV, a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Show will highlight Company’s pet products, business relationships, R&D updates, and other relevant disclosures.

New to The Street will produce and broadcast the show across all New to The Street’s syndicated and sponsored televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV . The Show’s production team will create and design each of PetVivo’s televised segues to keep its viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to business fundamentals and ongoing successes. All broadcasted shows will stream for 18 months on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com, and the show will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

The show’s production team will create 30-second commercial ads, airing fifty (50) times a month, six hundred ads in total for the year. Ads will run across FOX, FOX Business, Bloomberg Television, NEWSMAX, CNBC, CNN, and MSNBC. Additionally, at approximately every 10 minutes, 15-second commercial ads will digitally stream between the NASDAQ Grand Entrance Billboard and the Mosaic BillBoard in Times Square, Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

Also, the agreement calls for New to The Street to direct and produce long-format programming designed to give PETV more broadcasting exposure on its unique pet products and on its proprietary patented SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology (SPRYNG), a naturally derived product that significantly improves animals suffering from Osteoarthritis.

John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. , states, “PETV’s new contract with New to The Street continues forward the ongoing fantastic relationship between us. The Company expects a fantastic 2023 operational year ahead, and we believe that New to The Street’s media exposure will continue to bring us results. I’m confident that upcoming 2023TV interviews and the supportive ad campaign can continue to inform the public about the Company’s successes. Working with New to the Street and their sophisticated media production staff and writers will continue expanding this fantastic relationship; a televised viewership platform that effectively get our corporate message out about our products and business relationships.”

PetVivo continues to grow and expand it relationship with MWI Animal Health (MWI) , a leading animal health products and services distributor and an Amerisource Bergen subsidiary. The enormous marketing demographics and educational resources at MWI enable PETV to grow its product distributions with veterinarians. Televised interviews and digital content will become available during the contract term giving updates on this business relationship.

Vincent Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, “We believe this is perfect timing for PetVivo to use our full media platform including massive Iconic billboards . The rollout of SPRYNG and their partnership with MWI Animal Health will benefit tremendously as the seasoned CEO John Lai and his World Class C-SUITE team continue to educate and inform the public and veterinarians. All of us at New to The Street TV look forward to the opportunity for our televised audiences to continued to hear more about the Company from its representatives explaining PETV’s unique products and services.”

The New to The Street’s interview with PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETV) will air on the syndicated and sponsored televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV . Press Releases about future filmed broadcastings “To Be Announced.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company’s strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company’s biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale – https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

“New to The Street” Business Development Office.

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

John Lai, CEO

info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

