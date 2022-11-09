New to The Street Signs 12 Part TV Series to Feature Green Globe International, Inc. FMW Media’s New to The Street announces signing Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPK: GGII) to a 12-month TV series airing on its syndicated and sponsored networks – https://ggiigroup.com/ & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Additionally, the agreement calls for FMW Media to create commercial ads on GGII that will stream on the Nasdaq MarketSite Grand Entrance and Time Square Mosaic Billboards. The TV ads will air during the New to The Street broadcastings.

New to The Street’s TV host will introduce management and create a storyline about Company and its subsidiaries. Throughout the series, viewers will learn about GGII subsidiaries’ product lines, including hemp, CBD, and herb smokables, nutritional supplements, beauty care, CBD products, and other consumer goods.

Sandro Piancone, CEO of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC: GGII), states, “I’m excited to work with the highly professional experts at New to The Street, while they begin to feature our Company and its subsidiaries through their national syndicated and sponsored TV networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV. Our Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of hemp, CBD products, and other consumer goods. The TV platform allows us to enlighten viewers about these unique offerings. We think that over the next 12-months of broadcasting our corporate story, the show gives us a specialized platform for consumers and investors to learn more about GGII’s exciting business developments and product updates. It’s great to know that New to The Street will be working to maximize its TV audience for every broadcast.”

Green Globe International, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO), Green Star Labs, Inc., HempBox Vending, Inc., and The Real Stuff Smokables, Inc. develop, manufacture, market, and sell fast moving consumer good products. The Company currently owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street , states, “We anticipate that the 12-part series about Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPK: GGII) should give our audiences an in-depth understanding of GGII’s business model. We look for upcoming airings explaining how they incubate a business opportunity that creates exciting consumables and how they developed relationships with celebrities. Management’s understanding of the global marketplace needs for consumer solutions while creating strong products will provide our audience with knowledge about their hemp cigarettes, CBD infused goods, vending, beauty, and other products. I am excited to have Green Globe International, Inc.’s management team on our show.”

The dates and times of New to the Street’s broadcastings about Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCPK: GGII) on its syndicated and sponsored networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV (Sponsored Program), “To Be Announced” in the future.

ABOUT GREEN GLOBE INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCPK: GGII):

Green Globe International, Inc . (OTCPK: GGII) is a Fast-Moving consumer goods incubator and holding Company of intellectual property, products, and companies that want to change the world with its products and technology. Green Globe International, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell consumer goods, including herb and hemp smokable rolling papers. Its subsidiary, Hempacco Co., Inc . (NASDAQ: HPCO) is disrupting the $1T tobacco industry and has celebrity manufacturing partnerships, private label, and large distributor partnerships. Green Star Labs, Inc . is a partnership with Curated Nutra, LLC, that develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty products. The HempBox Vending, Inc . subsidiary owns and manages kiosk vending machines that have advertising screens that dispense products while advertising products simultaneously – https://ggiigroup.com/

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

