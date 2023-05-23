New to The Street Signs Smart for Life, Inc. to Six Part Series, Contract Includes Iconic Billboard and Commercial Ads New to The Street and Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) ($SMFL) signed a 6-month contract to produce, film, and broadcast tailored interview and commercials about Smart for Life, Inc.’s business operations – https://smartforlifecorp.com/ and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New to The Street and Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) ($SMFL) signed a 6-month contract to produce, film, and broadcast tailored interview and commercials about Smart for Life, Inc.’s business operations.

The contract calls for New to the Street’s news host to interview key corporate representatives from Smart for Life, Inc., and then broadcast each feature across New to The Street’s syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network, and on Bloomberg TV, as a sponsored program.

SMFL is creating a world-class nutraceutical company. Through sales/marketing, manufacturing, and product development, the Company looks to increase its international demographics from its healthy and quality lifestyle nutraceutical product lines. The nutraceutical industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry, but the domestic and international marketplace is a fragmented industry of small businesses. SMFL’s strategy is to increase its market penetration with a targeted acquisition strategy and increase the organic growth of its five subsidiaries.

On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on selected New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street’s billboard platform throughout New York City. The New to The Street’s social media team and television network partners will re-share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about SMFL. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com.

“We are excited to share our most recent corporate advancements and achievements with New to the Street,” stated Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life. “These televised broadcasts provide an additional channel to educate viewers about Smart for Life’s continuously expanding array of products, encompassing vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition offerings, health bars, and functional foods. By reinforcing our progress through strategic M&A, we are confident that New to The Street’s emphasis on unique opportunities and frequent airings will enhance our visibility to a significantly broader audience as we continue to expand our reach throughout the United States and around the world.”

TV viewers will learn more about the Company’s vertically integrated product offerings at its five subsidiaries – Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, “I am excited to have Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) on the show. Their aggressive posture within a very competitive industry is impressive. At a time when everyone is concerned about health issues, many are looking for ways to improve themselves with better health management options. SMFL’s impressive management team, and its current and future product-lines should give New to The Street viewers a compelling storyline. Everyone wants good health, and Smart for Life, Inc.’s management will share their successes with our audiences.”

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) ($SMFL) interviews will air on New to The Street’s syndicated TV networks, Newsmax, Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV, as a sponsored program; expect future announcements on dates and times of the upcoming airings.

About Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) ($SMFL):

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation, and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products and acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing, and distribution channels. The Company operates five subsidiaries, Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide – https://smartforlifecorp.com/.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show, “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

