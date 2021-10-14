New to The Street T.V. Increases Media Exposure for GlobeX Data Ltd.’s Sekur® Cybersecurity Products with Massive Online Pre-roll Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New to The Street T.V. announces a massive pre-roll media campaign for GlobeX Data, Inc. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), with a concentrated media push about the Company’s Sekur® and SekurSuite® cybersecurity products.

The pre-roll video advertisement automatically plays directly before a featured video on both mobile and desktop devices, giving riveting information on the Sekur® and SekurSuite® for emails , texting, file transfers, video conferencing, and more.

About 40 internet news content providers expect to air the pre-roll commercials, with the biggest being the following:

www.bbc.com

www.barrons.com

www.newsmax.com

www.foxnews.com

www.nytimes.com

www.wsj.com

www.forbes.com

www.fortune.com

www.marketwatch.com

www.newsweek.com

www.time.com/money

www.economist.com

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd., states, “Pre-roll ads should increase the Company’s brand awareness on Sekur and the SekurSuite® cybersecurity products for individuals and large and small corporate end-users. With daily major security breaches occurring on some of the largest internet open platforms, these pre-roll commercial ads airing on some of the largest news content sites can make people aware of GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s unique and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions.”

The pre-roll media exposures provide 100,000 unique completed and viewed clicks for a 30-second ad, with linked prompts to find out more info. These pre-roll commercials become a part of GlobeX Data’s marketing campaign, including New to The Street T.V. interviews, the large billboard display on the NASDAQ building, and other electronic billboards/media displays posted throughout New York City, and other print and electronic media distributions.

Vince Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street T.V., states, “I am excited about these pre-roll commercial content distributions on GlobeX Data Ltd. Our confidence in these informational airings can provide consumers with information about Sekur as a comprehensive solution to cybersecurity needs. And, as a producer of the content and with our team’s assistance, we help GlobeX Data Ltd.’s management create product awareness and grow the Company’s brand recognition.

GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses using its proprietary HeliX technology military-grade encryption under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique “Chat-By-Invites” feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

