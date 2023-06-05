New to The Street Signs Lahontan Gold Corp. Six-Month Media Contract New to The Street, announces signing Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) to a six-month media contract for filming and broadcasting tailored interviews – https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s business TV show, New to The Street, announces signing Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF) to a six-month media contract for filming and broadcasting tailored interviews.

New to The Street’s TV anchors will interview Lahontan Gold Corp. management team, discussing and introducing the Company’s gold/silver mining projects in Nevada. Each filmed interview will air on New to The Street’s televised syndicated outlets on Newsmax and FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV , as a sponsored program.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a junior gold/silver mining exploration Company with exciting mining projects located in Mineral County, Nevada. The Company holdings are situated along the Walker Lane precious metal bearing geological trend system. Its 100% owned Santa Fe Mine which was once in production from 1988-1993 is the Company’s flagship asset. Management has the objective to get the holding back into production.

The New to The Street’s social media team and television network partners will re-share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about Lahontan Gold Corp. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com . And New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast airing.

Kimberly Ann, Founder, CEO, President, and Director of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: “Lahontan is excited to work with the New to the Street team. This opportunity will provide widespread exposure for the Company and give us the ability to reach out to millions of new potential investors, telling our story on this amazing platform.”

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are a team of successful geologists, finance, and market experts committed to creating shareholder value from its Nevada mining concessions.

Vince Caruso, Founder, CEO, and Producer at New to The Street, states, “With many concerns about geopolitical and worldwide inflationary issues, having Lahontan Gold Corp. on the show talking about their gold/silver mining projects should excite our viewers. All of us at New to The Street are looking forward to learning more about the Company projects in the mining friendly State of Nevada. “During the next 6-months, we expect fantastic airings about LGCXF.”

New to The Street’s interviews with Lahontan Gold Corp. will air on Newsmax (syndicated), FOX Business Network (syndicated), and Bloomberg TV (sponsored), dates “To Be Announced.”

About Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF):

Lahontan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LGCXF) (TSXV: LG) ($LGCXF): is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining-friendly Nevada. Lahontan’s flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of Gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue aggressively exploring Santa Fe during 2023 and begin evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release- https://lahontangoldcorp.com/ (* Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report, Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s website and SEDAR.)

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

