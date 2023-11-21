The Series Includes Long-form Interviews, Iconic Digital Billboard Ads, and TV Commercial Support

New to The Street Signs MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. to a 12-Month Media Series FMW Media’s business TV show, New to The Street, announces a 12 Month media series with MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK) (CSE: MWRK) (“MetaWorks”) for the filming and broadcasting of tailored interviews and commercials – https://www.metaworks.ai/ & https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s business TV show, New to The Street, announces a 12 Month media series with MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK) (CSE: MWRK) (“MetaWorks”) for the filming and broadcasting of tailored interviews and commercials.

New to The Street’s TV anchors are to interview the MetaWorks Platform, Inc. management team, with each show airing on New to The Street’s televised outlets on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programs.

MetaWorks Platform, Inc. is a Web3 blockchain technology solutions provider offering powerful AI (Artificial Intelligence), Metaverse, and Spatial computer platforms for entertainment, finance, education, and enterprise businesses and organizations. Based in Fairfield, California, MWRK’s management team has decades of combined experience in technology-driven solutions and business operations.

The New to The Street’s social media team and television network partners will re-share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about MWRK. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com. On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on selected New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street’s billboard platform throughout New York City.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.’s President, Scott Gallagher, states, “I’m excited to start the 12-month media series with New to The Street. The show, airing on FOX Business and Bloomberg TV, has a huge viewer demographic, and it’s a wonderful platform for MetaWorks’ to share its ongoing successes. Our Company is award-winning in providing W3 (Web3) AI-powered metaverse solutions for many clients. I look forward to telling viewers about MetaWorks’ story and how our technology platforms are changing and creating opportunities throughout several business sectors.”

TV viewers will hear about the Company’s AI-powered blockchain and fintech technology platforms, including Sparial.com, StockHolders.ai, WalletFX, VUELE™, MusicFX, Ticketing.fan, and its newest platform, the ARK App. MetaWorks’s visionary approach to taking decentralized blockchain ecosystems combined with AI has created award-winning, best-in-class Web3 platforms.

Vince Caruso, CEO / Producer of New to The Street, states, “I am excited to have MetaWorks Platform, Inc. on the show for a 12-month media series. AI, Web 3.0 and blockchain are the technological advancements in today’s business. The MetaWorks’ team has created some fantastic, groundbreaking, disrupted technologies, bringing exciting changes to several industries. I’m excited for the New to The Street audience to learn more about the Company.”

New to The Street’s TV interviews with MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.’s (OTCQB: MWRK) (CSE: MWRK) management will air on the Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV, as sponsored programs; air times and dates “To Be Announced.”

About MetaWorks, Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK):

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK) (CSE: MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that operates an AI-powered Metaverse and Spatial Computing platform operating in the Education, Entertainment and Enterprise space. The Company owns, operates, and builds AI-powered blockchain and fintech platforms in the film, fan engagement, music, payments, and educational space focused on leveraging Web3 technologies and partnerships to create disruptive technology-based products, services, and Companies. The Company owns and operates Spatials.com, Vuele.io, MusicFX.io and other brands – https://www.metaworks.ai/.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, “New to The Street.” Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “likely,” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-917-330-2564

“New to The Street” Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

Scott Gallagher, President

(727) 417-7807

scott@metaworksplatforms.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfcb134b-4f3d-4ad5-8a95-319c1ac1cb24